$220.9+ Billion Worldwide Automotive Engineering Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Demand for Emission-Less Transportation Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global automotive engineering services market. The global automotive engineering services market is expected to grow from $199.0 billion...
Global Crypto Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Altpocket, Amberdata, Anchorage, Bakkt, Binance, Bitgo, Blox, Coinbase, Coinstats, & Cointracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto Asset Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto Asset Management estimated at US$413.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4...
TECO 2030 with Consortium Finalizes Agreement for EUR 5 Million in HyEkoTank Project
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF)(ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce that the Grant Agreement has been signed by the European Union. The grant consists of EUR 5 million in grants under the funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE. The project is planned to start in February 2023.
ITOCO Welcomes Scientist Focused on Developing Carbon Credits
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC). ITOCO Inc. is pleased to welcome Jose Alves as Chief Agronomist. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, Mr. Alves holds a Degree in Biology and a Master's Degree in Agronomic Engineering from the Instituto Superior de Agronomia, Universidade Técnica de Lisboa.
Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Critical Metals Corp. Announces Execution of Binding Lithium Offtake Agreement with BMW
Binding lithium offtake agreement will supply battery-grade lithium hydroxide to the premium automotive manufacturer. European Lithium Ltd (ASX: EUR) (“European Lithium”), a mineral exploration company in a proposed business combination (the “Proposed Business Combination”) with Sizzle Acquisition Corp (Nasdaq: SZZL) (“Sizzle”) to form Critical Metals Corp. (“Critical Metals” or the “Company”), today announced that it has signed a binding long term lithium offtake agreement (the “Offtake Agreement”) via its wholly-owned Austrian subsidiary ECM Lithium AT GmbH (“ECM Lithium”) with auto manufacturer Bayerische Motoren Werkte Aktiengesellschaft (“BMW”). Upon closing of the Proposed Business Combination, ECM Lithium will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Offtake Agreement secures the Company’s first offtake of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to be sourced from the Wolfsberg Lithium Project (the “Project”) in Austria.
Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
InnoCare Announces Approval to Conduct a Phase II Clinical Trial of Orelabrutinib in Combination with Tafasitamab + Lenalidomide in China
InnoCare Pharma (HKEX: 09969; SSE: 688428) announced today that the Company has received approval from the Center for Drug Evaluation (CDE) to conduct a single-arm, open-label, multi-cohort phase II clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of orelabrutinib in combination with tafasitamab + lenalidomide for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
Excited to Announce that India Visa Online now offer three types of eVisa for India – Tourist, Business, and Medical
The Indian eVisa is now available in three different types - the Tourist eVisa, the Business eVisa, and the Medical eVisa. Each type of visa has been designed to meet the specific needs of travelers to India.The Tourist eVisa allows travelers to India for leisure and sightseeing purposes. The Business eVisa is intended for those traveling to India on business trips. And the Medical eVisa is for those seeking medical treatment in India.Applying for an Indian eVisa is quick and easy. Simply fill out an online application form and submit it along with the required documents. Once your application is approved, you will receive your visa via email.With the Indian eVisa, there's no need to stand in line at the embassy or wait for your visa to be processed. Apply today and get ready to explore India!
The indiavisa-online team is now offering option to apply for an Indian visa online
The indiavisa-online website is now live and open for business! After months of development, we are proud to offer this new service to our customers.indiavisa-online is an online visa application processing service that makes it easy and convenient for Indian citizens to apply for a visa to travel to India. Our simple, user-friendly website provides step-by-step instructions on how to apply for a visa, and our customer service team is always available to answer any questions you may have.We are committed to providing the best possible experience for our customers, and we look forward to helping you with your visa application needs. Thank you for choosing indiavisa-online!
Canada Visa For Latvia Citizens Now Offering Online Application
The Government of Canada has introduced a new electronic visa for Latvia, which will make it easier and faster for people to come to Canada for travel, business or study.This new initiative will help streamline the visa application process and reduce processing times. It will also make it easier for Latvian citizens to apply for a Canadian visa from anywhere in the world.The electronic visa for Latvia is now available online through the canada visa online website.
Indian Visa For Argentina Citizens – Details of Visa Issued by India
India welcomed more than 10 million international passengers visiting the country for tourism in 2018. However, this number is expected to increase further in the coming years as travelers from a list of 169 countries are eligible for an electronic travel authorization to enter India. Indian Visa for Argentine Citizens is available as an online application form from the Government of India since 2014. Argentine citizens are eligible for an Indian e-Visa. Launched in 2014, India Online eVisa greatly simplifies the process of applying for a visa to visit India as the entire application can be completed online in a few simple steps. There are different types of Indian e-Visas available to Argentine passport holders, each with its own unique validity period. The eTourist single-entry visa that allows travelers to stay in India for up to 90 consecutive days. The double entry eBusiness Visa which allows visitors a total stay of 180 days from the date of their first entry into India. Tourist and business e-Visas are valid for one year from the date of approval. Argentine travelers meeting India's eligibility criteria in terms of travel permits also means they no longer need to travel to their local Indian embassy to apply for a visa – all correspondence is done online, saving time and money.
