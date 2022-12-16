Read full article on original website
Taliban bar women from university education in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Taliban rulers on Tuesday banned female students from attending universities effective immediately in the latest edict cracking down on women’s rights and freedoms. Despite initially promising a more moderate rule respecting rights for women’s and minorities, the Taliban have widely implemented their...
Fuel tanker tunnel blast kills at least 19 in Afghanistan
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least 19 people were killed and 32 injured when a fuel tanker exploded in a tunnel north of the Afghan capital Kabul, a local official said Sunday. The Salang Tunnel, which is around 80 miles north of Kabul, was originally built in the 1960s...
Erdogan fires back at Western criticism of mayor's ban
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday fired back at Western criticism of a political ban imposed on Istanbul's popular opposition mayor ahead of next year's general election. Erdogan told his ruling party faithful and cheering supporters that foreign powers were trying to use the case to manipulate Turkish politics ahead of the vote.
Long-cut phones ring again in Ethiopia’s Tigray, bring grief
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — For a year and a half, phone calls to people trying to survive one of the world’s worst wars didn’t go through. Now, as phone lines start to be restored to parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region after a fragile peace deal, some Tigrayans are relieved while others grieve.
Historic biodiversity pact inspires, but past failures loom
MONTREAL (AP) — A day after negotiators reached a landmark biodiversity agreement, the pressure was already growing on countries, business leaders and the environmental community to deliver on its ambitious promises to protect the planet — and not repeat the failures of past deals. Delegates expressed optimism Tuesday...
UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike
LONDON (AP) — The British government said Sunday it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas. Ambulance crews are due to strike on Wednesday, joining nurses, railway staff,...
On the holidays, efforts to distract Ukrainian kids from war
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — In a carpeted meeting room of what used to be a posh hotel, Ukrainian children are screaming with happiness at a performance put on for them and the joy of opening presents. In a country where children have seen the horrors of a 10-month war,...
Israel to hold remains of deceased Palestinian prisoner
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister said Wednesday that the remains of a Palestinian prisoner who died a day earlier from lung cancer would not be released for burial. Benny Gantz’s office said the body of Nasser Abu Hamid, one of the founders of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’...
China limits how it defines COVID deaths in official count
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China only counts deaths from pneumonia or respiratory failure in its official COVID-19 death toll, a Chinese health official said, in a narrow definition that limits the number of deaths reported, as an outbreak of the virus surges following the easing of pandemic-related restrictions. Deaths...
Court: UK plan to send asylum-seekers to Rwanda is legal
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s High Court ruled Monday that a plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is legal but the government must consider the circumstances of each case before deporting anyone, a judgment that sets the controversial policy up for further legal battles. Eight...
U.S. forces detain 6 Islamic State group militants in Syria
BEIRUT (AP) — American forces conducted three raids in eastern Syria and arrested six Islamic State group militants, U.S. Central Command said Tuesday. In their statement, U.S. Central Command said the raids were conducted over the preceeding 48 hours, and identified one of the detained militants as “al-Zubaydi,” a “Syria Province Senior Official” of the group who they say was involved in planning and facilitating attacks in Syria.
Germany, France seek to counter US climate aid with own plan
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and France on Monday backed calls to subsidize Europe’s green industries in a bid to counter financial aid that the United States has put in place for American manufacturers. The European Union has warned of a possible trans-Atlantic trade war over the U.S. Inflation...
2 COVID-19 deaths reported in Beijing as virus surges
BEIJING (AP) — China’s health authorities on Monday announced two COVID-19 deaths — the country’s first reported fatalities in weeks — amid an expected surge of illnesses after it eased its strict “zero-COVID” approach. Unofficial reports point to a widespread wave of new...
Japanese court says 45-year-old nuclear reactor can operate
TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese court ruled Tuesday that a 45-year-old nuclear reactor in central Japan can continue to operate, rejecting demands by residents that it be suspended because of safety risks, a decision supportive of the government’s push for greater use of nuclear energy because of possible global fuel shortages and the country’s pledge to reduce carbon emissions.
