ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, PA

Some Pine-Richland parents upset about mindfulness lessons

By Maddie Aiken
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15B4ew_0jkmNdQc00

Some Pine-Richland parents say the district violated the First Amendment’s religious provisions and side-stepped parental medical decisions after eighth-grade students participated in a week of “mindfulness” lessons created by Allegheny Health Network.

In November, the district hosted the “Chill Mobile” — a mobile mental health clinic launched by AHN and Pirates Charities in October.

The free clinic travels to Western Pennsylvania school districts in a large “mindfulness vehicle” painted like a baseball. According to Pirates Charities, the clinic uses “mindfulness-based exercises to equip students, teachers and parents with an evidence-based, standardized approach to identifying, discussing and managing stress, anxiety and other mental health concerns.”

All Pine-Richland middle school students participated in a Chill Mobile “kickoff assembly” on Nov. 7. Throughout the remainder of the week, eighth graders “learned about stress responses and what mindfulness means,” according to a letter sent to parents by Middle School assistant principal Jacob Minsinger after the clinic.

“In the first series of Chill Mobile lessons, students are introduced to the idea of mindfulness as being aware of one’s current state of being,” Minsinger wrote in the letter. “One way to become mindful is by practicing breathing exercises.”

Eighth graders were given the option to opt-out of Chill Mobile lessons, which took place during one class period and an additional 20 minutes.

“Parents retain the right to opt their child out if they object for any reason,” said Erin Hasinger, district director of communications. “We would be glad to talk with parents requesting additional information or clarification.”

However, parents at district’s Dec. 12 school board meeting said they were provided with little information about the Chill Mobile before it rolled into the school parking lot.

Some parents viewed the “Chill Mobile” lessons as medical treatment that parents should be involved in. Others expressed concerns over an anonymous, voluntary survey at the end of the lesson about students’ experiences with the Chill Mobile.

Still, others said the Chill Mobile curriculum has religious roots and its presence therefore violates U.S. law. A Washington University article traces the term “mindfulness” to Buddhism and says mindfulness is “where religion meets science.”

Additionally, according to AHN, the Chill Project has a “social-emotional curriculum.” Pine-Richland parents said this curriculum’s origins are tied to the Fetzer Institute, a nonprofit organization founded by late Detroit Tigers owner John Fetzer to “build the spiritual foundation for a loving world.”

Community member Eli Santiago said he believes the division of church and state is “acutely important.”

“The school is an arm of the state, funded by the state, and is not allowed to promote any system of faith, values and beliefs — that is, religion — over another,” Santiago said. “Yet that is exactly what is being done.”

In response to community concerns, the district said the program focuses on health, wellness and stress management.

Additionally, the district said the Chill Mobile is part of the district’s broad approach to health and wellness.

The Chill Mobile will return to the district in January and March. Upcoming lessons will focus on gratitude, kindness, handling negative or challenging situations, and healthy thinking to decrease stress levels, the district said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Harlem Globetrotter gives back to Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The holidays bring with it the season of giving and one Harlem Globetrotter lent a helping hand to Harrisburg. Chris “Handles” Franklin partnered with local charities and businesses to help provide food like chicken, ham, and canned goods to those in need on Sunday morning. Franklin, a coach for the Harlem […]
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX43.com

Iron Valley Tubing will open for the season on Dec. 26

CORNWALL, Pa. — A Lebanon County snow tubing facility announced it will open for the season on December 26. Iron Valley Tubing, located at the Iron Valley Golf Club at 201 Iron Valley Drive in Cornwall, said it will open its tubing courses for the first time on the day after Christmas.
CORNWALL, PA
abc27.com

Uninhabitable Lancaster County home listed for nearly $1 million

MARIETTA, Pa. (WHTM) — The real estate market has been hot for months, and a Lancaster County property with an uninhabitable home and a “questionable” barn is seeking more than a pretty penny. According to a listing on Zillow, the two-story, three-bedroom home in Marietta is “not...
MARIETTA, PA
abc27 News

Cedar Crest’s Ariel Jones breaks Shippensburg scoring record

ERIE, Pa. — Shippensburg senior Ariel Jones (Lebanon, Pa./Cedar Crest) tied the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) single-game scoring record and broke a school record with a career-high 48 points on Sunday afternoon, pacing the Shippensburg University women’s basketball team to an 85-71 win at Mercyhurst at Owen McCormick Court.  Jones surpassed Lauren Beckley’s school […]
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
lebtown.com

Annville Township and Palmyra Borough advance plan to consolidate police forces

Two of the three municipalities that recently conducted a regional police force study are moving forward with plans to consolidate their forces, potentially as soon as 2024. Annville Township and Palmyra Borough officials are working on a charter, or set of rules, that would guide their regionalization efforts. The third municipality, South Annville Township, has withdrawn its interest.
PALMYRA, PA
Washington Examiner

Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand

Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wellspan.org

Miracle man: A tale of a devastating heart attack, high-tech care, and love

After it all was over – the urgent helicopter ride to WellSpan York Hospital, the open-heart valve replacement surgery, the days spent sedated on a machine that oxygenated and circulated his blood, the dialysis treatments, the dreamlike moments where he could hear his wife whispering that she loved him in his ear – Lanny Winters awoke early one morning in his hospital bed in York in mid-July.
YORK, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma

The virtual roundtable ”to share their personal stories and discuss how their agencies’ efforts are making an impact” included state Rep. Jim Struzzi, R-Indiana; state Sen. Art Haywood, D-Montgomery; U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District; Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith; and Dr. Bernard James Costello, associate vice chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh.  The post Pa. addiction specialists, lawmakers, and officials discuss addiction, settlement funds, stigma appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

'Police incident' ends peacefully in Elizabethtown

Police in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County say a standoff ended around 12:30 this morning on the 300 block of North Hanover Street. The roads are all open again. Police say this is still an active investigation and more information will released later.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

It’s been 12 months, and Harrisburg officials still haven’t respond to a citizens’ petition | PennLive letters

Football season will soon be over, but the passing of the ball from one department of City Hall to another continues. It’s been twelve months since my neighbors signed a petition that was presented to the Planning Commission and the City’s Parking Authority requesting consideration for additional parking permits that would affect the 100 block of Pine Street and help relieve the enormous parking problem that exists on South Street … especially with the additional apartment sites that now exists in that parking zone. The Planning Commission gave its unanimous support of the proposal.
HARRISBURG, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
18K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy