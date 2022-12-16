ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Law & Crime

‘He Has Removed His Pants to Show the Court His Backside’: Michigan Man Moons Judge During Bond Hearing

A Michigan man who allegedly made anti-semitic and racist threats to parents and children at a preschool and synagogue last week made a shocking reveal during a Tuesday hearing in Wayne County Circuit Court when he pulled his pants down and mooned the presiding judge in a separate case. Following the cheeky display, Judge Regina Thomas approved prosecutors’ request to have the $1 million bond for Hassan Chokr revoked.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Independent

Mom says her seven-year-old daughter was denied lunch over ‘inappropriate’ shirt

A mother has claimed her seven-year-old daughter was denied lunch for violating her school dress code.Harlie, a Tennessee-based mom, went viral on TikTok this month after her daughter said she was taken out of lunch for wearing a spaghetti strap shirt, which school adminstrators deemed “inappropriate” for school. Since then, Harlie revealed she has confronted the school administration about their dress code.It all began when Harlie’s seven-year-old daughter described to her mother how her teachers said her straps were “inappropriate” and brought her to the nurse’s office, where she was unable to finish her lunch.“They said your straps were...
TENNESSEE STATE
Fox News

Fox News

906K+
Followers
4K+
Post
706M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy