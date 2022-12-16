Read full article on original website
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Spring Valley, NV: Zachary Lopez from ZachNews in Needles, California hospitalized for head and lung blood clogs.
Hello everybody. For the last few weeks I’ve been dealing with a roller coaster ride of health problems from having Coronavirus in early November 2022 to having chest and breathing problems on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. But what occurred a few days ago is scary and shocked me, never had what a doctor discovered and make the right decision to get further help to help me get better. On Sunday, December 18th, 2022, after dealing with massive headaches all over my head that affected me from sleeping, cleaning around the house and even grocery shopping, I decided to go to the Emergency Room inside the Colorado River Medical Center in Needles, California. After tests were done by the doctors and the crew, I was told that I have blood clogs in my head, and that I would be transported to a to hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada for further help. I was transported by a healthy from the Fort Mohave, Arizona area to the Emergency Room inside Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Spring Valley, Nevada where further medical treatment began immediately. As of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, I am being treated for head and lung blood clogs, and will remind hospitalized until I am fully healed and treatment is completed. Everybody from Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center have been wonderful and dedicated to help me to heal and recover from the blood clogs, and help to solve and treat what caused the blood clogs. Until I am better, ZachNews is temporary closed and will go back into operations when better and ready to continue to report on local news and events for the wonderful people of our growing community family. I thank very much the doctors, nurses, staff, crew, helicopter crew overall everybody for taking great care of me; dedicated to get me better. I also thank everybody for their love, caring and support as I continue to heal and recover. Many thanks, lots of love, take care and stay strong with me ZachNews Family.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City is most affordable city in Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY – The Cost-of-Living Index (COLI) Annual Average Data report for the third quarter of 2022 was released and Bullhead City is once again the most affordable city in Arizona. Statistics show it is also one of the most affordable cities in the nation. Bullhead City was reported again as the most affordable city in Arizona with an overall composite index of 91.1 percent. This report represents the average prices submitted by the participating 265 urban areas nationwide.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Airport runway getting a makeover￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The main runway installed 31 years ago is getting a makeover at the municipal airport in Lake Havasu City. The city council in August awarded a $5.8-million contract to the low bidder, Phoenix-based Sunland Asphalt & Construction. Project Manager Kathy Raasch told council members the...
ABC 15 News
Police: Minnesota man killed 2 people and himself in Bullhead City, Arizona
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Authorities say a Minnesota man has fatally shot his fiancée and cousin in northwestern Arizona. The bodies of 64-year-old Timothy Wayne Albright, 64-year-old Karee Pauline Rowell, and 58-year-old Trisha Lynn Wallin were discovered Sunday night at Wallin’s home in Bullhead City. Rowell and...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Killer sentenced to natural life term￼
KINGMAN – A Mohave County judge has imposed a natural life prison term for a murder committed in Bullhead City almost one year ago. Judge Billy Sipe said the trial jury’s November 4th premeditated first degree murder guilty verdict required the natural life punishment under Arizona law. Ryan...
SignalsAZ
Christmas Closures for Lake Havasu, Bullhead, Kingman Cities
With Christmas Day around the corner, many city services close in honor of the holiday. Below is your quick reference list for all the city closures happening in Lake Havasu, Bullhead, and Kingman. Lake Havasu City. City offices are closed on Monday, December 26, 2022, for the Christmas holiday. Aquatic...
3 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Bullhead City
Two women and one man are dead in Bullhead City, Arizona about 100 miles southeast of Las Vegas. According to Bullhead City Police Department, all three died from gunshot wounds to the head in a murder-suicide.
southarkansassun.com
Roommate Argues Over Damaged Microwave Ends in Tragedy in Mohave County
A 73-year-old man in Mohave County, Arizona, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing his 74-year-old roommate, according to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. The incident occurred on December 14th at a home on the 3100 block of McConnico Road. After receiving a...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Three dead in BHC, possible murder-suicide￼
BULLHEAD CITY – What is labeled as a double murder-suicide is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said three people died of gunshots to their heads in a home in the 500 block of Riverview Drive. Public safety personnel discovered the deceased trio after responding at...
Mohave Daily News
Man killed in crash on Route 66
KINGMAN — One man was killed Friday night when a minor accident turned into a major one on a stretch of Historic Route 66 between Kingman and Peach Springs in Mohave County. The Northern Arizona Fire District, which serves about 69 square miles of Mohave County north and east of Kingman, was dispatched at 5:30 p.m. Friday to an accident near Mile Marker 81 on Route 66, near Hackberry, northeast of Kingman and southwest of Peach Springs.
