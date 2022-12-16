India welcomed more than 10 million international passengers visiting the country for tourism in 2018. However, this number is expected to increase further in the coming years as travelers from a list of 169 countries are eligible for an electronic travel authorization to enter India. Indian Visa for Argentine Citizens is available as an online application form from the Government of India since 2014. Argentine citizens are eligible for an Indian e-Visa. Launched in 2014, India Online eVisa greatly simplifies the process of applying for a visa to visit India as the entire application can be completed online in a few simple steps. There are different types of Indian e-Visas available to Argentine passport holders, each with its own unique validity period. The eTourist single-entry visa that allows travelers to stay in India for up to 90 consecutive days. The double entry eBusiness Visa which allows visitors a total stay of 180 days from the date of their first entry into India. Tourist and business e-Visas are valid for one year from the date of approval. Argentine travelers meeting India's eligibility criteria in terms of travel permits also means they no longer need to travel to their local Indian embassy to apply for a visa – all correspondence is done online, saving time and money.

