The best places to eat between San Francisco and Los Angeles
The classic California road trip isn't complete without a bite to eat.
These Four Restaurants and Bars Just Became Legacy Businesses in San Francisco
On Monday, December 19, the San Francisco Small Business Commission added 10 new businesses to its Legacy Business Registry. Four of those are restaurants and bars, including the city’s most famous topless bar the Condor. The other three additions are New Lun Ting Café in Chinatown, Royal Bakery in the Excelsior, and Peking Restaurant in the Sunset District. Legacy businesses must, according to the commission, contribute to the neighborhood’s “history and/or identity” and have operated for 30 years or more.
San Francisco's House of Nanking family gets Food Network series
"My parents came here with less than $40 in their pocket and the first place they stepped into was Chinatown."
FREE Things to Do in Bay Area
If you have been following my blog for a while you have probably figured out that I put a huge focus on making travel affordable to ALL families. This new article, “Free Things to Do in Bay Area”, is just the latest in the series of my blog posts about travel on a shoestring budget. Definitely check out Adventures Under $10 section on my blog on more super affordable and often FREE attractions and destinations.
Brad Pitt’s new castle and the wildest California real estate deals of 2022
The year saw some very unusual listings across the Bay Area and California that caught our eye.
16 long-lived Bay Area restaurants we said goodbye to in 2022
Bay Area diners said farewell to so many beloved restaurants in 2022. The ones we pay tribute to here had been favorites for generations. Some chefs and owners decided to retire. Others couldn’t weather the costs of doing business in this pandemic era, faced rent increases or lost their leases to redevelopment plans.
San Francisco landlord pays tenants $475K to leave apartment
Normally when a landlord sends you a notice about money, you brace yourself for a huge rent increase. But that’s not the case for some San Francisco tenants. These folks are receiving cold hard cash from their landlords as an incentive to voluntarily move out of their apartments.
How to score the best 2023 cruise deal out of San Francisco
Book now for the best deals on cruises to Alaska, Mexico and more.
Mysterious nightstand appears in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park, Alamo Square
"There's magic all over the city."
Why it looks so gross outside in the SF Bay Area today
A bleak, brownish haze lingered over the Bay Area on Monday, obscuring the San Francisco skyline and adding to the gloom on a day also marked by unusually cold temperatures.
Beloved Bay Area summer camp saved after $10M agreement
A nearly $10 million agreement forged between the YMCA of San Francisco and the Sempervirens Fund, the state's oldest land trust, has ensured the permanent protection of the Y's historic youth summer camp and the rare old-growth redwoods around it. The deal was finalized Monday, with Sempervirens completing the purchase at a total of $9.625 million for the 920-acre parcel, plus the costs of management for the next 20 years. The funds will go toward restoring waterways, vegetation management, invasive species control and upgrades to...
The ‘Tripledemic’ is Here—But Which Virus is the Worst in NorCal?
Winter flu season is back with a vengeance this year, except this time, it’s not just one disease causing a surge in illnesses and hospitalizations—it’s three. Dubbed a “tripledemic” by public health officials, San Francisco and cities across the country are getting hit by a triple-whammy of respiratory illnesses: common influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and Covid.
97-year-old Stanford Theatre in Palo Alto closes again
"I'm so sorry I couldn't bring happier news."
What comes next for the most empty downtown in America
SAN FRANCISCO — The coffee rush. The lunch rush. The columns of headphone-equipped tech workers rushing in and out of train stations. The lanyard-wearing visitors who crowded the sidewalks when a big conference was in town. There was a time three years ago when a walk through downtown San...
A week before holidays, SFUSD tells 750 workers they might've been overpaid
"It's a gut punch," an SFUSD teacher said. "There's no confidence they're paying us correctly."
Wednesday Morning News Roundup
San Jose's international airport is preparing for a rebranding in the new year. Officially named Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, city officials said Tuesday that the airport has maintained the same logo and related branding elements for nearly 30 years. In 2001, when the San Jose City Council acted to change the name of the airport to honor U.S. Transportation Secretary Norman Y. Mineta, Mineta's name was added to the airport's then-existing logo without any other changes to brand identity.
San Francisco's Bus Stop Saloon eyes new restaurant concept on second floor
The forthcoming restaurant is expected to operate independently from the bar.
San Francisco police secretly stake out retail stores, pharmacies to curb rampant shoplifting
The San Francisco Police Department confirmed deploying officers to retail stores to arrest suspected shoplifters. Retail crimes have plagued the California city in recent years.
Oakland bar and concert venue Starline Social Club announces closure
Its last day in operation will be New Year's Eve.
Editorial: San Jose ‘landmark’ is a waste of time and money
For decades San Jose has tried to find its identity through an iconic landmark. The latest quest is an art installation called Breeze of Innovation, culled from nearly 1,000 international submissions. The 500 flexible, 200-foot rods are designed to sway in the wind and light up the sky at night....
