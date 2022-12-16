ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Golfweek's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Training Aids

By Golfweek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuICp_0jkmOfEH00

Is there a golfer in your life that could use a bit of help with their game? Trick question, that’s every golfer. Give the gift of a lower score this holiday season with our list of training aids.

Whether you’re gifting to a junior golfer, a high-handicap beginner or a scratch player, there’s something for everybody on this list.

While we continue our mad dash towards holiday shipping deadlines, check out our other lists while there’s still time to get the perfect gift sent straight to your porch.

2022 Gift Guides: Affordable | Serious Golfer | Personalized

If you’re one to wait until the 11th hour, we’ll have a list of last-minute gifts coming to you soon.

ChipR

Price: $179.99

Why we love it: We all know about the gimmick clubs seen on TV. The ChipR isn’t that. Made by one of golf’s equipment leaders, it can help save you strokes around the green due to its putter-like feel and wedge-like abilities.

Divot Board

Price: $139.99

Why we love it: The divot board allows you to practice without ruining the entire driving range. Get feedback on how the club face is moving through the impact zone.

Wright - Laser Optics v.III Training Laser

Price: $139

Why we love it: Can’t read greens? This laser can help keep your putting in line and help you see high points in breaks.

Eyeline Speed Trap 2.0

Price: $109.99

Why we love it: Fighting a case of the shanks? The Eyeline Speed Trap 2.0 forces you to have a consistent clubface through the impact zone to ensure square contact.

Dave Pelz's Putting Tutor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gOdf0_0jkmOfEH00

Price: $55.99

Why we love it: Speaking of putting, this Pelz trainer is popular among PGA and LPGA players alike. Hone your back and through stroke with this training aid to make more putts.

Power SwingFan

Price: $99.99

Why we love it: Looking for more power? The SwingFan is a great resistance trainer if you’re looking for a handful of yards.

Divot - Practice Putting Mirror

Price: $29.99

Why we love it: Getting your eyes over the ball and having a consistent setup when putting is crucial for success on the green. Get a putting mirror to make sure both are locked in.

Precision Impact Training Aid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tZzP_0jkmOfEH00
Precision Impact Training Aid (PGA TOUR Superstore)

Price: $109.09

Why we love it: What looks like a medieval torture device is actually a fantastic aid for hitting crisp shots. If used properly, your nickname in the clubhouse could become ‘The Terminator’.

eGOLFRING - Distance Rings

Price: $24.99

Why we love it: Managing expectations on the course should be among your New Year’s Resolutions. These rings go around the hole to give you an idea of proximity to the hole with your short game.

Chirp - Wheel+ Foam Roller Set

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tL1iB_0jkmOfEH00
Chirp Wheel+ Foam Roller Set. (Chirp)

Price: $99.99 (Down from $129.99)

Why we love it: Training only works if your body works. These Chirp Wheels help stretch your back muscles to help you recover from long practice sessions.

Pro Putting Gates

Price: $54.99

Why we love it: We can’t say it enough, the green is where you can gain the most strokes. Putting gates aid you in learning how to see breaks, commit to a line, matching the line to speed and plenty more.

Shag Bag

Price: $49.99

Why we love it: Upgrade from a plastic tube that only holds a dozen golf balls. Get more out of your practice time with a Shag Bag.

Orange Whip

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40ljbv_0jkmOfEH00
Orange Whip Trainer- $109. (Orange Whip)

Price: $99.98 (Down from $110)

Why we love it: The Orange Whip is popular for a reason. This versatile training aid can help you gain speed and even help limber you up before a practice session or round.

Comments / 0

Related
thegolfnewsnet.com

2022 PNC Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2022 PNC Championship prize money payout is from the $1.085 million purse, with 40 players who complete two scramble rounds at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club (Grande Lakes) in Orlando, Fla., earning an official-money paycheck this week. The winner's share of PNC Championship prize pool is at $200,000, and the players...
ORLANDO, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Photos: Eye-catching golf equipment spotted in 2022

In the weeks ahead, golf equipment companies will start rolling out their latest offerings and new gear for 2023. Pros competing in Hawaii will debut new woods, irons and golf balls they have been testing during their offseason. But before we turn our attention to all the stuff that will be filling the pro shop walls, let’s pause and take a look back at some of the cool, eye-catching gear that Golfweek senior writer and equipment guru David Dusek spotted on the range and in the practice areas at golf tournaments throughout 2022. Once again, it was a banner year for equipment lovers.
HAWAII STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

191K+
Followers
245K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy