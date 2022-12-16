Read full article on original website
Missouri woman escapes handcuffs and steals squad car before officer gets shot
Two Missouri residents were arrested last week after leading police on a chase followed by one suspect escaping handcuffs, stealing a squad car, and attempting to disarm an officer
Alex Rodriguez makes new relationship official on Instagram
Former New York Yankees slugger and shortstop Alex Rodriguez made his relationship with 42-year-old Jac Cordeiro official on Instagram with a few pictures.
Two Florida women arrested after allegedly running 'traveling drug roadshow'
Two Florida women will face years behind bars after attempting to sell illegal drugs in South Florida, according to authorities. They were arrested on drug charges Friday.
Florida teen allegedly stabbed, beat mother with frying pan over keeping his room clean
A Florida teenager severely beat this mother after she kept telling him to clean his room, authorities said.
Ex-NBA great Amar'e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: 'I could never see myself assaulting any person'
Former NBA superstar Amar’e Stoudemire spoke out Sunday night about his arrest on a misdemeanor battery charge in Florida allegedly in an incident involving his daughter.
Woman snorkeling in Hawaii likely eaten by 'aggressive' shark with 'something red' around gills: officials
Investigators say they have determined what happened to a woman who went missing off the south shore of Maui while snorkeling with her husband earlier this month.
Las Vegas toddler sisters killed after aunt allegedly drunkenly plows into tree with girls' mom in front seat
Two sisters, ages 2 and 3, were killed in an alleged drunk driving crash in North Las Vegas, and now their aunt, who was behind the wheel, and mom are facing charges.
49ers rookies hit with an outrageous dinner bill, Arik Armstead insists it was a 'prank'
The San Francisco 49ers rookies were stunned when the bill from their dinner came out but linebacker Arik Armstead assure fans it was all just a "prank."
Jackson State tight end deals with 'racist attacks,' other vitriol after dropping TD pass: reports
Jackson State tight end Hayden Hagler, who is White, was reportedly the subject of "racist attacks" and other vitriol after dropping a touchdown pass on Saturday.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have demands for the royal family while Prince William celebrates an ex
The Fox News Entertainment newsletter brings you the latest Hollywood headlines, celebrity interviews and stories from Los Angeles and beyond.
'Sad cat’ named Ellie surrendered by owner because animal 'wanted to cuddle,' then goes viral
A tweet featuring Ellie, a black-and-white cat living in Virginia, went viral after it revealed an owner surrendered Ellie for being too cuddly. Ellie is now set to be adopted.
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's new doc slammed by experts: They're 'only given a platform' due to prince's DNA
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix documentary about "inspiring leaders" was criticized by royal experts in a new interview with Fox News Digital.
Super Bowl champion running back in hospice care battling liver cancer, former teammates say
Former teammates of Ronnie Hillman say that the former Denver Broncos running back is currently in hospice care with liver cancer and pneumonia.
Defrocked Catholic priest Frank Pavone speaks out: ‘Known' for decades that some bishops ‘hate’ pro-life work
Roman Catholic priest and vocal pro-life advocate Frank Pavone was interviewed following the Vatican removing him from the priesthood over alleged "blasphemous communications."
'Below Deck' star Kate Chastain reveals that she will be raising her baby on her own
"Below Deck" star Kate Chastain recently revealed the news of her pregnancy on Instagram. During a talk show appearance, she shared that she would be raising her baby "solo."
Vatican kicks pro-life activist priest out of clergy, alleges 'blasphemous communications'
The Vatican has removed a prominent pro-life activist priest from the clergy, accusing Frank Pavone of engaging in "blasphemous communication" on social media.
Bakery owner speaks out after Oberlin College ordered to pay her $36 mill for false racial profiling claim
Ohio bakery owner Lorna Gibson and her attorney sounded off after a court ordered Oberlin College to pay $36 million in damages to her business on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'
White House unable to describe what Kamala Harris is doing on immigration
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday that she does not "have anything to lay out" on Vice President Kamala Harris' role to address the border crisis.
Georgia man on the run after allegedly shooting ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend; considered 'armed and dangerous'
Abdul Batin Rashid, 48, is on the loose after he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend inside a home in Johns Creek, Georgia, early Monday, police said.
NFL legend Franco Harris, known for Immaculate Reception, dead at 72
Pittsburgh Steelers legendary running back Franco Harris, known for his role in the Immaculate Reception, has died at 72. The team was about to celebrate 50 years of the catch.
