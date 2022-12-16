Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Mandy Rose Bounces Back After WWE Release
Mandy Rose's sudden release from WWE last week prompted a major wave of online support, getting #RehireMandyRose trending on Twitter as fans accused the wrestling promotion of hypocrisy for firing her over the content they deemed too explicit on her FanTime profile — a subscription website similar to OnlyFans. But it sounds like Rose will be just fine after getting the boot. She announced the following day that her page would continue to operate, and according to her agent via a TMZ interview, she has already made $500,000 since getting fired. Rose's agent, Malki Kawa, said she'll be a "self-made millionaire" by Christmas thanks to her fan subscriptions.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Makes More Money From Her Premium Service Than Her Best Year In WWE
Lana was once heavily featured on WWE television, where she was involved in a feud with Nia Jax and others. Her run with the company ended after WWE released her due to budget cuts. Lana had a lucrative contract with the company, and her release shocked fans. Now it seems Lana made more money from her premium service than from her best years in WWE.
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
Former WWE Star Continues to Tease 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble will take place next month, and both the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches will feature returning stars and legends. Chris Adonis (Chris Masters) has hinted that he might appear at the event again. He acknowledged the countdown clock for competitors in the match by tagging WWE and counting down in a post on Twitter that included a video of his last wrestling match of the year.
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Giving WWE NXT Creative Team More Time To Write Talent Off Television Before Main Roster Call-Up
Triple H took over as head of WWE Creative after Vince McMahon retired from the company due to the hush money scandal. The Game ended up making a ton of changes to the company, and fans couldn’t have been happier. This includes how NXT has changed, and it seems Triple H is giving the NXT creative team more time to write talent off before the main roster call-up.
PWMania
Photo: CM Punk Reunites With AEW Star
Despite the fact that CM Punk appears to be leaving AEW, he has formed friendships with a variety of talent, including FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood). Punk appeared in three tag matches with the tag team while in AEW, two of which were against them and the other as their tag team partner. He also shared the ring with Harwood in singles competition when they worked a Dynamite singles match in March.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Planning Special Episode For Last RAW Of 2022
WWE witnessed a significant increase in their viewership in the wake of Triple H’s takeover of the creative department. It appears that The Game is planning to cap off 2022 by putting together a huge show for the WWE Universe. WWE will hold the last RAW of 2022 on...
ringsidenews.com
Sasha Banks Traveling To Japan Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks hasn’t appeared on WWE TV since May 2022, when she and her tag partner Naomi left the arena as RAW started. The duo was unhappy with their booking as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. As previously reported, Sasha Banks and WWE have agreed that she will not wrestle again until 2023 as part of her release.
ewrestlingnews.com
New Faction Formed At The Latest AEW Dark Tapings
All Elite Wrestling held their latest round of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida last night. The tapings saw the likes of Kenny Omega, Dr. Britt Baker, and Jeff Jarrett in action. In one of the matches, Luther and Serpentico (Chaos Project) teamed up with Angelico to...
wrestlinginc.com
Spoiler: Top Independent Star Debuts At 12/17 AEW Dark Tapings
The career of the "Space Jesus" has skyrocketed in recent months, with her next landing set for All Elite Wrestling. Billie Starkz made her official AEW debut at AEW's "Dark" tapings at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida over the weekend, recording two matches in the process. Though the exact broadcast dates of the tapings are unknown, Starkz took on two huge competitors in the company's women's division. There, she faced former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker and the recently returned Red Velvet.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Star Openly Admits To Taking Steroids
Breaking into WWE can be tough for some wrestlers and the company decided to give some up and comers an opportunity to earn a contract when the show Tough Enough was created. Maven ended up winning the first season of Tough Enough and he was a member of the WWE roster from 2001 to 2005.
