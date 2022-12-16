Cerberus Sentinel (NASDAQ: CISO) is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider based in Scottsdale, Arizona. This positions the company in a rapidly growing sector, with Cybersecurity Ventures projecting that cybercrime damages will cost the world a whopping $8 trillion in 2023 in an expected upward trend. “We predict that global cybercrime damage costs will grow by 15% per year over the next three years, reaching $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion USD in 2015,” reads a recent article published by Cybersecurity Ventures. “The 2022 Official Cybercrime Report published by Cybersecurity Ventures and sponsored by eSentire, provides cyber economic facts, figures, predictions and statistics, which convey the magnitude of the cyber threat we are up against, and market data to help understand what can be done about it.”

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO