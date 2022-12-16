Read full article on original website
What Davidson Coach Matt McKillop Said After Indy Classic Loss to Purdue
INDIANAPOLIS — No. 1 Purdue basketball remained undefeated and picked up its 11th win of the season with a 69-61 win against Davidson on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in the inaugural Indy Classic. Here's the full transcript as well as a video of coach Matt McKillop's postgame press conference...
Crimson Tide Top 10 Sugar Bowls: No. 5, 1980 Alabama vs. Arkansas
The Alabama Crimson Tide will be making its 17th appearance in the Sugar Bowl, the most of any team, when it squares off against the No. 9 Kansas State Wildcats inside Caesars Superdome on Dec. 31 (11 a.m. CT on ESPN). BamaCentral is counting down the Top 10 Sugar Bowls...
Former Alabama, Texas WR Agiye Hall Enters Transfer Portal, per Report
View the original article to see embedded media. For the second time this year, wide receiver Agiye Hall will enter the transfer portal to find a new school. Hall, a former high school All-American who played for Alabama as a freshman in 2021, joined Texas earlier this spring. He made just one catch in three games and is now reportedly no longer a part of the program, per On3‘s Joe Cook.
How to Watch: Alabama Basketball vs Jackson State
On Tuesday evening at Coleman Coliseum, Mo Williams comes home. Williams played point guard for Alabama basketball from 2001-03 before playing 13 seasons in the NBA. Now, Williams is the head coach of Jackson State, who will travel to play Alabama on Tuesday. While Alabama is coming off of a...
