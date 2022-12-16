ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

For a Winter Getaway, Fairmont Mayakoba Is Top-Notch Luxury Travel

By Caitlin White, @harmonicait
InsideHook
InsideHook
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ujzmr_0jkmQ4dN00
The Fairmont Mayakoba renovation is complete, so book that ticket. Fairmont

Barely a two-hour flight away, the beaches of Cancun are an easy sell for Miami residents, especially since discerning travelers know the state of Quintana Roo is so much more than its most infamous party town. Beyond the reaches of Cancun, nestled within Playa del Carmen, lies the gated community resort enclave that’s quickly becoming a global hotspot: Mayakoba. If you’ve heard people talk about it with a slightly awestruck tone, well, they’re right; across 620 acres of lagoons, jungles and beaches, this private community strives first and foremost to maintain the natural habitat of the region, populating its lush confines with four luxury resorts including Andaz, The Banyan Tree, Rosewood and Fairmont. All four of them are stunning, mostly due to the incredible ecosystem they’re built into, not on top of or around.

First established about 20 years ago, Mayakoba is a prime example of a legitimately sustainable hospitality project. Right alongside the 18-hole, Greg Norman-designed golf course, there are 145 acres of mangrove trees that remain untouched, to preserve wildlife habitat — we’re dealing with luxury amenities mixed with an emphasis on local culture, history and landscape preservation. Though all the properties share a similar setup, incorporating both lagoon and beachfront areas into their layout, the Fairmont Mayakoba is a standout due to a recently completed renovation that ushers the property into our new contemporary era.

A new beach club, Maykana, is one of several improvements, featuring five spacious food and drink areas, plus firepits, a rooftop bar, pools and private cabanas. Using all locally sourced materials, and built with the intent of blending in with the landscape, the new club highlights the resort’s position within the Riviera Maya and on the Mexican Caribbean.

But with just over 400 rooms, plenty of which are situated on the lagoon that runs through the property, this massive, 240-hectare section of the Yucatán Peninsula is more than just a beach resort. In fact, a new program that Fairmont’s parent company Accor recently launched brings guests outside the walls of Mayakoba and takes them deep into a subterranean cave network. And though it might include walking through the jungle in pitch-black darkness, hold out for the payoff: a live, candlelit concert in one of the area’s historic underground cenotes.

Beyond Limits, a series of experiences hosted at Fairmont Mayakoba and elsewhere around the world, is Accor’s attempt to bring a sense of wonder back into luxury programming, and honestly, it’s right on the money. Post-pandemic travelers are looking for experiences above all, and Accor’s ideation nails this: a symphony in a cenote is the Mayakoba version, but there’s also an underwater ballet in Hawaii, a cliffside oxygen bar in the Canadian Rockies and plenty more.

So what does a symphony in a cenote entail? Well, before passing down into these underground Mexican caverns, most native guides will conduct a Mayan ceremony to ask permission for entry. The Mayans believed these watery sinkholes were the gateway to the underworld, so descending means close contact with all things mystical, and that means making sure visitors are blessed on the journey.

Winding our way in single file behind our knowledgeable guide, we spent the first few minutes of the evening hearing a brief history lesson on how cenotes are formed, what they were used for in the past and how we use them today. But Accor’s vision, to transform one sprawling cave into a concert hall, is about as unique as it gets. Once the tour through the cave system is over, guests emerge into an enormous cavern covered in lights and decked out with bottles of Champagne, a makeshift bar and rows of seats to enjoy the concert. With an emphasis on accessible songs, the assembled symphony of local Mexican players mostly performed pop hits, with standouts like “Rolling in the Deep” and “Poker Face.”

Because of Mayakoba’s innate emphasis on preserving the local culture and terrain, showcasing the cenote system in a new light fits right in with the community’s mission. Still, don’t expect to see a whole spate of concerts in cenotes over the next year, as the local landowners tend to be very particular about who is allowed to use these sacred spaces. The next symphony in a cenote experience is in early January, and available to book here. For music lovers, and those who love luxury programming that goes above and beyond, this one-of-a-kind experience is a perfect foray back into travel and live entertainment.

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

This Bottle of Pappy Van Winkle Just Set an Auction Record

Just months after Sotheby’s previous record-breaking whisky auction, more records were broken. At this past weekend’s Whisky & Whiskey | Seasonal Spirits and The Yamazaki 55 event in New York, a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 23 Year Old Family Reserve sold for $52,500, or more than 17 times the pre-sale estimate (est. $3,000-4,000). Released in 2008, the whiskey was presented for sale with its original black velvet bag.
NEW YORK STATE
InsideHook

Review: The World’s Best Rye Whiskey Just Got a Sequel

What we’re drinking: Sagamore Spirit Port Finish Rye Whiskey. Where it’s from: Sagamore Spirit, founded in 2013, is based in Baltimore on a beautiful five-acre waterfront property. Their rye is a blend of high- and low-rye mashbills proofed down with Maryland limestone spring water and, sometimes, finished for several months in different barrels.
MARYLAND STATE
InsideHook

The Best Rye Whiskeys of 2022

“Why wouldn’t you focus on the original spirit of America?”. That’s what Fort Hamilton co-founder Alex Clark asked earlier this summer when I visited the up-and-coming (but tiny in scale) Brooklyn distillery. He was talking specifically about his own brand, but we could apply his rhetorical statement to rye whiskey in general.
INDIANA STATE
InsideHook

Is English Class Doomed Because of ChatGPT?

It took Instagram two months to reach one-million users. Twitter, two years. But ChatGPT, the prototype chatbot developed by OpenAI, needed just five days. The program’s shocking speed and versatility (from answering workday questions, to writing love songs, to even haggling cable bills) has been of endless fascination to social media since it dropped two weeks ago — if you head to the tool, it’s likely that you’ll be greeted with the message “ChatGPT is at capacity right now.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
InsideHook

Our 7 Favorite Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2022

This year, Miami welcomed a host of restaurants ranging from comfort food joints to luxe purveyors of caviar and lobster to everything in between. Many of the city’s new additions capitalized on the wealth of local produce and seafood, weaving this bounty into recipes inspired by Miami’s rich multicultural heritage.
MIAMI, FL
InsideHook

One Science Fiction Author’s Tech Predictions for 2023

There are, as of this writing, all of two weeks remaining in the year 2022 — and when it comes to technology, it’s a moment in time that could accurately be described as “tumultuous.” That’s especially true in the realm of social media, where Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter has led many users to consider alternatives and some of Twitter’s recent actions have alarmed experts in antitrust law.
InsideHook

My Favorite Runs of 2022

I was hoping, upon seeing that I’d logged around 20,000 feet of elevation gain over my last year of running, that that’d slot me comfortably in the realm of a Himalayan peak. I wouldn’t mind having the humblebrag in to my back pocket, here in peak dinner party season.
COLORADO STATE
InsideHook

The Value of Fine and Rare Single Malt Scotch Is Soaring

Inflation and potential recession be damned, whisk(e)y continues to thrive in the auction market. A new report by Noble & Co suggests the demand for fine and rare single malt Scotch is robust. In its inaugural Whisky Intelligence market report, the Scottish financial advisory firm notes that fine and rare...
InsideHook

We Found the Luxe Joshua Tree Rental Everybody’s Going to Want to Book

Joshua Tree has long been a classic weekend escape for Southern Californians — and you’d think, given its popularity, that it would be flush with trendy hotels. Those who’ve spent time here, though, know this isn’t true. While luxe accommodations abound in Palm Springs, around an hour’s drive away, overnight accommodations in this neck of the woods have long been limited to camping and home rentals, save for a very small handful of roadside motels and the ultra-weird Hicksville. In fact, it wasn’t until March 2022 that the first multi-location, Instagram-friendly hotel brand moved into town, in the form of Autocamp Joshua Tree.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
InsideHook

Don’t Be Shocked If Rookie Brock Purdy Wins the Super Bowl With the 49ers

The last, potentially, will be first. The reigning “Mr. Irrelevant” due to being selected with the last pick in the seventh and last round of the NFL Draft in April. San Francisco’s rookie quarterback made history a few weeks ago when he became the first final pick in pro football history to throw a touchdown pass in the regular season. Now 2-0 as a starter for the Niners after guiding San Fran to a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football, Brock Purdy may make history again by guiding his team to a Super Bowl.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
InsideHook

First Time in Chicago? Here’s Exactly Where to Eat

From uber-cheap to uber-luxe, we’re laying out the best spots to hit up in Chicago for your first time in the city. We’re talking classic local spots with signature items like a Chicago dog dragged through the garden and towering deli sandwiches made with the best corned beef and pastrami on Earth. Whether you’re balling on a budget or looking to splurge, these restaurants will give you a true taste of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
InsideHook

The 10 Best Books of 2022

Looking back at a year in reading is never easy. There’s always another book you could have read, another (metaphorical) world you could have visited. Having come up with 10 best books of 2022 for this list — five works of fiction, five works of nonfiction — I’m already second-guessing it. There isn’t one trait that brings these books together — some are part of a satirical literary lineage that includes Kurt Vonnegut, while others harken back to the ever-searching aesthetics of John Berger and Vivian Gornick.
InsideHook

Excerpt: “Empire of Ice and Stone” Outlines One of the Most Disastrous Expeditions in Polar History

It was winter, 1914, in the Arctic Ocean. In a desperate attempt to lead Karluk ship survivors 100 miles over shifting sea ice to remote Wrangel Island, Captain Bob Bartlett makes the decision to leave the relative safety of their floating ice island and strike for land. To make it would take weeks, and they’d need to build a series of igloos en route. Bartlett and the others found themselves in a maze of fracturing floes, buckling hummocks of ice and open water leads threatening to engulf them.
InsideHook

Tom Brady Seems Pretty Pleased With How the Patriots Lost to the Raiders

In the latest edition of the Let’s Go! podcast with host Jim Gray and special guest Snoop Dogg, Tom Brady, who has been throwing tablets and tantrums at a record-setting pace this season for the 6-8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, seemed to get a touch of the holiday spirit when the topic of the embarrassing manner in which the Patriots lost to the Raiders on Sunday was introduced.
TAMPA, FL
InsideHook

DC’s 23 Best Bets for Eating, Drinking and Dancing Your Way Into 2023

It’s almost here: New Year’s Eve, a seemingly arbitrary reason to say the next chunk of time will be better than the last. Pessimism/realism aside, a new year is an excellent chance to dance, drink and eat to your heart’s content. Here are 23 options to ring in 2023. From extremely high-end tasting menus to daytime activities for the family that wants to toast at a reasonable hour, concerts with locals and the godfather of funk, there’s no reason to think this trip around the sun won’t be the best yet.
InsideHook

The Best Places to Drink at New York City’s Airports

Airports, I’m told, were quite glamorous back in the day. You’ve probably seen old photos of shiny Modernist architecture, Pan-Am flight attendants smiling brightly and well-dressed travelers sipping martinis, silently debating whether or not plastics are the future while watching the planes take off. But these days, airports...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
47K+
Followers
18K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy