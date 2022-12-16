Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fontana Herald News
Several suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing items from store in San Bernardino
Several suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a store in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The Southern District Resource Team conducted an operation at the Home Depot on Hospitality Lane to combat a recent increase in retail theft, police said in a Facebook post on Dec. 19.
NBC Los Angeles
Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot
A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot. Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.
Bakersfield Now
Police: Theft ring members who stole $300K nationwide arrested while stealing from Target
LYNNWOOD, Wash. (KOMO) — Investigators in Lynnwood, Washington, say their efforts to catch retail theft suspects netted three people who are wanted in a nationwide organized retail theft ring that is wanted in multiple states for stealing at least $300,000 from Target stores. In total, the Lynnwood police operation...
Man dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley
A man is dead after a shooting in a Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley, and a search is now underway for the gunman.
KTLA.com
Rideshare drivers in Los Angeles are getting targeted by scammers
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are warning rideshare drivers of a scam targeting their bank accounts after customers ask to borrow their phone. According to police, one rideshare driver fell victim to the scam on Oct. 24, after responding to a suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.
Chilling California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Authorities in California have released footage showing Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran opening fire at a La Habra Police Department officer in 2021, before he was shot himself.
$25,000 reward offered in the murder of a Los Angeles County man
A $25,000 reward is being offered on Tuesday in the unsolved murder of a man in Pasadena. In November 2020, Ernesto Jimenez, 27, was found shot to death and lying on the sidewalk on the 200 block of Parke Street. Jimenez had left his home after dinner and was walking to Villa Park when he […]
Antelope Valley Press
DA: Officer justified in shooting armed man
LA HABRA — Prosecutors have cleared a La Habra police officer of any criminal wrongdoing in last year’s fatal shooting of a suspect who had shot and wounded another officer outside a police station. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said, Monday, that La Habra police Officer Abigail...
2urbangirls.com
Men arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing in U-haul truck
ARCADIA, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
foxla.com
Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
Shots Fired During Smash and Grab Jewelry Vendor Robbery at Indoor Swap Meet
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Sometime after 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, Pomona Police Department responded to a smash and grab robbery with shots fired inside the Pomona Indoor Swap Meet on the 1600 block of East Holt Avenue and Indian Hill Boulevard in the city of Pomona. Once officers...
Fontana Herald News
Police seize 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin in Fontana
Police seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. While on patrol on Dec. 14, an officer made a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17. After...
Fontana Herald News
Two suspects are arrested and weapon and drugs are seized after pursuit in San Bernardino
Two suspects were arrested and a weapon and drugs were seized during an incident in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. After a short vehicle pursuit, uniformed narcotics officers detained both occupants, the San Bernardino P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17. One suspect was...
foxla.com
Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
foxla.com
SWAT standoff underway involving person possibly carrying sword
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A tense standoff is underway in the Venice area Monday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect barricading themselves, possibly with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officials did not say if...
E-scooter theft on the rise in LA with 129% increase, data shows
Recent data shows 539 crimes involving motorized vehicles in the city from the beginning of the year until Nov. 20.
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect
Culver City, Los Angeles County, CA: A suspect involved in a reported domestic violence incident that included a handgun, was shot and killed by police after fleeing… Read more "Vehicle Pursuit Ends with Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting of Domestic Violence Suspect"
Man arrested in sextortion scheme that led to suicide of minor
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – A 25-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested on suspicion of sextorting a 17-year-old San Jose boy, who later died by suicide, according to a press release from police Monday. Jonathan Kassi was taken into custody in Van Nuys by the Los Angeles Police Department on Dec. 15, police stated. […]
