Ohio State

WDSU

This Week, Showers and a Hard Freeze

NEW ORLEANS — This week begins with likely showers and a slight chance of storms for Monday and Tuesday (both 60% chance). Wednesday, The Winter Season Begins at 3:47 PM (Winter Solstice). Thursday, a 30% chance of showers for Southeast Louisiana. Friday, an "Artic Blast" ushers in a 20-31°...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Covington slated to build a Costco in 2023

COVINGTON, La. — The Northshore is getting a Costco in 2023. According to St. Tammany Parish officials, the wholesale store will be built sometime in 2023 and will be located in Covington. The new 159,000-square-foot facility will be located on Pinnacle Parkway in Covington. Parish officials say the $45.8...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Cleco will not shutoff power during freezing weather

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — Northshore residents are urged to prepare for cold weather this weekend. Cleco announced Tuesday that they have suspended shutoffs ahead of the expected dangerous cold this weekend. Cleco has offered the following tips to help customers conserve energy:. • Set your thermostat no higher...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Two dead, 11 injured after 6.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Northern California

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — A 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Northern California's Eureka area early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Surveysaid, leaving at least two people dead, drawing reports of damage to roads and homes, shaking residents from their sleep and leaving tens of thousands without electricity. The epicenter of the...
EUREKA, CA
WDSU

A rainy and chilly Monday

An area of low pressure over southwest Texas will move across or just south of SELA from Monday to Tuesday. It will bring with it mostly cloudy or overcast skies, breezy conditions and scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms. A very strong cold front will move across SELA late Thursday...
TEXAS STATE
WDSU

Tips on what to do if you lose power during freezing weather

As Louisiana prepares for freezing temperatures, many may be considered about the possibility of losing power. Here are some tips provided by FEMA on what to do during a power outage:. Keep freezers and refrigerators closed. Use a generator, but ONLY outdoors and away from windows. Do not use a...
LOUISIANA STATE

