WE ALTEADY PAY a tax to use the roads! All you ppl that a for this I'm sure still drive your cars, use products that take huge amounts of energy to make, use cell phones that require rare earth materials that strip the earth, and so on. Complete hypocrisy!
Yeah it's time for you to go somewhere else. It's time San Diego get someone who care about transportation solutions for ALL San Diegans and not funnel all the money collected for mass transit.
This will be regressive tax, falling heaviest on low income workers who drive. They will be the ones forced by economics to switch to transit. It will also sharply increase their travel time, lengthening their time away from family.
Comments / 8