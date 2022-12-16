ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

'This has been a true blessing': NCCU specialists reflect on long journey to Celebration Bowl

ABC11 Eyewitness News
ABC11 Eyewitness News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jp0E0_0jkmN0He00

North Carolina Central is enjoying one of their best seasons in recent memory. In addition to a record-setting offense, and a top-ranked defense, the Eagles boast one of the most complete special teams units in the country.

Junior kicker Adrian Olivo and sophomore punter Juan Velarde make up one of the best specialists' duos in Football Championship Subdivision.

Both of the young men have unlikely journeys to Durham. Olivo, of Mexican descent, said he played soccer his entire life, and didn't begin to take football seriously until his junior year of high school in Tampa, FL.

"Once I saw the recruiting process, I was like, this is real, this is something to look forward to," he said.

Olivo explained how he watched football all the time with his late grandfather, but never thought to pursue the sport until his high school had a need at kicker during his freshman year. The decision to try a sport he had never thought about playing, has changed the course of his life.

"This has been a true blessing, because I never thought I would have come to North Carolina Central," said Olivo.

Velarde was born in Peru, and moved to the United States when he was 14 years old.

"I didn't speak any English, I didn't know anything about football." He said.

Velarde was introduced to the game on the fly when his family moved from New Jersey to South Carolina.

"I looked at some YouTube videos, that's how I started the sport," he added.

Both men detail a very difficult recruiting process, partly due to the fact that their families had very little experience with the college process. They say that Coach Trei Oliver's football staff made things much easier once they emerged as prospects.

Fast forward to this year, Olivo was named a First-Team All-MEAC performer and is regarded as one of the best kickers in the country, while Velarde is a finalist for the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete award, presented to an FCS student-athlete who excels not only on the playing field and in the classroom, but in the community and beyond.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BlueDevilCountry

Two Duke basketball freshmen won't play at Wake Forest

When the Duke basketball team faces the unranked Wake Forest Demon Deacons (8-4, 0-1 ACC) in Winston-Salem at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday (ACCN), the No. 14 Blue Devils (10-2, 1-0 ACC) will be without two members of their most recent starting lineup in small forward Dariq Whitehead and center Dereck Lively II.
DURHAM, NC
goduke.com

Duke Athletics Mourns Passing of Elizabeth Beguinet

DURHAM - Elizabeth Beguinet, Director of Administration and Recruiting for the Duke fencing program, passed away Saturday after a long fight with cancer. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Alex, Duke's head fencing coach since 1985, and daughter, Heather, a Duke graduate. Elizabeth was a team co-manager for the 2006...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

'It's just magical': Cardinal Gibbons student talks about first feature film role

Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie." Jaden Miller is a junior at Cardinal Gibbons High School and talks about his excitement for making his feature film debut in "Not Another Church Movie."
WRAL

Five Star opens Durham location

DURHAM, N.C. — Five Star has opened its doors at the American Tobacco Campus in Durham. The restaurant is located at 318 Blackwell St. in the Reed Building adjacent to the Lucky Strike Water Tower. Five Star is open for online and take-out orders Monday through Friday. A grab...
DURHAM, NC
chathamjournal.com

Dr. Emily Bivins named interim principal for Chatham Middle School

Pittsboro, NC – Dr. Emily Bivins has been named interim principal of Chatham Middle School. She will transition to her new role Monday, Jan. 2. Bivins has been a teacher, a school administrator and a central office administrator. She is the former principal at Frank Porter Graham Bilingüe, an elementary dual language (English-Spanish) school in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She has been a principal for 15 years in dual language schools. She has previously been a central office administrator and primary teacher in several rural and suburban areas of North Carolina. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Wake Forest University, a master’s from Elon University and UNC-Chapel Hill and a doctorate from UNC-Chapel Hill. She has contributed to several books and is an active blogger about dual-language leadership. She also serves as an adjunct professor at East Carolina University in educational leadership.
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Gov. Cooper responds after Nazi banner spotted in Moore County; ‘White supremacy and antisemitism will not be tolerated’

VASS, N.C. (WGHP) — The governor has weighed in on a banner emblazoned with Nazi imagery that was found in Moore County over the weekend, just as Hannukah began. Sharing an article posted by WRAL, Gov. Cooper tweeted “Violence and threats against Jewish communities are on the rise all across the world. White supremacy and […]
MOORE COUNTY, NC
ABC11 Eyewitness News

ABC11 Eyewitness News

Raleigh, NC
79K+
Followers
11K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC11 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from North Carolina.

 https://abc11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy