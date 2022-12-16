ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"My favorite thing is the mid-range. How are you going to take away my favorite thing?" - Iman Shumpert describes how the NBA changed before his eyes

By Damien Peters
 5 days ago

The NBA landscape continues to evolve, and recently Iman Shumpert revealed what it felt like to play during the transition of two eras.

Iman Shumpert and Kyrie Irving

Unfortunately, as the NBA landscape changes and evolves, some players are left behind, and former Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert was one of those individuals.

A true "3&D" wing

Shump was a highly regarded prospect coming out of Georgia Tech and quickly played his way into the role of a formidable defensive stopper for the New York Knicks . As his reputation grew, the Cavs came calling, desperately needing a wing that could defend at a high level alongside superstar trio LeBron James , Kevin Love , and Kyrie Irving .

Unfortunately for Shump, following championship success in 2016, he quickly fell off the map as a combination of defensive regression and inconsistent outside shooting rendered him valueless in the eyes of front offices.

Everything can change in an instant

The modern NBA seems to pivot and develop every season, and a by-product of that is players such as Shumpert have their skill sets become outdated overnight. Whether good or bad, it's now commonplace for once productive veterans to be swiftly forced out of the league as prerequisites of players need to fit the current NBA mold.

Recently, during a spirited podcast , Shumpert opened up about how the league transformed in front of his eyes, affecting his overall longevity.

"I was supposed to go to the league with my gifts. I was supposed to use them until I'm not athletic anymore, and then I'm supposed to finally get my sit down with Melo and he shows me how to play with my back to the basket. And then I play another 8 years. That's how I thought the league went. Coming into the league and watching it change and the become shoot threes and space out, that shocked me. I didn't know what that was. My favorite thing is the mid-range. How are you going to take away my favorite thing? Can it just be okay that I'm shooting it? This is my favorite thing. I don't even like shooting threes," Shumpert said.

The evolution will continue

Most changes have come in the front court, as the modern NBA bigs have steadily become more agile and finesse-oriented over time. So much so, in a lot of ways, the traditional center is a thing of the past due to the inability to step beyond the three-point line and be effective.

Because of this, naturally, it's rarer for a guard's games to become obsolete, especially someone like Shumpert, who possessed supreme athletic tools; however, this phenomenon is becoming more frequent as backcourt players have advanced into versatile hybrids and elite scorers.

For NBA purists, it's often a tough reality to accept, but the evolution of basketball is an uncontrollable and inevitable factor in the game's continued progression, and players like Shumpert learned the hard way.

