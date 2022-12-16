ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

NBC Los Angeles

Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot

A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Rideshare drivers in Los Angeles are getting targeted by scammers

Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are warning rideshare drivers of a scam targeting their bank accounts after customers ask to borrow their phone. According to police, one rideshare driver fell victim to the scam on Oct. 24, after responding to a suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

DA: Officer justified in shooting armed man

LA HABRA — Prosecutors have cleared a La Habra police officer of any criminal wrongdoing in last year’s fatal shooting of a suspect who had shot and wounded another officer outside a police station. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said, Monday, that La Habra police Officer Abigail...
LA HABRA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Men arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing in U-haul truck

ARCADIA, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
ARCADIA, CA
foxla.com

Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton

COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
COMPTON, CA
foxla.com

Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

2urbangirls.com

orangecountytribune.com

Murder suspect is arrested

A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested in sextortion scheme that led to suicide of minor

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested on suspicion of sextorting a 17-year-old San Jose boy, who later died by suicide, according to a press release from police Monday. Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 15, police stated. […]
SAN JOSE, CA

