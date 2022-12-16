ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 8

just a guy
5d ago

WE ALTEADY PAY a tax to use the roads! All you ppl that a for this I'm sure still drive your cars, use products that take huge amounts of energy to make, use cell phones that require rare earth materials that strip the earth, and so on. Complete hypocrisy!

Reply
8
Ed Vergara
4d ago

Yeah it's time for you to go somewhere else. It's time San Diego get someone who care about transportation solutions for ALL San Diegans and not funnel all the money collected for mass transit.

Reply
8
Kathy Moore
4d ago

This will be regressive tax, falling heaviest on low income workers who drive. They will be the ones forced by economics to switch to transit. It will also sharply increase their travel time, lengthening their time away from family.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Voice of OC

Yanity: San Clemente Bypass Tunnel LOSSAN Corridor Reroute, Maintaining a Vital Transportation Service and Building the Future Surf Line

In a recent Voice of Orange County Community Opinion, San Clemente Mayor Pro Tem Chris Duncan (“Duncan: We Must Act Now to Save Our Coastal Rail Line, October 14, 2022”) wrote of the critical importance of addressing the land slippage and coastal erosion threatening rail service on the vital coastal railroad corridor through Orange County. He also noted the impact of beach sand loss and the cost of past inaction. I am writing to second that recommendation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynwmo.com

Newsom Blames Biden in a Letter to the Editor: the Kettle Calling the Kettle Black

I was shocked to hear that California Governor Gavin Newsom said the border crisis was caused by Vice President Joe Biden. Really? According to our distinguished governor, who recently went to the border, if Biden lets Title 42 expire, California will be flooded with immigrants, which, given the state’s current financial situation, could “break” the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Why San Diego Wants to Charge Tourists and Residents More Money

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego is looking at ways to increase revenues and some of those ways involve increasing parking fees. In a 25-page report, San Diego's Independent Budget Analyst's Office says the two most feasible options are raising parking meter rates and charging non-residents to park at major city destinations like Mission Beach and Balboa Park. The two options are projected to bring about $14 Million in additional revenue each year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Final Election Results Are Here at Last, and California’s GOP is Still in Decline

On December 16, nearly 40 days after the November mid-term elections, California’s Secretary of State finally released the “Statement of Vote.” This document is the official and final record of the winners and losers. What is belatedly certain is what we knew all along. California’s GOP did not arrest the catastrophic slide that defines its performance so far in the 21st century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of San Diego

UTK Brought a Surge of New Students to San Diego Unified. That’s Hidden that Enrollment is Still Falling in Just About Every Other Grade.

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, schools were thrown into disarray, and closures exacerbated a nationwide trend of enrollment decline in public schools. San Diego Unified School District’s enrollment decline nearly doubled from the 2019 to 2020 school year. The rate of decline increased again during the 2021 school year. District data shows that overall San Diego Unified has seen a nearly nine percent drop in student enrollment in the last five years totaling more than 11,000 students.
SAN DIEGO, CA
mendofever.com

Clear Lake: California’s Second Largest Lake and the Site of 2022’s Third Worst Toxic Algal Bloom

The following is a press release from BlueGreen Water Technologies:. As 2022 comes to a close, BlueGreen Water Technologies (BlueGreen) has released its list of the Top 10 Worst Toxic Algal Blooms of 2022. Toxic algae is a growing menace, choking the life out of water bodies from California to the Carolinas and beyond. In 2022, blooms suffocated aquatic ecosystems, endangered human health, and proved fatal for pets and wildlife.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Voice of San Diego

Voice of San Diego

San Diego, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
326K+
Views
ABOUT

Voice of San Diego is a nonprofit news organization delivering groundbreaking investigative journalism and in-depth analysis for the San Diego region.

 https://www.voiceofsandiego.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy