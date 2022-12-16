View the original article to see embedded media. For the second time this year, wide receiver Agiye Hall will enter the transfer portal to find a new school. Hall, a former high school All-American who played for Alabama as a freshman in 2021, joined Texas earlier this spring. He made just one catch in three games and is now reportedly no longer a part of the program, per On3‘s Joe Cook.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 12 HOURS AGO