This Texas City Ranked The Second Best Christmas Lights Destination In The World
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Texans love to go all out for the holidays, and a recent study by the travel website Premiere Inn proves that to be a festive fact.
Creative Houston ice cream shop closes Upper Kirby location and scoops up new Museum District spot
Acclaimed Houston ice cream shop Cloud 10 Creamery is mixing things up. The company’s Shepherd location will close December 30 as part of a plan to relocate to the Parc Binz mixed-use development in the Museum District in late 2023. Led by pastry chef Chris Leung, Cloud 10 currently operates ice cream shops in Midtown, the Heights, and Katy. Each ice cream flavor features a different base, and chef Leung makes any mix-ins in house. Its roster of 20 year round flavors and seasonal specials includes Cafe Sua Da, Nutella with Marshmallows, Fresh Mint Chocolate Chip, and Brown Sugar Cookies...
These are our favorite new Houston restaurants of 2022
This year has been an exciting time for new restaurants. From homegrown talent to intriguing out-of-towners, the sheer volume of openings has been tough to keep up with, even for someone who’s made a career out of doing so.Ultimately, that quantity is why this article is titled “favorite” new restaurants rather than “best.” Simply put, really evaluating each restaurant’s quality against its peers requires multiple visits, and I simply didn’t have time to get back to as many places as I would have liked to. Frankly, some establishments might have earned spots on this list if I had the time...
Houston's legendary Frenchy's Chicken opens sizzling new flagship locale in Third Ward
Houston fried chicken institution Frenchy’s Chicken has opened its new flagship location in the heart of the Third Ward. Diners can now order their Campus combos and five wing boxes at at 3602 Scott St. Opening the new location completes a process that began in late 2018 when the restaurant left its original location at 3919 Scott St. to make way for the expansion of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. Since then, it has occupied a temporary location at 4646 Scott St., but those days have come to an end.The new location is a 5,500-square-foot, two-story restaurant with seating for approximately...
Houston crafts artsy search for city's next poet laureate
The new year will bring a new poet laureate to Houston. Who will it be? That's yet to be decided, and so the City of Houston is seeking candidates who can fulfill the role. The deadline for interested writers to apply is midnight on January 29, 2023. Mayor Sylvester Turner , the Mayor's Office of Cultural Affairs (MOCA) and the Houston Public Library (HPL) announced the search this week. Now in its 10th year, the program has seen five poets laureate selected by Houston's mayor. Each poet laureate completes a signature project during his or her appointment. The current poet...
papercitymag.com
Houston’s Hottest New Seafood Restaurant Morphs Into Party Central For $1 Million-Plus Texas Children’s Night
Texas Children's Hospital's Mark Putnam, chef Aaron Bludorn, Victoria Pappas Bludorn, Cherif Mbodj at the Texas Children's Hospital Ambassadors Holiday Party held at Navy Blue in Rice Village (Photo by Jenny Antill Photography) The buzz surrounding Navy Blue, the latest Houston restaurant from chef Aaron Bludorn and business partner Cherif...
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of each state's best expensive restaurant.
Houston Press
This Week in Houston Food Events: Where To Get Your Tamale Fix and Dine Out This Christmas
Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. The Upside Pub, 3402 North Shepherd, closing out 2022 in style with a Hanukkah celebration on Tuesday, December 20. Owners Paige and Andy Lujan’s neighborhood pub will have a special Hanukkah Party menu and games for all, with eats including brisket special, jelly doughnut holes and caviar latke balls.
fox26houston.com
Lotus Seafood $5 popcorn shrimp deal set for Wednesday
Houston - Lotus Seafood, a Houston staple and cult favorite since 2006, is giving shrimp lovers cause for celebration this Wednesday with a $5 Popcorn Shrimp & Fries deal. Lotus will be serving up the budget-friendly deal on their crunchy Popcorn Shrimp on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, in celebration of National French Fried Shrimp Day – an annual foodie holiday that honors one of America’s favorite seafood dishes.
2 beloved Houston green spaces finally link with opening of crucial new trail connector
Local hikers and bikers in one of Houston’s hottest Inner-Loop neighborhoods now have a safe link that connects urban green space to choice retail and restaurants. The long-anticipated Missouri Kansas Texas (MKT) Trail Spur Connector officially opened on Tuesday, December 20.A crucial connector for the highly traversed MKT Trail and White Oak Bayou Greenway trails, this new 10-foot-wide concrete hike and bike trail spanning 850 feet. Improvements in the $1.2 million project include stormwater upgrades, a retaining wall, and safety railings, per the City of Houston.The Spur branches off the MKT Trail northwest of the MKT Bridge over White Oak...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 12 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: December 19 to December 25, 2022
Enjoy the most magical week of the year with the whole family at the best kid-friendly things to do from Monday, December 18 to Christmas Day, Sunday, December 25, 2022. This week, soak in all of the Christmas spirit at a gingerbread village, celebrate Chanukah around town, cozy up to watch Christmas classics, send the kids to a camp while you finish shopping, and more.
Mardi Gras Southeast Texas announces 2023 musical lineup heavy on Houston rappers
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mardi Gras Southeast Texas' third year in Beaumont will be an homage to H-Town hip hop with rapper Paul Wall headlining a night of four Houston rappers in February. The 2023 musical lineup was released on Friday and features several different genres including cumbia, zydeco, rap...
papercitymag.com
Beloved Burger Finally Finds a Permanent Houston Restaurant Home and It’s an Iconic Win — Trill Burgers Drops Into Montrose
Bernard Freeman, aka rapper Bun B outside the first Houston brick-and-mortar Trill Burgers restaurant. (Photo by Marco Torres) Rapper Bun B (aka. Bernard Freeman) and company, the founders of Trill Burgers — the popular pop-up food truck turned restaurant — are opening the first Houston bricks and mortar location of the burger sensation in early 2023. The smash burger concept, which recently was named the best burger in America by Good Morning America in a coast-to-coast contest, was launched in 2021 by partners Andy Nguyen, Nick Scurfield, and chefs Mike Pham and Fernando Valladares.
Handcrafted Burgers Planned for Spring Branch Neighborhood
Underbelly Burger will open in 2023.
fox26houston.com
Houston's Christmas lights ranked second worldwide
A recent survey from Premier Inn ranked Houston the second city worldwide with the best Christmas light displays. FOX 26's Gabby Hart goes around the area to see what the magic's all about and talk to some Houstonians about how much they enjoy the lights.
Gucci's new après-ski line carves into Houston with piste-perfect looks for chalet day
As every seasoned skier knows, the time spent après-ski (a French word that literally means after ski) lounging next to a warm fire with friends, telling the tales of moguls and black diamond runs is just as important as the act of skiing itself. Wind-tousled hair, rosy cheeks, and the perfect sweater are the accessories for an excellent après-ski afternoon. Now, Gucci's latest Après-Ski Collection makes it easier than ever to get the flawless look without visiting a mountaintop chalet, buying a lift ticket, or carving down fresh powder. The eponymous luxury brand recently dropped its latest capsule collection with...
breakingtravelnews.com
Ruby Princess Departs on Inaugural Voyage from Galveston
Ruby Princess departed Galveston this afternoon on a 11-day sailing to Mexico and the Caribbean, marking Princess Cruises’ first cruise from Texas in six years. Today’s departure is the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule which includes five- to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits between Galveston and San Francisco. It is estimated that Ruby Princess will carry upwards of 50,000 passengers from Galveston during its winter/spring 2022-23 schedule, with many guests opting for a pre- or post-cruise land stay to explore the historic seaside city.
Buzzy, wine-fueled restaurant uncorks second Houston-area locale in The Woodlands
A wine-fueled restaurants is coming to The Woodlands. Sixty Vines will open its second Houston-area location in Market Square (9595 Six Pines Dr. #900). Scheduled to open in January, the Plano-based pizzeria and wine bar will occupy the former Jasper’s space. Sixty Vines takes its name from the 60 wines it serves in reusable kegs. Touted as more sustainable than pouring from individual bottles, the tap system also keeps wines fresh by removing oxygen. ...
Massive Ruby Princess cruise liner casts off from Galveston in first voyage in 6 years
By the numbers, Princess Cruises' massive liner the Ruby Princess boasts some impressive stats: 113,561 tons, 3,080 passengers1,100 crew members, 900 balcony cabins, and 19 passenger decks.Now, the ship can add another number: 11, the number of days she'll be sailing to Mexico and the Caribbean on her first cruise from Galveston in six years.Ruby Princess cast off from Galveston on Sunday, December 18 for its 11-day tour, the first of 16 sailings from Galveston on Ruby Princess’ winter schedule. As CultureMap previously reported, these tours include five- to 11-day voyages along with two 16-day, ocean-to-ocean Panama Canal transits...
