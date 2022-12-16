Read full article on original website
WDSU
'We'll have to leave': Arabi residents say damage at homes is too bad to celebrate Christmas inside
ARABI, La. — Along Perrin Road in Arabi, just days ago, there were downed trees and powerlines. But on Tuesday, it was evident cleanup efforts had been happening within the parish. The cold is expected to worsen by the end of the week. St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis...
WDSU
This Week, Showers and a Hard Freeze
NEW ORLEANS — This week begins with likely showers and a slight chance of storms for Monday and Tuesday (both 60% chance). Wednesday, The Winter Season Begins at 3:47 PM (Winter Solstice). Thursday, a 30% chance of showers for Southeast Louisiana. Friday, an "Artic Blast" ushers in a 20-31°...
WDSU
Louisiana Fire Marshal shares generator safety tips ahead of freezing weather
As Louisiana residents prepare for freezing temperatures, the State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging all residents to keep safety in mind when utilizing portable generators. The following generator safety tips are simple but effective in saving lives:. Do not place generators inside any structure, including garages, carports and sheds.
WDSU
Covington slated to build a Costco in 2023
COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore is getting a Costco in 2023. According to St. Tammany Parish officials, the wholesale store will be built sometime in 2023 and will be located in Covington. The new 159,000-square-foot facility will be located on Pinnacle Parkway in Covington. Parish officials say the $45.8...
WDSU
Cleco will not shutoff power during freezing weather
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Northshore residents are urged to prepare for cold weather this weekend. Cleco announced Tuesday that they have suspended shutoffs ahead of the expected dangerous cold this weekend. Cleco has offered the following tips to help customers conserve energy:. • Set your thermostat no higher...
WDSU
Two dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Surveysaid, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the...
WDSU
St. Charles Parish residents affected by tornado says that home insurance is only making their lives harder
St. Charles Parish was hit by a devastating tornado on Wendesday, and homeowners are saying that home insurance is only making their lives worse. Marshelia Smith lives in Killona and had her home destroyed by the tornado. However, she says home insurance will only cover two weeks of hotel stay.
WDSU
A rainy and chilly Monday
An area of low pressure over southwest Texas will move across or just south of SELA from Monday to Tuesday. It will bring with it mostly cloudy or overcast skies, breezy conditions and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. A very strong cold front will move across SELA late Thursday...
WDSU
Tips on what to do if you lose power during freezing weather
As Louisiana prepares for freezing temperatures, many may be considered about the possibility of losing power. Here are some tips provided by FEMA on what to do during a power outage:. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Do not use a...
