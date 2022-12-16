Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Another Russian Oligarch, Dmitry Zelenov, Dies Under Mysterious Circumstances
Russian real estate tycoon Dmitry Zelenov passed away earlier this month after tumbling down a flight of stairs while visiting friends in the French Riviera, according to a local outlet and an independent Russian outlet.The French newspaper Var Matin reported Sunday that Zelenov, 50, had been dining with friends in Antibes on Dec. 9 when he suddenly became unwell, falling down a flight of stairs and suffering critical head injuries. He succumbed while receiving treatment at the Hospital Pasteur in Nice.Baza, an independent news channel on Telegram, reported that Zelenov had toppled over a railing and hit his head. Authorities...
Houston Chronicle
They were enslaved as Native Americans, then were lost to their tribes
FARMINGTON, N.M. - It wasn't until he was about 80 years old that Carlos Gallegos finally learned the word for what he is. Bobby Gallegos watched his hard-of-hearing father sounding out the word. "Heh-NEE-sah-roh." What it meant, Bobby explained, was that Carlos's grandfather had been enslaved, along with thousands of...
