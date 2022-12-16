Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Winning lottery ticket worth $2 million sold at Pennsylvania storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Foods That Just Make Sense In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
10 Things Everyone Needs to do In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Events In Pittburgh That Should Be On Your CalendarTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Christmas services, AARP and more in North Hills
Hampton Presbyterian Church will celebrate the coming of the Christ child at three Christmas Eve services on Dec. 24. The 6 p.m. family service is a lively service that includes singing “Silent Night” by candlelight. Nursery is available for the family service only. The 8 p.m. watch night service will be a meditative style of worship centering around prayer and scripture with acoustic carols and candle lighting. At the 10 p.m. traditional worship service, we will celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through bell choirs, brass, and carols, communion and the lighting of candles.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
The Stroller, Dec. 20, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley
Publicize your non-profit’s community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least two weeks in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15084. Please include a daytime telephone number. Volunteers needed to prepare income tax returns. Allegheny Valley Association...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel's Cooper-Siegel Library features 'Cow Tales' exhibit
An O’Hara Township artist has an exhibit at the Cooper-Siegel Library in Fox Chapel through February 2023 showing her paintings, etchings and monotype prints inspired by the cattle of a neighboring farm. The Meinert Farm is only steps from the back yard of artist Paula Garrick Klein. She has...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Nature calendar honors Delmont man's memory, will benefit borough library
Tom Washburn of Delmont loved the beauty of the outdoors. He traveled to Wyoming, Alaska and other points west, not just to indulge in his passion for fly fishing but also to take in the sights and sounds of the natural world. He captured much of that on his camera...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley area real estate transactions for the week of Dec. 18, 2022
Adam Deutschbauer sold property at 206 Little Hollow Drive to Graysen and Leslie Molinaro for $220,500. Ryan Sheffler sold property at 205 Timber Ln to James Pool for $225,000. Bell Acres. Marc Whelan sold property at 867 Campmeeting Road to David and Janna Yvonne Schweitzer for $325,000. Edgeworth. Leonard Ganz...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Missing Kittanning woman found dead along Allegheny River in Harrison
A woman reported missing by Kittanning police was found dead Sunday along the Allegheny River in Harrison. The body of Kimberly Mead, 51, of Kittanning was discovered shortly before 3 p.m. on the riverbank along Pulaski Drive, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene about an hour later. A cause of death has not yet been determined.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy cheerleaders bring spirit to winter sports programs
When it pertains to school spirit, Sewickley Academy cheerleaders Nikki Golestan and Alex Cordle rise above the crowd. The senior co-captains promote an intensity spirit-wise that is beyond comparison. “Our captains have amazing school spirit and Panther pride,” said Lindsey Petruska, who shares the cheer coaching duties at Sewickley with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lawsuit blames woman's death on Mt. Lebanon revitalization project
The family of a woman who died after she fell on a construction cone being used as part of the Mt. Lebanon Vibrant Uptown project on Washington Road has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. Bonnie L. Coester, 87, of Mt. Lebanon, was walking to her car parked in front of...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Working for peace with police
This letter is to inform Allegheny and Westmoreland counties about our organization. The Race for Peace Committee is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2016 to enrich the lives of people through programs, resources and activities for the family that help us reach an understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fox Chapel Area cheerleaders headed to prestigious national competition
For the first time in school history, a Fox Chapel Area High School varsity cheerleading squad has earned a bid to compete at the National High School Cheerleading Championship. The competition is Feb. 10-12, 2023 at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. and is considered the most prestigious...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills senior thrilled by surprise scholarship announcement
Jamie Wade had a difficult task ahead of her. After finding out her daughter, Maura, had won a $5,000 scholarship as part of The Point’s Friday Night Rivalry series, Jamie wanted to find the right way to surprise her with the news. What Jamie told Maura was that someone...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Special election candidates selected for 3 state House races in Allegheny County
The fields have been set in three pivotal special elections in Allegheny County, with the local branches of the Democratic and Republican parties selecting their candidates in the races. The Allegheny County GOP on Saturday selected its three candidates for the upcoming special elections in the 32nd, 34th, and 35th...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Belle Vernon football title celebration continues
Belle Vernon football fans celebrated with their WPIAL and PIAA champion Leopards in a victory parade. The procession Saturday traveled down Broad Avenue in North Belle Vernon. It ended at NBV Community Bank Park, where a ceremony was emceed by BVA defensive coordinator Brett Barish. The team, cheerleaders and band...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County Senior Spotlight: Penn-Trafford’s Owen Ott
For most people, gaining 80 pounds might be seen as something negative. But for Penn-Trafford wrestler Owen Ott, it was quite the opposite. It was a natural progression from a fledgling 132-pound freshman to a dominant 215-pound senior. As a freshman, Ott went 6-18 at 132 pounds. The next year,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bovard veteran of 2 wars survived torpedo attack, shrapnel wound to serve his community
Editor’s Note: This is part of a series about Westmoreland County residents who have been honored as Hometown Heroes. World War II and Korean War veteran Ross Saunders celebrated 87 Christmases before he answered the final call, dying on Dec. 26, 2011. The most memorable of those holidays was...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Mt. Pleasant advertising for football coaching job
Mt. Pleasant Area School District’s board has opened the football coach’s position, but that doesn’t mean Jason Fazekas is out of a job. Coaches in the district work on one-year deals, but this year, the district has advertised for outside applicants. The deadline to apply is Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school wrestling notebook: Butler ends Waynesburg’s winning streak at 42
When Butler defeated Waynesburg, 40-32, in wrestling Saturday, it was the Raiders’ first loss to a WPIAL team in 42 matches. The Golden Tornado have been on the brink of reaching the WPIAL elite in recent years, and winning the Kiski Area Duals launched them to a new level.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills notebook: Bowlers show early promise
Local bowling teams have gotten off to a tough start to the season. Penn Hills’ boys team has lost its first two matches. However, Indians sophomore bowler Nick Hepler has shown promise. If he can continue how he bowled in the first match, Hepler will be in for a strong season. Hepler is second in the section in average at 205.0, behind only Plum’s Alec VanSccyoc, who has a 221.38 average through eight games.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Why appoint a public information officer?
A public information officer seems like a good idea. The idea is a designated person is the spokesperson for a government entity or other agency. The name sounds like someone whose job is providing information, so it can be frustrating when the reality proves to be different. In 2019, the...
2023 Penn Hills budget doesn't increase taxes, boosts police funding
Penn Hills property owners will not have to pay more in real estate taxes as part of next year’s municipal budget. Council unanimously approved its 2023 spending plan Monday. It maintains the millage rate at 6.44 mills. The municipality has not raised taxes since 2019. Projected revenues and expenses...
Comments / 0