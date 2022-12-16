Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Texans should be outraged that child protective services is wasting funds to harass single mother of 4SANAF NewsHouston, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
Cinco Ranch resident wins Food Network competitionCovering KatyCinco Ranch, TX
Houston Astros Sign Star OutfielderOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Migrants will Pass Through Dallas, Houston, and Other Big CitiesTom HandyDallas, TX
Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
Houston area plumbers busy protecting pipes ahead of Friday’s freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – The temperatures will continue to decline throughout the week, dropping below the freezing mark on Friday. A Houston area plumbing company says the time to start protecting your pipes is now. Benjamin Franklin Plumbing of Rosenberg is already busy protecting pipes from Friday’s freeze. Temperatures are...
LIST: These warming centers will operate in Houston area during Arctic cold front
A cold front will move into the Houston area on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30′s and 20′s by Thursday night. Several institutions will operate warming centers during the extreme weather event. We will update this list as more warming centers are announced. City of...
‘Zoo Lights’ canceled due to inclement weather, possible arctic blast, Houston Zoo officials say
HOUSTON – Due to inclement weather, the Houston Zoo has canceled “TXU Energy presents Zoo Lights” for several days this week. The attraction will be closed Monday in anticipation of heavy rain, and on Thursday and Friday because of a possible arctic blast. The Zoo will also...
What you should know about fireplace and chimney care before freezing temperatures arrive in our area
HOUSTON – We know many people will be trying to stay warm during the drastic drop in temperatures this week, but if you’ll be using a fireplace to do that, here are some things you need to know before lighting it. Houston area business owner Nadav Shoham says...
‘I just need heat in my apartment’: Residents at apartment complex in southwest Houston say they’re stuck without heat ahead of freezing temperatures
HOUSTON – Tenants of an apartment complex in southwest Houston said they have been without heat for over a week, despite assurances from management that the problem would be resolved. “We’ll take care of it. And nothing. I hear nothing,” said Michael Williams, a resident of Madison Park Apartment...
Mayor Turner, Judge Hidalgo urge Houstonians to prepare, plan ahead of hard freeze this week
HOUSTON – Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner on Tuesday provided an update on the hard freeze that’s heading to our area Thursday. During the news conference, Hidalgo said that this freeze will likely be nothing like the 2021 winter storm. “This hard freeze is...
Houston’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign ‘falling desperately short’ this holiday season, citing inflation, current economy
HOUSTON – The Houston Salvation Army is in need of donations after they say this season has fallen a little short in giving. According to a news release, the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is seeing a drastic drop in the number of donations this year. “We are...
ROLL THE TAPE: Crosby ISD Fall 2022 Media Day Recap
There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Crosby, Texas for the Crosby ISD Inaugural 2022 Fall Media Day!
The story on the delicious gourmet cookies from ‘Milk Mustache’
HOUSTON – Calling all cookie lovers! To satisfy your next sweet tooth craving, head over to Milk Mustache! It’ll do the trick! Courtney Zavala went over to the sweet spot to meet the owner and tell you all about it. Milk Mustache is a cookie shop located at...
Seen at 7: Kidney conditions, early detection and prevention
HOUSTON – More than 37 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney conditions and acute diseases that impact virtually every aspect of their lives as well as their families and communities. Kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, yet 90% of people with kidney diseases are unaware that they are affected.
Ruby Princess departs on inaugural voyage from Galveston, marking Princess’ first cruise from Texas in 6 years
GALVESTON, Texas – The Ruby Princess departed Galveston Sunday afternoon on an 11-day sail to Mexico and the Caribbean, marking Princess Cruises’ first voyage from Texas in six years. The departure was the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule which includes five- to...
Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth passes out hundreds of jackets, food, bikes to those in need this holiday season
HOUSTON – Houston rapper and humanitarian Trae Tha Truth is at it again, distributing essential items to those in need this holiday season. This week, Trae and his team were back at it, as they were seen out in the community taking care of the less fortunate. On Saturday,...
Katy ISD teacher helped decorate the White House for the holiday season!
Houston – Elizabeth Harden is a Katy ISD teacher. Encouraged by a friend, she applied to be part of the White House decorating committee, and guess what - she was picked. She had an incredible opportunity to decorate the White House this year. With a group of volunteers and...
Stream Houston Life on KPRC 2+
Stream Houston Life using the video player below. Copyright 2022 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.
‘We probably got hit 15 to 20 times’: Couple describes ‘unprovoked attack’ while driving home from the Heights
HOUSTON – A Cypress couple is traumatized and dealing with a lot of damage after a group of men on bicycles swarmed their car and threw projectiles at it as they tried to drive home Sunday night. While they sat at a stoplight at the intersection of West 26th...
WATCH LIVE: Kim Cruse from NBC’s ‘The Voice’ performs on Houston Life!
HOUSTON – From the stage at NBC’s ‘The Voice’ to Studio B! Singer Kim Cruse joined Derrick and Courtney on Houston Life to talk about her run on the hit singing show, AND she performed a special holiday classic. Kim Cruse is a 30-year-old native of...
Christmas Miracles: Mom’s illness has family struggling to make ends meet
HOUSTON – Every year, KPRC 2′s Spencer Solves It Team brings a boatload of Christmas cheer to families in need in the Houston area with Christmas Miracles Week. After a detailed search, we’ve identified five deserving families who really need help this year. Inside their cramped, little,...
‘You can achieve your dream’: Burn survivor’s wish of becoming a police officer for a day comes true
GALVESTON COUNTY – A 19-year-old Galveston man’s dream of becoming a police officer came true this week, but his bigger dream of inspiring others is only just beginning. Zaid Garcia has wanted to be a police officer since he was 10 years old, but he never believed he’d be able to achieve it.
Northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 back open after big rig crash, HPD says
HOUSTON – All the northbound lanes on Southwest Freeway near Highway 288 are back open Tuesday after a crash involving a big rig, TranStar said. HPD and TxDOT reportedly had all north lanes of the Southwest Freeway closed at the transition ramp to 288 South. According to police, a...
