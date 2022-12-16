Hello everybody. For the last few weeks I’ve been dealing with a roller coaster ride of health problems from having Coronavirus in early November 2022 to having chest and breathing problems on Sunday, December 4th, 2022. But what occurred a few days ago is scary and shocked me, never had what a doctor discovered and make the right decision to get further help to help me get better. On Sunday, December 18th, 2022, after dealing with massive headaches all over my head that affected me from sleeping, cleaning around the house and even grocery shopping, I decided to go to the Emergency Room inside the Colorado River Medical Center in Needles, California. After tests were done by the doctors and the crew, I was told that I have blood clogs in my head, and that I would be transported to a to hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada for further help. I was transported by a healthy from the Fort Mohave, Arizona area to the Emergency Room inside Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Spring Valley, Nevada where further medical treatment began immediately. As of Tuesday, December 20th, 2022, I am being treated for head and lung blood clogs, and will remind hospitalized until I am fully healed and treatment is completed. Everybody from Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center have been wonderful and dedicated to help me to heal and recover from the blood clogs, and help to solve and treat what caused the blood clogs. Until I am better, ZachNews is temporary closed and will go back into operations when better and ready to continue to report on local news and events for the wonderful people of our growing community family. I thank very much the doctors, nurses, staff, crew, helicopter crew overall everybody for taking great care of me; dedicated to get me better. I also thank everybody for their love, caring and support as I continue to heal and recover. Many thanks, lots of love, take care and stay strong with me ZachNews Family.

NEEDLES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO