Westwood girl offers to wrap gifts for busy holiday shoppers this season

WESTWOOD, Mass. — We all know how hard it is to find time to buy all the gifts on our Christmas lists and then wrap them! That’s where the help of a little girl from Westwood comes in. She is offering to wrap presents. This is just one venture for Reese Twombly, as she is already becoming her own little boss, by finding small jobs to make some extra money.

She may only be seven years old, but Reese Twombly has her gift-wrapping skills down.

“I make sure it’s all covered,” said Reese Twombly as she showed how she covers presents with wrapping paper. “And sometimes there’s different ways to do this part!”

She’s even developed her own technique.

“I can’t hold the tape and fold it,” said Reese. “So I put it on the tree. Then I once I’m done wrapping it and I hold it with one hand and grab that tape.”

Reese has been wrapping since she was five, and the reason is simple:

“It just filled up of my free time, and it’s fun,” said Reese.

She says she taught herself how to gift wrap, but relies on her parents to showcase her talent. Most recently, she convinced her mom to put her holiday service up for grabs on Facebook.

“She gets so excited about Christmas and birthdays and so she’s always asking to wrap and she knows that I put stuff on the moms group a lot, like I’ll ask questions there or do different things,” said Bridget Twombly, Reese’s mother. “So she thought about it and she just kept asking and asking until I finally did it.”

Bridget put a post up on her moms Facebook group letting people know her daughter would love to help anyone needing their presents wrapped. They’re just asked to bring the paper and they name the price. It was an instant hit.

“I guess a lot of people really don’t enjoy wrapping,” said Bridget. “So it seems like a good deal.”

“When Reese isn’t wrapping presents during the holiday, she’s always finding ways to stay busy and make a little money.

“If she’s not doing sports or she’s not in school, she just wants to be doing something active and she likes to make a dollar while she’s doing it, too,” said Bridget.

“At the golf course, I sell lemonade,” said Reese.

Year round, this little entrepreneur is always looking to grow her sales. In turn, she is able to reward herself with her earnings while out on trips with her babysitter. But it’s not just about the money. During the holidays, Reese is a big help to her family.

“I can write who it’s for and it’s going to or I can put a bow on it,” said Reese.

And she wants to offer her holiday help to anyone else who needs it this Christmas season.

“Bring the gifts over,” said Bridget. “She’ll love to wrap them.”

