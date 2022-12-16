ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

wearebuffalo.net

Buffalo Bills Game This Weekend Could Be Moved or Postponed

The Buffalo Bills have officially clinched a playoff spot, after their 32-29 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. The snow did not come until there was about 10 minutes remaining in the 4th quarter, but it made for quite a sight as it accumulated fast in Orchard Park. The stands were full of snow from the lake effect snow band from earlier in the day.
BUFFALO, NY
FanSided

Former Cardinals fan favorite Matt Carpenter has a new home after career revival

Matt Carpenter’s career hit the highest of highs and reach new lows with the St. Louis Cardinals. After a revival with the Yankees, Carp has signed on with the Padres. Matt Carpenter proved he could do it all with the Yankees. The longtime Cardinal signed on as a project with New York, and revived his career last offseason thanks to friend and Cincinnati Reds professional hitter Joey Votto.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Third quarter woes sink the Miami Heat again at home to Bulls, 113-103

The Miami Heat were back home on Tuesday to face the Chicago Bulls after what can only be described as an encouraging road trip for them. Winning four games straight on the road, albeit against some of the bottom-seeded teams in the league, you love to see that kind of consistency and continuity from this Miami Heat team.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Chicago Cubs dream lineup with Dansby Swanson in it

Here is what a Chicago Cubs lineup that includes Dansby Swanson could look like in 2023. With the news that the Chicago Cubs have inked free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson to a seven-year, $177 million deal, some of the questions surrounding the franchise heading into next season were answered. Swanson becomes one of the new faces for the Wrigley Field faithful to cheer while also adding some potential pop to a Cubs lineup that was in need of a boost.
CHICAGO, IL
