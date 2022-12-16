Read full article on original website
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania's New High School Graduation Requirements to Effect Class of 2023
Pennsylvania students will have to complete new graduation requirements in order to receive their high school diploma. Act 158 was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf in 2018, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Act 158 provides alternatives to Pennsylvania's statewide requirement of passing three end of course...
Pa. high school students must meet new requirements to receive their diploma
Students will not only have to meet their school’s graduation requirements but they’ll also have to pass the state Keystone Exams in biology, algebra and literature, or complete an “alternative pathway.”
New Pa. graduation requirement has five pathways to diploma, career readiness
The standards apply to the state's high school seniors. The post New Pa. graduation requirement has five pathways to diploma, career readiness appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
N.J. and Pa. teachers among the highest paid in nation. Here’s where they rank.
New Jersey teachers rank in the top 10 for highest salaries in the U.S., the National Center for Education Statistics data shows. The national average for teacher salaries was $65,090, when adjusted for inflation, in the 2020-2021 school year, according to the data. The average teacher pay in New Jersey...
Trib HSSN 2022 Head of the Class: Football coach of the year in all 6 classes
Western Pennsylvania was well-represented at the PIAA football championships this fall, with five teams from District 7 and 8 advancing to play for state titles. Those teams certainly featured talented players, but they also relied on coaching and leadership to reach the pinnacle of Pennsylvania high school football. The following...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Why appoint a public information officer?
A public information officer seems like a good idea. The idea is a designated person is the spokesperson for a government entity or other agency. The name sounds like someone whose job is providing information, so it can be frustrating when the reality proves to be different. In 2019, the...
wccsradio.com
HOMER CITY NATIVE EARNS PROMOTION WITH PENNSYLVANIA STATE POLICE
A Homer City native recently earned a promotion and relocation from the Pennsylvania State Police. According to a news release, Daniel J. McAnulty was promoted from Trooper First Class to Corporal on December 7th at a ceremony held at LCBC Manheim in Lancaster County. In addition to the promotion, McAnulty was relocated to serve his home area in Troop A, which covers all of Indiana County along with portions of Cambria and Westmoreland Counties.
2022 TribLive HSSN Terrific 25 Football All-Stars
Western Pennsylvania had five high school football teams reach the state finals this season, including a postseason run by Westinghouse that was the City League’s first PIAA championship game appearance in decades. Pine-Richland, Aliquippa, Belle Vernon and Union also reached Cumberland Valley, the new home for the PIAA finals....
Gov. Wolf’s final food security report notes 37% decrease in food insecurity
WILKES-BARRE — Upon taking office, Gov. Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf immediately prioritized fighting hunger. This week, Governor’s Food Security Partnership published its final report which revealed a 37% decrease in food insecurity since the beginning of the Wolf Administration. In an action finalizing his legacy...
Pennsylvania seeing highest number of flu cases in years
Pennsylvania is seeing its highest level of flu cases in years. A quarter of the hospitals in the Commonwealth are at 90 percent capacity. Pennsylvania is just on the cusp of being classified as Very High flu activity state,
therecord-online.com
Rural Pennsylvania gets $1M for solar panel installations
HARRISBURG, PA – In the name of fighting climate change, rural Pennsylvania is to receive $1 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for renewable energy projects. The money, most of it authorized through the Inflation Reduction Act, will go to 17 projects in 13 Pennsylvania counties. Nationally, the funds are part of a $300 million Rural Energy for America program.
therecord-online.com
What Josh Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
HARRISBURG — The transition team helping governor-elect Josh Shapiro prepare for office is wide-ranging and, in some cases, controversial, offering a glimpse into the way he hopes to govern the commonwealth and court members of the GOP in the legislature. The team of nearly 300 people includes lobbyists, activists,...
therecord-online.com
The deadline to apply for a property tax rebate or rent rebate is Dec. 31. Here’s how
HARRISBURG, PA – The deadline to apply for Pennsylvania’s rent and property tax rebate program is right around the corner, offering financial assistance to eligible residents. The program, which saw a one-time increase from lawmakers with the most recent state budget, aims to help older and disabled Pennsylvanians...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania's Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
How are Pa. hospitals handling the worst flu season in years as covid-19 cases rise?
Hospitals around the United States are feeling pressure from multiple fronts: RSV cases among children have been up for months, overloading some pediatric units. The nation, including Pennsylvania, is in the midst of its worst flu season in years. Most recently, covid-19 cases have begun to climb. PennLive has been...
WGAL
Pennsylvania's gas tax expected to increase in 2023
Pennsylvania's gas tax is among the highest in the nation, and PennDOT says it's going up again in 2023. PennDOT said there is a trigger in a 2013 state law that is prompting the boost of a few cents. Ismael Djariri, of Mechanicsburg, said his gas money doesn't stretch like...
wphealthcarenews.com
Pennie.com—Pennsylvania’s State-based Health Insurance Marketplace PA’s Replacement for HealthCare.gov
The Southwestern PA Registered Nurses Club recently hosted Scott Yeager, Outreach Manager of Pennie®, the Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority. The responses from the 70+ nurses who attended ranged from, “I have family members and friends who may benefit from this”, to “I am happy to learn about this option for my patients”.
Two big PA lottery winners over the weekend locally
The Pennsylvania Lottery says a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold on Friday matched all five balls drawn, 13-20-28-30-40 to win $2 million.
erienewsnow.com
Family of Alyssa Hall Demands Changes After Teen's Fatal Accident
The family of Alyssa Hall, the McDowell High School Junior who was killed following a traffic accident on Monday, is demanding changes to make roads safer for students. Hall was struck by a car Monday morning on Zuck Rd. in Millcreek while crossing the street to catch her school bus. By Wednesday night, Hall had died at the UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.
The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis
Democrats don't have a majority because the math doesn't work. But it might yet. The post The real losers in the fight over the Pa. House are the voters | Ray E. Landis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
