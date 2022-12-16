Golfweek's 2022 Holiday Gift Guide: Training Aids

Is there a golfer in your life that could use a bit of help with their game? Trick question, that’s every golfer. Give the gift of a lower score this holiday season with our list of training aids.

Whether you’re gifting to a junior golfer, a high-handicap beginner or a scratch player, there’s something for everybody on this list.

ChipR

Price: $179.99

Why we love it: We all know about the gimmick clubs seen on TV. The ChipR isn’t that. Made by one of golf’s equipment leaders, it can help save you strokes around the green due to its putter-like feel and wedge-like abilities.

Divot Board

Price: $139.99

Why we love it: The divot board allows you to practice without ruining the entire driving range. Get feedback on how the club face is moving through the impact zone.

Wright - Laser Optics v.III Training Laser

Price: $139

Why we love it: Can’t read greens? This laser can help keep your putting in line and help you see high points in breaks.

Eyeline Speed Trap 2.0

Price: $109.99

Why we love it: Fighting a case of the shanks? The Eyeline Speed Trap 2.0 forces you to have a consistent clubface through the impact zone to ensure square contact.

Dave Pelz's Putting Tutor

Price: $55.99

Why we love it: Speaking of putting, this Pelz trainer is popular among PGA and LPGA players alike. Hone your back and through stroke with this training aid to make more putts.

Power SwingFan

Price: $99.99

Why we love it: Looking for more power? The SwingFan is a great resistance trainer if you’re looking for a handful of yards.

Divot - Practice Putting Mirror

Price: $29.99

Why we love it: Getting your eyes over the ball and having a consistent setup when putting is crucial for success on the green. Get a putting mirror to make sure both are locked in.

Precision Impact Training Aid

Price: $109.09

Why we love it: What looks like a medieval torture device is actually a fantastic aid for hitting crisp shots. If used properly, your nickname in the clubhouse could become ‘The Terminator’.

eGOLFRING - Distance Rings

Price: $24.99

Why we love it: Managing expectations on the course should be among your New Year’s Resolutions. These rings go around the hole to give you an idea of proximity to the hole with your short game.

Chirp - Wheel+ Foam Roller Set

Price: $99.99 (Down from $129.99)

Why we love it: Training only works if your body works. These Chirp Wheels help stretch your back muscles to help you recover from long practice sessions.

Pro Putting Gates

Price: $54.99

Why we love it: We can’t say it enough, the green is where you can gain the most strokes. Putting gates aid you in learning how to see breaks, commit to a line, matching the line to speed and plenty more.

Shag Bag

Price: $49.99

Why we love it: Upgrade from a plastic tube that only holds a dozen golf balls. Get more out of your practice time with a Shag Bag.

Orange Whip

Price: $99.98 (Down from $110)

Why we love it: The Orange Whip is popular for a reason. This versatile training aid can help you gain speed and even help limber you up before a practice session or round.