Click2Houston.com

Houston Freeze: How to protect your plants ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – The much-anticipated freeze expected to hit the Houston area Thursday has nurseries urging people not to forget about their plants. At Enchanted Forrest in Richmond, employees have been preparing the plants for the extreme cold as early as Monday. Plant beds are being covered with frost clothes,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘I just need heat in my apartment’: Residents at apartment complex in southwest Houston say they’re stuck without heat ahead of freezing temperatures

HOUSTON – Tenants of an apartment complex in southwest Houston said they have been without heat for over a week, despite assurances from management that the problem would be resolved. “We’ll take care of it. And nothing. I hear nothing,” said Michael Williams, a resident of Madison Park Apartment...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

ROLL THE TAPE: Crosby ISD Fall 2022 Media Day Recap

There is so much fun to be had at a VYPE Media Days!. From team and individual pictures, social media shout-outs and video interviews, it is all there for the student-athletes to feel like a superstar. VYPE traveled out to Crosby, Texas for the Crosby ISD Inaugural 2022 Fall Media Day!
CROSBY, TX
Click2Houston.com

The story on the delicious gourmet cookies from ‘Milk Mustache’

HOUSTON – Calling all cookie lovers! To satisfy your next sweet tooth craving, head over to Milk Mustache! It’ll do the trick! Courtney Zavala went over to the sweet spot to meet the owner and tell you all about it. Milk Mustache is a cookie shop located at...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Seen at 7: Kidney conditions, early detection and prevention

HOUSTON – More than 37 million Americans suffer from chronic kidney conditions and acute diseases that impact virtually every aspect of their lives as well as their families and communities. Kidney diseases are the ninth leading cause of death in the United States, yet 90% of people with kidney diseases are unaware that they are affected.
HOUSTON, TX

