Memphis, TN

Woman falsely claimed to own local homeless shelter, transferred property to herself, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after falsely claiming ownership of a local homeless shelter and transferring the property to herself.

On Dec. 1, the director of Catholic Charities reported that Nakeshia Billington, 36, had filed a false Quit Claim Deed on two properties owned by the Missionaries of Charities.

One property is located in the 700 block of N. Seventh Street, and the other is in 600 block of Keel Street, records show.

According to an affidavit, Billington filed the false deeds on Nov. 10 and Nov. 17 and stated she was the Chairman of Missionaries of Charity, Inc.

Records show Billington transferred the properties to herself.

She also had the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deliver an official notice to vacate.

The two properties are valued at $377,100.

According to the affidavit, a witness said Billington had tried to get into one of homeless shelters back in October.

On Nov. 9, Billington had called in a disturbance call to Memphis Police at the property on Seventh Street.

She told police the property was her business and had been bought for her when she was young, and that she had turned it into a nonprofit charity, records show.

She said she spoke with the IRS and was told to get an EIN.

Billington asked police to remove everyone from the property, according to the affidavit.

On Nov. 21, she filed a civil case against everyone at the shelter.

On Dec. 6, she was identified in a photo lineup as the person who showed up and claimed ownership of the property, records show.

Missionaries of Charity was founded in 1950 to serve people in poverty.

Billington is charged with Theft of Property Greater than $250,000; Criminal Attempt Felony; and Unlawful Draw Prop Tran Doc w/o Int.

Memphis, TN
