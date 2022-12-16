Some Pine-Richland parents upset about mindfulness lessons

Some Pine-Richland parents say the district violated the First Amendment’s religious provisions and side-stepped parental medical decisions after eighth-grade students participated in a week of “mindfulness” lessons created by Allegheny Health Network.

In November, the district hosted the “Chill Mobile” — a mobile mental health clinic launched by AHN and Pirates Charities in October.

The free clinic travels to Western Pennsylvania school districts in a large “mindfulness vehicle” painted like a baseball. According to Pirates Charities, the clinic uses “mindfulness-based exercises to equip students, teachers and parents with an evidence-based, standardized approach to identifying, discussing and managing stress, anxiety and other mental health concerns.”

All Pine-Richland middle school students participated in a Chill Mobile “kickoff assembly” on Nov. 7. Throughout the remainder of the week, eighth graders “learned about stress responses and what mindfulness means,” according to a letter sent to parents by Middle School assistant principal Jacob Minsinger after the clinic.

“In the first series of Chill Mobile lessons, students are introduced to the idea of mindfulness as being aware of one’s current state of being,” Minsinger wrote in the letter. “One way to become mindful is by practicing breathing exercises.”

Eighth graders were given the option to opt-out of Chill Mobile lessons, which took place during one class period and an additional 20 minutes.

“Parents retain the right to opt their child out if they object for any reason,” said Erin Hasinger, district director of communications. “We would be glad to talk with parents requesting additional information or clarification.”

However, parents at district’s Dec. 12 school board meeting said they were provided with little information about the Chill Mobile before it rolled into the school parking lot.

Some parents viewed the “Chill Mobile” lessons as medical treatment that parents should be involved in. Others expressed concerns over an anonymous, voluntary survey at the end of the lesson about students’ experiences with the Chill Mobile.

Still, others said the Chill Mobile curriculum has religious roots and its presence therefore violates U.S. law. A Washington University article traces the term “mindfulness” to Buddhism and says mindfulness is “where religion meets science.”

Additionally, according to AHN, the Chill Project has a “social-emotional curriculum.” Pine-Richland parents said this curriculum’s origins are tied to the Fetzer Institute, a nonprofit organization founded by late Detroit Tigers owner John Fetzer to “build the spiritual foundation for a loving world.”

Community member Eli Santiago said he believes the division of church and state is “acutely important.”

“The school is an arm of the state, funded by the state, and is not allowed to promote any system of faith, values and beliefs — that is, religion — over another,” Santiago said. “Yet that is exactly what is being done.”

In response to community concerns, the district said the program focuses on health, wellness and stress management.

Additionally, the district said the Chill Mobile is part of the district’s broad approach to health and wellness.

The Chill Mobile will return to the district in January and March. Upcoming lessons will focus on gratitude, kindness, handling negative or challenging situations, and healthy thinking to decrease stress levels, the district said.