TechCrunch
Vercel makes it easier to collaborate on preview deployments
As Vercel co-founder and CEO Guillermo Rauch told me, the idea here was to allow easier collaboration on top of the company’s existing development infrastructure, all while broadening the number of people who could get involved in the process. “The big vision behind this was that we wanted to...
TechCrunch
Petals is creating a free, distributed network for running text-generating AI
“Petals is an ongoing collaborative project from researchers at Hugging Face, Yandex Research and the University of Washington,” Alexander Borzunov, the lead developer of Petals and a research engineer at Yandex, told TechCrunch in an email interview. “Unlike … APIs that are typically less flexible, Petals is entirely open source, so researchers may integrate latest text generation and system adaptation methods not yet available in APIs or access the system’s internal states to study its features.”
TechCrunch
Design and implement a content governance system to increase ROI
That’s where content governance comes in. It involves taking a systematic approach to measuring your current content’s status and actively guiding content creation to achieve your stated goals, such as increasing sign-ups for a newsletter or increasing conversion rates. Content governance systems take the key elements of a style guide and content strategy and turn them into even more thorough, usable and holistic frameworks for your entire company. It goes beyond strategy, using AI and NLP to generate actionable advice on how to improve content.
TechCrunch
ImagenAI, which uses AI to personalize photo editing styles, lands $30M
Imagen’s success comes as investors grow increasingly bullish on AI tools for generating and editing artwork, including photorealistic art. Cupixel, whose AI tech takes images to create outlines of the photo for drawings or paintings, recently raised $5 million. Meanwhile, Runway ML, which is developing an AI-powered creative suite for artists and which was a major research contributor to the text-to-image AI Stable Diffusion, landed $50 million in early December.
TechCrunch
User Interviews, which helps companies recruit survey participants, raises $27.5M
The demand for a solution has led to a wellspring of software-based user research tools, like UserLeap, Airkit and UserZoom. Platforms such as Great Question and Ribbon seek to simplify the process of interviewing customers about product ideas and strategy, while services like Sprig and Maze let product teams observe how users interact with a product and generate reports.
TechCrunch
We had thoughts in 2022. Here are the top takes from the TechCrunch+ team
In 2022, uncertainty continued: Major acquisitions took place, layoffs swept the tech industry and Elon Musk bought Twitter. While that last one may not have been on your 2022 bingo card, it certainly caused quite a bit of commotion here at TechCrunch — and got us talking. This year, a big trend for us was doing “three views” and other collaboration pieces. It’s a fun way for us to work with our colleagues while offering differing opinions about trending topics in the tech space. Here are some of our favorites:
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: After Musk puts it to a vote, 57% of Twitter poll respondents tell him to resign
December is getting long in the tooth, there’s Christmas music on every radio station, and the poinsettias are in full bloom. It looks like the year is getting close to the end, and we, for two, are perfectly happy to see the back of it. Bring on the last 300 or so hours of the year, and we can start pondering what the new year will bring. — Christine and Haje.
TechCrunch
Apple fixes bug that let malicious apps skirt macOS’ security protections
The flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-42821, was first uncovered by Microsoft principal security researcher Jonathan Bar Or, and dubbed the “Achilles” vulnerability. Bar Or said the bug could allow malware to skirt Gatekeeper’s protections on macOS. First introduced in 2012, Gatekeeper is a security feature designed to allow...
TechCrunch
Augmenting creativity with Alice Albrecht from re:collect
This week Darrell and Becca caught up with Alice Albrecht about her early-stage AI startup re:collect. Alice talked about why she founded the company that uses machine learning algorithms to help creatives brainstorm and recall information without breaking focus. She also talked about why the algorithms re:collect is building will have guardrails from the start and also what it is like building an AI company in a time when interest in the category has recently exploded.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Vanity metric dangers, planning for failure, Black founders survey
In the early days, every project is a sprint, and there are times when putting on a show for investors can feel more important than actually serving your customers. Blogs are a great example: Because they’re a cheap way to drive SEO, companies crank them out, then use KPIs like time on site, pages per session and social media likes to demonstrate how successful they’ve been.
TechCrunch
YouTube to launch Courses in edtech push in India
At its annual India conference on Monday, Google unveiled Courses, a feature that will seek to bring structured learning experience on YouTube. Teachers will be able to publish and organize their videos and provide text reading materials and questions right on the video app. They will be allowed to offer the content for free or charge a fee, the company said.
TechCrunch
3 Black founders predict little will change in VC in 2023
To find out how Black founders are planning to manage their time, money, and expectations for the upcoming months, TechCrunch+ surveyed three founders. Sevetri Wilson, the founder of Resilia, said she, like many other founders, is planning for a recession regardless of whether one happens or not. “For us as...
TechCrunch
Helm.ai snags $31M to scale its ‘unsupervised’ autonomous driving software
Helm.ai, a startup developing software designed for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous driving and robotics, is one of them. The Menlo Park, California-based startup recently raised $31 million in a Series C round led by Freeman Group, just one year after it snagged $26 million in venture funding. This latest round, which included ACVC Partners, Amplo and strategic investors Honda Motor Co., Goodyear Ventures and Sungwoo Hitech, has pushed Helm.ai’s valuation to $431 million.
TechCrunch
Should Elon step down as head of Twitter? Users vote Yes by a margin of 15%
A poll put up by Musk on Sunday asking if he should step down as head of the company closed today with users voting resoundingly in favor of him leaving. Nearly 17.4 million people responded over 12 hours, and 57.5% of them voted “Yes” versus 42.5% of them voting “No” — a margin of 15% supporting him leaving. “I will abide by the results of this poll,” Musk noted in the poll.
TechCrunch
TikTok’s new feature will tell you why a particular video appeared in your For You feed
To understand why a particular video has been recommended to you in your For You feed, you can now tap on the share panel and select the question mark icon called “Why this video.” From there, you can see reasons why a particular video was recommended to you.
TechCrunch
This autonomous ornithopter lands and perches on a single claw
There’s a good reason flight evolved over time, making use of flapping wings — they’re a lot simpler for a bird or insect to grow than rotors or jets, for one thing. Elegance is a hallmark of nature’s designs, and winged creatures fly or glide with a minimum of energy and a great deal of grace.
TechCrunch
The best books that venture capitalists read in 2022
In honor of our love of reading and the fact that giving books as gifts is a cliche for a reason — people love it! — TechCrunch has compiled several lists of great reads for you. We started with a series of recommendations from TechCrunch staff. But we...
TechCrunch
Banish vanity metrics from your startup’s pitch deck
Not so fast. These moments of excitement are, in fact, your body lying to you. The little hits of dopamine feel so good. You want more. You know who doesn’t care? Your would-be investors. At the earliest stages of raising money, before you have any real traction, it can...
TechCrunch
Instagram’s new Reels template lets you create your own 2022 recap
Users can customize their 2022 Recap Reel by choosing a narrated template from artist and producer Bad Bunny, DJ & producer DJ Khaled, rapper and producer Badshah or Stranger Things star Priah Ferguson. You can create your recap by selecting up to 14 photos to share with your friends and followers, after which they will be automatically edited into a complete Reel that you can share with your followers.
TechCrunch
Meta abused its dominant market position to benefit Facebook Marketplace, EU’s initial findings show
The Commission’s Statement of Objections also points to “unfair trading conditions” related to how it uses data gleaned from rival online classified ads services. Today’s announcement comes some 18 months after both the EC and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced separate but collaborative efforts to investigate whether Meta was abusing its dominant market position, leveraging data from its social network to give itself an unfair advantage over rivals in the online classified ads space. The CMA revealed back in August that it would be proceeding with its case against Meta, and the EC is now following suit.
