Read full article on original website
Related
Flathead Beacon
Byrd Earns Coaching Recognition
Columbia Falls coach O’Brien Byrd has been named the 2022 Class A Boys Soccer Coach of the Year by the Montana Coaches Association (MCA) after leading the Wildcats to their first state championship since 2005. Byrd guided the Wildcats soccer team to a third-straight state championship berth, and ultimately...
Under Appeal: Montana High School Football Co-Op to be Dissolved
Small-town Montana high school football rivalries can get pretty intense. And not just among players. Then the towns and school enrollments get smaller. And smaller. And eventually neighboring schools, while not always neighborly and not always that neighboring, need to merge and coexist if they want to have a football program at all.
KULR8
Scoreboard: Montana high school wrestling polls
Top teams: 1, Miles City; 2, Columbia Falls; 3, Frenchtown; 4, Libby; 5, Sidney; 6, Havre; 7, Laurel; 8, Livingston/Big Timber; 9, Lockwood; 10, Lewistown. 103: Gordan Knapp, Sidney; Caleb Smith, Miles City; August Courville, Ronan; Kona Fardrich, Lockwood; Colt McCord, Lewistown; Riley Osborne, Libby. 113: Elizah Nose, Laurel; Isaac...
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are Mountain Lions Killing Wolves In Pacific Northwest And Will It Start Happening In Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. In the eternal canine vs. feline struggle, mountain lions in Washington and Oregon have been scoring kills on wolves, but don’t count on that happening too often in Wyoming. Killing between the species is rare here, and mountain lions remain...
Rails to Trails
Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers. ...
Western Montana school closures and delays - Dec. 21, 2022
Expected severe winter weather is prompting schools in Missoula and Flathead counties to close on Wednesday.
Prost! This Is Montana’s Best German Restaurant
Sometimes you want to eat a meal you don't get to have every day, and this sounds like a place to check out. When it comes to specialty restaurants, Montana can be slightly lacking in that department. Only in Montana's most populous cities will you see a variety of Indian, Italian, Asian, or other restaurants that offer something different from American cuisine. One type of restaurant is rare in Montana, but we might have found the best.
Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?
It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
KULR8
Several Montana schools canceling, teaching remote classes Wednesday, Dec. 21
MONTANA - Due to cold temperatures, several schools across Montana Wednesday are closing or holding classes remotely. The following schools are closed Wednesday, Dec. 21:. The following schools will hold classes remotely Wednesday, Dec. 21:. We will update as more information becomes available.
Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday
Record-breaking cold temperatures not seen in Montana in more than 30 years are expected statewide Wednesday night and Thursday morning as an Arctic air mass drops down from Canada. “We’re expecting the possibility for cold on historic proportions this Thursday — temperatures quite possibly colder than anything we’ve seen in 40 years,” said C. Corby […] The post Record-breaking cold expected across Montana on Wednesday, Thursday appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana Sapphires Amaze, But Are They Truly Rare?
Montana has every right to be proud of the sapphires that can be found here. Why are these sapphires so special and are they actually rare? Yes, and we learned all the 'dirt' about these incredibly popular gemstones. Montana is the ONLY source of sapphires that are mined in the...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
Most Popular Fast Food in Montana, They Missed One
I was scanning through the latest print edition of the Big Sky Business Journal, and I came across this report about the top fast food restaurants in Montana. I like all three that made the top of the list- but I still can't believe that Taco Johns wasn't in the top three.
mtpr.org
Dangerously cold temps and heavy snow are bearing down on Montana
An extremely cold and snowy winter storm is on track to slam into the Northern Rockies this week. This storm system could cause extensive disruptions and threaten lives. Weather forecasters aren’t mincing words about this incoming storm. National Weather Service-Missoula early Monday morning cautioned, "If there's ever a time to put off discretionary travel, Tuesday evening and overnight would be a good time to prepare to stay put."
Expected severe winter weather closing schools in the Flathead
Several schools in the Flathead will be closed on Wednesday due to the expected severe winter weather.
More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]
Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
Montana's lone maple syrup producer creating interest throughout the state
Knudson taps multiple types of maple trees throughout Missoula to bring a taste of nature's candy to Montanans’.
Need a Drink? 13 Fantastic Dive Bars in Montana
Depending on where you are in Montana, you're not far from a great dive bar. If you're looking to wet your whistle, here are a few of the best dive bars across the state. There's just something about a good dive bar that can't be beat, and Montana is full of iconic dive bars. Some of them have been around for decades. In small towns throughout Montana, you find historic watering holes that have slinging drinks for longer than most of us have been alive.
Comments / 0