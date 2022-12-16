Read full article on original website
Nixie Coy, 65, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 65-year-old Nixie Coy of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Nixie Coy died Monday at her residence.
Alice Lou Webb, 86, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Alice L. Webb passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was 86 years old. Alice was born on March 9, 1936 in Baxter County, AR to Clarence and Drotha Walker Comstock. She married Charles Webb on March 29, 1954 in Viola, AR. Alice was a child of God, and her love for children was apparent to all (she was happiest when holding a baby). She was also known for her green thumb and beautiful gardens, and enjoyed a 30 year career at Baxter Healthcare.
MH girls lose wrestling dual to Rogers at Berryville
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team had a rough night Tuesday in Berryville. The Lady Bombers lost a tightly-contested dual to Rogers 39-27. Mountain Home was able to get individual wins from Makenzie Clark, Kylie Alford, Jocelyn Bryant, Olivia McCoy and Amelia Frounfelter. The Lady Bombers will...
Tuesday basketball schedule includes Salem boys starting NEA Tournament
High school basketball makes up much of the local Tuesday schedule. Salem’s boys will be at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro for their opener in the NEA Tournament. The Greyhounds meet Forrest City at 6 at First National Bank Arena. The Dora girls will be in Kansas City for...
MH gets swept by Nettleton in 3 junior high girls’ games
Mountain Home’s three junior high girls’ basketball teams ended up getting swept at home by Nettleton. The Junior Lady Bombers lost the freshman game to the Junior Lady Raiders 54-41. Nettleton also took the eighth grade game 39-10 and the seventh grade game 22-18.
Tuesday basketball results include Norfork sweeping Viola
The Norfork High School basketball teams were able to pick up a sweep over Viola Tuesday at the Bobby D. Hulse Gymnasium. The boys’ game needed overtime. With 10 seconds left in the extra period, Layne Scalf hit a three-pointer in the corner to push the Panthers past the Longhorns 49-47. The girls’ game was a battle between teams ranked in the Class 1A Top Five by the Arkansas Sports Media. Second-ranked Norfork was able to beat Viola, currently tied for fifth, by a final of 53-31. Keely Blanchard led the Lady Panthers with 14 points, and Liza Shaddy and Kasey Moody added 11 each. A.J. McCandlis scored 14 points for the Lady Longhorns.
Salem man arrested after breaking into multiple apartments
A Salem man has been arrested on multiple felony charges for breaking into multiple apartments early Sunday morning. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to an apartment complex Sunday morning on a report of a male breaking into an apartment. Multiple victims have alleged 32-year-old Blake Giller entered their residences without permission.
Couple safe after plane crashes at Boone County Airport
A Harrison couple managed to escape without injury after their plane crashed Monday afternoon. According to KY3, the Boone County Airport Manager Judy McCutcheon states the couple was flying from Kansas City to Harrison when the engine of their Beechcraft Bonanza failed. The plane crashed after 3, just 500 feet...
MHHS wrestling teams set for tri-match at Berryville
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be in Berryville on Tuesday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will take part in a tri-match against the Bobcats and Rogers. Action begins at 5.
Fulton Co. man arrested for running over a man in an altercation
A Fulton County man has been arrested for assault after running over a man after an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence for a report where a man had been run over by a vehicle after an altercation . A second 911 call was reported by another man stating he had been attacked in his drive and left the scene, but believed he had run over someone.
Man blacks out in court complex
Michael R. Hobbs II has made a number of appearances in Baxter County Circuit Court recently in an attempt to have property seized by the Mountain Home Police Department in July 2021 returned to him. On a recent visit, the 31-year-old Hobbs passed out on the floor of the court...
Diamond City man dies in one car accident
A Diamond City man has died in a one vehicle accident occurring in Lead Hill. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 57-year-old Steven Crump of Diamond City was traveling southbound on Arkansas Highway 7 on December 5 when he left the roadway and struck an embankment steel fence and tree before overturning.
10 business licenses issued in Nov.; 5 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 10 business licenses in November, including five home-based. Kevin Decker for Backroad Treasures, LLC., a resale shop located at 1041 Highland Circle Suite 36;. Richard Robertson for Forever Ink Tattoos, a tattoo and body piercing shop, located at 311 Highway 62 East;. Sherrie Drake...
Marion Co. man charged with stealing money from deceased individual
A Marion County man has been arrested for stealing over $30,000 from a deceased individual. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Flippin Police Department received a report of a Bull Shoals man who had been depositing checks from a deceased bank account holder. Thirty-Four-year-old Vincent Delong opened an account...
Baxter County Historical Society releases new book “Around the Square
A new book highlighting the history in and around the square of Mountain Home is set to be released this week by the Baxter County Historical and Genealogical Society. “Around the Square from Rapp’s Barren to Mountain Home” is a 100 page pictorial account of people and businesses which have made the Baxter County Courthouse Square the center of the county’s rich and varied history. The book was compiled by Maryanne Edge, the society’s president elect for 2023.
ASUMH softball team prepares for 1st spring season
In a previous story, KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot Sports heard from members of the baseball program at Arkansas State University-Mountain Home, but that’s not the only new program at the local institution. Trailblazer softball is also preparing for its inaugural spring season coming up in 2023. ASU-Mountain...
Norfork City Council continues discussion on speed limit on Norfork hill Tuesday night
The Norfork City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6:30 at the Norfork City Hall. Items on the agenda include discussing unfinished business regarding the speed limit on Norfork hill and the 2023 budget resolution. New items on the agenda include discussion on the legislative audit; police chief hours; license...
Road closure on Route 181 in Ozark County begins Monday
Beginning Monday, a section of roadway on Route 181 in Ozark County will be closed to replace a culvert under the roadway. The closure will take place in the section between Route H and County Road 338 along Route 181. According to the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT), the work...
3 building permits issued in November
A residential addition tops the three building permits issued in November, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit has been issued to Jim Wood for property located at 1509 Pine Tree Lane, with a construction value of $49,803. One other permit has...
Civil and small claims court venue back on Gassville CC agenda
The Gassville City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 6. Unfinished items on the agenda include considering ordinances including the condemnation process for removal of houses, buildings or structures constituting a nuisance; authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with EF Recovery Services on behalf of the volunteer fire department; designating a wellhead protected area on Houser Avenue for the second city well; and establishing a civil and small claims court sessions venue for the Gassville Department of Baxter County District Court.
