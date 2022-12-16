Tiny houses are kind of a big thing now as people continue to want to have all of the amenities of living at home but less of the extreme cost that we are seeing nowadays and the option to potentially expand the home they are living in easily in the future as they get more income. As the sustainability news website Treehugger is happy to point out, tiny houses are now entering popular culture and becoming more of a viable option compared to how homeownership was viewed only a decade ago. There are now television shows, websites, and books dedicated to tiny houses as well as a bunch of professional tiny house-building companies offering tiny homes at competitive prices.

