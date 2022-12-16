Decadent 'Lobster Lettuce Wraps' Are Such an Outstanding Treat

These would be perfect to serve over the holidays.

Anyone who loves lobster will tell you that nothing quite beats its decadence level. TikTok content creator @ timfeasts shares his outstanding wrap recipe that kicks things up yet another notch. This dish is the only thing we want to eat for the rest of the year.

This incredible wrap looks like a 5-star meal.

View the original article to see embedded media.

We're gonna be thinking about this dreamy wrap all day. He’s right about lobsters being fed to prisoners. There's even an old Maine law that states it's inhumane to feed the prisoners' lobster more than twice a week. Can you imagine? They must not have served them with butter! He’s using luscious lobster tails in this recipe, and he adds them to a hot pan with a generous amount of butter. He adds sprigs of rosemary while they cook and salt and pepper. He dices red cabbage, tomato, red onion, and cilantro. He uses a large piece of lettuce for the wrap and adds the lobster and diced vegetables. Holy cow, this dish is dreamy.

The audience was impressed by this recipe. Viewer @Nicole commented, “That looks awesome. I’m gluten free, so now I can have a lobster wrap again.” Viewer @GaryHCamp added, “Butter, garlic and rosemary would have been enough for me.” We agree. Viewer @redqueenrunning said, “Not just 200 years ago. In Newfoundland, one of my friends born and raised on the bay tells me this is as poor man’s food in his childhood.” It’s very true.

This grain and gluten-free dish is an exceptional meal to serve your friends and family this holiday. Or maybe you just make this recipe for yourself and you can enjoy it with a nice glass of wine.