Steelers Open Raiders Week With Four Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will have three players held back at the beginning of the week due to injuries as they start preparing for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16. Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the team's injury report heading into the week and mentioned four injuries to...
After Sunday's debacle, it's time for Patriots owner Robert Kraft to demand better
The New England Patriots got embarrassed in a way you wouldn’t think possible if video evidence of their fourth-quarter meltdown against the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t exist. If the outcome of Sunday’s game didn’t unnerve Patriots owner Robert Kraft, I don’t know what it would take. They haven’t just looked bad, they’ve looked utterly incompetent at times on the football field. ...
Week 16: Potential Matchups for the Raiders Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) will be traveling to Acrisure Stadium (formerly known as Heinz Field) to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (6-8) for a Primetime showdown this Saturday on Christmas Eve. As the Raiders build off their epic win last Sunday, their next opponent happens to be a old...
Report: Hurts’s Status in Doubt After Injuring Shoulder Sunday
In the midst of one of the best seasons in franchise history, the Eagles have hit a rare bump in the road. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained right shoulder during the Eagles' 25–20 win over the Bears on Sunday, according to a report from NFL Network. The...
Broncos HC Entering ‘Final Evaluation’ to Save Job per NFL.com
For the first time in three months, the Denver Broncos won a game on U.S. soil, and boy, did they need it. A quality opponent or not, the Broncos took the field on Sunday and handled the Arizona Cardinals in one of their best offensive performances this season. No, that’s...
Lions Select QB Anthony Richardson in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Talk of the Detroit Lions selecting a quarterback early in the 2023 NFL Draft has steadily declined, as Jared Goff has started to cement his position as the team's starter for the upcoming 2023 season and possibly beyond. Despite his recent stretch of quality play, a recent mock draft still...
Rams Officially Eliminated From Post Season With Loss to Packers
The Los Angeles Rams were officially eliminated from playoff contention on Monday night, following a 24-12 loss at the hands of the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Yes, after a brutal first 14 weeks of the NFL season, the Rams' defense of their Super Bowl LVI trophy has come mercifully to an end.
Rams Tie Broncos For Forgettable Record Ahead of Christmas Day Matchup
The inevitable became reality for the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, as they were officially eliminated from postseason contention after a 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The Rams gave themselves a chance to win -- and ultimately keep the faintest of postseason hopes alive...
Analysis: Top NFL teams had lots of close calls in Week 15
Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. “Not one of my favorites,” Burrow said when asked how he felt about Cincinnati’s 34-23 victory over Tampa Bay on Sunday. “I mean, it was an exciting game but an ugly one that we were able to pull out and that just goes to show you that teams, like we have, they just find ways to win games. We keep just talking about it and guys just keep stepping up and making big time plays for us.”
Bengals Are ‘Pretty Damn Good, Too’
We’ve been over it in the column, and in conversations with Joe Burrow over the past couple of years—the old Bengals (or Bungles, as they were called locally during a pretty low point) are dead and gone. And gone with them is any sort of sky-is-falling, other-shoe-is-dropping mentality.
Micah Parsons on Cowboys’ Declining Sacks: ‘Change Our Game Plan!’
Even after recovering what had seemed like the game-sealing fumble near the end of regulation Sunday at TIAA Bank Field, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had to instead watch helplessly from the sideline as it was the defense of the Jacksonville Jaguars that secured the game-winning touchdown in overtime. The...
Dolphins-Bills Week 15: The Five Biggest Plays
The Miami Dolphins dropped to 8-6 on the season with their 32-29 loss against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. We rank the five biggest, most important, plays of the game:. 1. The Defensive Pass Interference in the 4th Quarter. The Dolphins lost the game on Buffalo's...
Cowboys Starter Benched; Open ‘Competition’ for New First-Teamer
The secondary of the Dallas Cowboys looks to be a glaring concern following the 40-34 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. ... and coordinator Dan Quinn on Monday announced a plan. "The competition is up for that spot,'' Quinn declared. Two starters, Jourdan Lewis and Anthony Brown are gone due...
Steelers Should Consider Starting Mitch Trubisky Again
PITTSBURGH -- By no means should the Pittsburgh Steelers start a quarterback controversy, and by no means should they hurt the confidence of Kenny Pickett, bu they should consider starting Mitch Trubisk for another week. With the playoffs looming and each game carrying the weight of the season, the Steelers...
Seahawks’ DK Metcalf says NFL officials have stopped talking to him, just flag him
DK Metcalf sees it as an opportunity — to show off his famously chiseled physique. The Seahawks’ 6-foot-4, 235-pound wide receiver with renowned body fat and legendary workout photos knows it’s supposed to be about 14 degrees with a wind chill around zero at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. That’s where and when Seattle (7-7) will play Christmas Eve at AFC West-champion Kansas City (11-3).
Rams Paying Price of Win-Now Moves: Tough Offseason Ahead?
The Los Angeles Rams are on the verge of a major rebuild - a drastic change in the fortunes of a franchise that, coming into the season, looked to still be within that "championship window." The 24-12 loss to the Green Bay Packers on "Monday Night Football" tied them for...
