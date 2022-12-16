Read full article on original website
Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.
Jotul Capital: A Modern Representative Introduces Innovative Forex OTC Trading Software
Jotul Capital is a modern, progressive broker that allows you to maximize the trader's profit, regardless of his current level of knowledge and experience in trading on the stock exchange. Quick and easy registration on the portal, browsing educational literature, and getting acquainted with analyst forecasts will allow you to...
Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
FarEye Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology
Company included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in last-mile delivery technology. FarEye today announced inclusion in the first-ever Gartner "Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology Solutions1" report as the one of 18 Representative Vendors. According to Gartner, “... In terms of transportation operations, the global last-mile delivery market size...
Stimulus update: Exact dates $1,050 direct one-time payments will arrive in California revealed
California residents can expect to receive direct payments of up to $1,050 as part of a state program intended to give residents relief amid inflation across the country.
Food Stamps Schedule: January 2023 — When SNAP Payments Distribute
Recipients of SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, will receive their January payment soon, which includes the 12.5% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) approved for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicked in...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Dollar General Registers Will Feature Stickers To Warn Customers About Alleged Overcharging
Claims against Dollar General due to overcharging are at an all-time high. What causes the issue? Inflation and understaffing. The shelf prices do not match the check-out machine ones at many locations. Shoppers have complained about the problem. State mystery buyers have also experienced cost differences.
Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
Online pet products and services retailer Chewy, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHWY) stock has nearly doubled off its May 23, 2022, low of $22.22. The pandemic helped accelerate e-commerce usage and pet ownership, which are Chewy's wheelhouse. Once a pet is adopted or acquired, it has essential needs, including food, medicine, and grooming supplies. Gathering these basic supplies can be a tedious chore to handle every month. Chewy has simplified this with its Autoship service that will automatically ship chosen products to pet owners regularly.
Abrasives Market to Reach US$ 97.7 Bn by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / An increase in the utilization of various abrasive materials in metal fabrication, transportation, and sandblasting applications is likely to generate significant revenues for vendors in the Abrasives Market. Recent Abrasives Market trends indicate that businesses are adopting good manufacturing practices (GMP) and adhering to OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) safety guidelines.
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Trillion Energy, Silver Bullet Mines, Clean Air Metals, Mullen Group and Psyence Group Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion Energy, Silver Bullet Mines, Clean Air Metals, Mullen Group and Psyence Group discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors...
InvestorNewsBreaks – Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) Poised with Solutions as Costs for Cybercrime Expected to Hit $10.5T by 2025
Cerberus Sentinel (NASDAQ: CISO) is an industry leader as a managed cybersecurity and compliance provider based in Scottsdale, Arizona. This positions the company in a rapidly growing sector, with Cybersecurity Ventures projecting that cybercrime damages will cost the world a whopping $8 trillion in 2023 in an expected upward trend. “We predict that global cybercrime damage costs will grow by 15% per year over the next three years, reaching $10.5 trillion USD annually by 2025, up from $3 trillion USD in 2015,” reads a recent article published by Cybersecurity Ventures. “The 2022 Official Cybercrime Report published by Cybersecurity Ventures and sponsored by eSentire, provides cyber economic facts, figures, predictions and statistics, which convey the magnitude of the cyber threat we are up against, and market data to help understand what can be done about it.”
TECO 2030 with Consortium Finalizes Agreement for EUR 5 Million in HyEkoTank Project
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF)(ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce that the Grant Agreement has been signed by the European Union. The grant consists of EUR 5 million in grants under the funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE. The project is planned to start in February 2023.
5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
It’s been a rough year for many stocks. And that includes several stocks that outperformed the market in 2021. One strategy that forward-thinking investors employ is to look for oversold stocks. One way to identify such stocks is by looking at a stock’s relative strength indicator (RSI). An RSI of 30 or lower indicates a stock that is oversold. However, any number under 50 suggests there could be bearish sentiment.
Pangea Technologies Offers CNC and Injection Molding Services
Industries focused on manufacturing operations require standard tools and materials to develop quality products. Pangea Technologies is a trusted product engineering company committed to providing high-quality manufacturing products. The company has its headquarters in Chicago, IL, USA, and they offer mechanical engineering design services. With its manufacturing facility located in India, they can provide different industries with quality CNC machined parts. Their services and products facilitate productivity in the different operations of their clients. They have well-trained experts and the resources to offer standard services. Their services include engineering simulation, prototyping, value engineering, real-time monitoring, mobility software solutions, induction heating, LED lighting, analytics, industrial design, high-speed design, and circuit simulations.
ITOCO Welcomes Scientist Focused on Developing Carbon Credits
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC). ITOCO Inc. is pleased to welcome Jose Alves as Chief Agronomist. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, Mr. Alves holds a Degree in Biology and a Master's Degree in Agronomic Engineering from the Instituto Superior de Agronomia, Universidade Técnica de Lisboa.
BioMedNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Files Updated Life Sciences Presentation
India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) today announced the filing of a life sciences presentation with the SEC on Form 8K. The presentation, available on the SEC website as well as published to IGC’s website, provides an overview of the company’s initiatives in life sciences. These include IGC’s focus on low-dose THC-based drug formulation and disease treatment and its various lines of cannabinoid-based consumer products.
$220.9+ Billion Worldwide Automotive Engineering Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Demand for Emission-Less Transportation Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global automotive engineering services market. The global automotive engineering services market is expected to grow from $199.0 billion...
Irenic Announces Support for Palliser’s Efforts to Requisition a General Meeting and Reconstitute the Board of Directors of Capricorn Energy
Contends New Leadership Can Help Capricorn Abandon the Proposed NewMed Merger in Favor of Value-Maximizing Alternatives. Irenic Capital Management, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Irenic” or “we”), which has an approximately 1.6% stake in Capricorn Energy plc (LSE: CNE.L) (“Capricorn” or the “Company”), today announced that it supports Palliser Capital Master Fund Limited’s (together with its affiliates, “Palliser”) decision to requisition a general meeting (the “EGM”) of the Company’s shareholders, whereat they will have an opportunity to vote on the removal and replacement of members of the Board of Directors (the “Board”).
Innovative Medical Staffing Firm Rep-Lite Makes Headlines in a Chaotic Environment
Rep-Lite’s groundbreaking hybrid medical sales staffing solutions help address the growing need for diverse and skilled individuals within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Medical technology has done a tremendous job of saving the lives of many individuals. Throughout the years, there have been numerous discoveries that prove to be...
