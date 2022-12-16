ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Flathead Beacon

Byrd Earns Coaching Recognition

Columbia Falls coach O’Brien Byrd has been named the 2022 Class A Boys Soccer Coach of the Year by the Montana Coaches Association (MCA) after leading the Wildcats to their first state championship since 2005. Byrd guided the Wildcats soccer team to a third-straight state championship berth, and ultimately...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Under Appeal: Montana High School Football Co-Op to be Dissolved

Small-town Montana high school football rivalries can get pretty intense. And not just among players. Then the towns and school enrollments get smaller. And smaller. And eventually neighboring schools, while not always neighborly and not always that neighboring, need to merge and coexist if they want to have a football program at all.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Scoreboard: Montana high school wrestling polls

Top teams: 1, Miles City; 2, Columbia Falls; 3, Frenchtown; 4, Libby; 5, Sidney; 6, Havre; 7, Laurel; 8, Livingston/Big Timber; 9, Lockwood; 10, Lewistown. 103: Gordan Knapp, Sidney; Caleb Smith, Miles City; August Courville, Ronan; Kona Fardrich, Lockwood; Colt McCord, Lewistown; Riley Osborne, Libby. 113: Elizah Nose, Laurel; Isaac...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic

If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
MONTANA STATE
Distinctly Montana

Rails to Trails

Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers.  ...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant

Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?

It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday

Record-breaking cold temperatures not seen in Montana in more than 30 years are expected statewide Wednesday night and Thursday morning as an Arctic air mass drops down from Canada.  “We’re expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we’ve seen in 40 years,” said C. Corby […] The post Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades

The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Dangerously cold temps and heavy snow are bearing down on Montana

An extremely cold and snowy winter storm is on track to slam into the Northern Rockies this week. This storm system could cause extensive disruptions and threaten lives. Weather forecasters aren’t mincing words about this incoming storm. National Weather Service-Missoula early Monday morning cautioned, "If there's ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would be a good time to prepare to stay put."
MONTANA STATE
MIX 106

More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]

Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana

Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy