wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed
The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
Tri-City Herald
Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Talk of the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft has steadily declined, as Jared Goff has started to cement his position as the team's starter for the upcoming 2023 season and possibly beyond. Despite his recent stretch of quality play, a recent mock draft still...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Tri-City Herald
Micah Parsons on Cowboys’ Declining Sacks: ‘Change Our Game Plan!’
Even after recovering what had seemed like the game-sealing fumble near the end of regulation Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had to instead watch helplessly from the sideline as it was the defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars that secured the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The...
Tri-City Herald
Rams Officially Eliminated From Post Season With Loss to Packers
The Los Angeles Rams were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night, following a 24-12 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Yes, after a brutal first 14 weeks of the NFL season, the Rams' defense of their Super Bowl LVI trophy has come mercifully to an end.
Tri-City Herald
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Booked at Bristol County Jail in Massachusetts for Non-Violent Family Issue
Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson was booked at the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction in Dartmouth, Massachusetts Monday afternoon for a non-violent family issue, according to a Bristol County Sheriff’s department spokesperson. Jackson's booking followed an appearance in probate court. “We are aware of media reports this afternoon...
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer
The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Hurts’s Status in Doubt After Injuring Shoulder Sunday
In the midst of one of the best seasons in franchise history, the Eagles have hit a rare bump in the road. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder during the Eagles' 25–20 win over the Bears on Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network. The...
Tri-City Herald
Where Seahawks stand in NFC playoff race entering Christmas weekend: Down, but not out
For a team that has lost four of its last five games, its playoff picture could be a lot uglier than it is. The Seahawks are a half-game out of the NFC’s seventh and final postseason berth through Sunday’s games in week 15 of the regular season. Seattle...
Tri-City Herald
Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’
We’ve been over it in the column, and in conversations with Joe Burrow over the past couple of years—the old Bengals (or Bungles, as they were called locally during a pretty low point) are dead and gone. And gone with them is any sort of sky-is-falling, other-shoe-is-dropping mentality.
Tri-City Herald
Who is Georgia losing to the NFL Draft?
Georgia (13-0) is currently preparing for a College Football Playoff matchup with Ohio State (11-0), but as the team gets ready to try and defend their national title, Georgia’s coaches are pulling double duty; coaching up their current players and trying to solidify their 2023 signing class ahead of Signing Day 2022, coming up on Wednesday, Dec 21st.
Tri-City Herald
Analysis: Top NFL teams had lots of close calls in Week 15
Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I mean, it was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out and that just goes to show you that teams, like we have, they just find ways to win games. We keep just talking about it and guys just keep stepping up and making big time plays for us.”
Tri-City Herald
Hawks Beat Magic Thanks to Controversial Foul Call
The Atlanta Hawks have battled drama, injuries, and inconsistent play this season. However, Atlanta's ability to snap opponents' win streaks at home is unmatched. Milwaukee, New Orleans, Sacramento, and after tonight, the Orlando Magic have all suffered the same fate in State Farm Arena. Although Atlanta was without Clint Capela,...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
Tri-City Herald
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis, Xavier Johnson Out On Tuesday Against Elon
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana will be without its two leading scorers on Tuesday night against Elon. Indiana coach Mike Woodson said on Monday that point guard Xavier Johnson would be out for this game with a foot injury suffered at Kansas, and they'll know more about his status on Wednesday. Johnson is averaging 9.9 points and 4.9 assists this season.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Should Consider Starting Mitch Trubisky Again
PITTSBURGH -- By no means should the Pittsburgh Steelers start a quarterback controversy, and by no means should they hurt the confidence of Kenny Pickett, bu they should consider starting Mitch Trubisk for another week. With the playoffs looming and each game carrying the weight of the season, the Steelers...
Tri-City Herald
Rams Paying Price of Win-Now Moves: Tough Offseason Ahead?
The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of a major rebuild - a drastic change in the fortunes of a franchise that, coming into the season, looked to still be within that "championship window." The 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" tied them for...
Tri-City Herald
Tank Town: Mark Rypien’s Nephew Came Bearing Gift for Bears
For all their frustration on Sunday, the Bears found themselves with something positive and exciting. They got back the second spot in next year's draft after Denver had taken it back for Seattle. The 25-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles dropped the Bears to 3-11, their seventh straight defeat and...
Tri-City Herald
Pregame Update on Terry Rozier’s Status vs Kings
It seems like once one Charlotte Hornet returns from injury, another exits the lineup. Tonight, the Hornets will be without starting guard Terry Rozier as he nurses an injured hip. Rozier left the second quarter of last night's game against the Denver Nuggets with what the team called a "right...
