k105.com
2 fugitives arrested at same Grayson Co. residence
Two fugitives have been arrested at the same residence by the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office. Tena L. Higdon, 45, of Leitchfield, was convicted in Breckinridge County in September 2022 for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections. Her parole supervision date began on October 24, 2022 and lasts until October 19, 2025.
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
k105.com
Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying theft suspect
The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. The photo of the suspect is from surveillance video from a Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
k105.com
Leitchfield man passed out in car in street flees police through multiple yards. Officers find spice.
A Leitchfield man has been arrested after being found passed out in a vehicle in the middle of the road before fleeing Leitchfield police through multiple yards. Friday night at approximately 11:30, Leitchfield Police Department Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officers DJ Newton and Hunter Miller responded to the 500 block of Aaron Way after 911 caller reported a running car stopped in the middle of the road for several minutes.
Fentanyl, cocaine, meth, guns found during arrest in RiverGate
A man was booked into jail on 17 charges after police found a slew of drugs and weapons in Goodlettsville.
k105.com
Police find ‘improvised explosive device’ in downtown Bardstown
Officials have found an explosive device in downtown Bardstown. According to the Bardstown Police Department, Friday morning at approximately 8:30, officers responded to the 300 block of North First Street on the report of a suspicious device. Upon arriving at the scene, about four blocks from the Bardstown town square,...
Wave 3
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident in Hardin County over the weekend. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said officers responded to the Cecilia area on Sunday. Ward said the Hardin Co. coroner opened a death investigation and called what happened “very tragic.”
k105.com
Leitchfield PD investigating after over $20,000 in rings stolen from The Jewelry Box
Leitchfield police are investigating after over $20,000 in rings was stolen from The Jewelry Box. The theft occurred Thursday, Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow said. Surveillance video shows two black males enter the store, at 1599 Elizabethtown Road, with one suspect distracting an employee as the other suspect...
Tip leads to Bardstown police locating, removing explosives
The Bardstown Police Department was alerted to reports of a suspicious device at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.
k105.com
4 people, including small child, die in 3 weekend house fires
Four people died, including a seven-year-old boy, and several people suffered injuries in three residential fires over the weekend. The first of the three fires occurred Saturday night at approximately 11:40 on Isom Bradley Road south of Scottsville in Allen County. Perishing in the blaze were 72-year-old Jerry Emmitt and his wife, 73-year-old Ida Emmitt.
Death of 53-year-old man in Cumberland County prompts murder investigation, arrest
On Sept. 26, Kentucky State Police received a call from Cumberland County 911 to help investigate a man found dead inside a residence in Burkesville.
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door. She pushed someone inside, which caused them to fall on […]
whvoradio.com
Woman Flown To Hospital After Trigg County Crash
A wreck on US 68 at Canton Road in Trigg County sent a woman to a Nashville hospital Tuesday morning. Trigg County Sheriff’s deputies say a tractor-trailer was westbound when a car on Canton Road pulled into its path. The crash sent the tractor-trailer off the road and caused...
wnky.com
Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
935wain.com
Kentucky State Police Investigate Murder In Cumberland County
BURKESVILLE, Ky. (December 14, 2022) – On September 26th, 2022, at approximately 1:03 P.M. CST, Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 15, received a call from Cumberland County 911. They requested investigative assistance regarding finding a deceased male inside a residence on Glasgow Road in Burkesville, Ky. KSP Troopers and...
WBKO
House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
k105.com
Leitchfield man perishes in rollover accident
A Leitchfield man has died in a rollover accident on the William Thomason Byway. Friday morning at approximately 9:30, the Leitchfield Police and Fire Departments and EMS responded to the crash in the 2300 block of the bypass. According to police, a Nissan Versa, being driven by 34-year-old Christopher J....
WSMV
One dead in crash on I-65 in Robertson County
PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Commuters into Nashville from Robertson County were forced to find alternate routes Monday morning after a crash on the interstate turned into a death investigation. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the vehicle crashed on I-65 South, just after the College Street/Hwy 52 exit. The driver...
k105.com
Suspicious person call at Morgantown Elem. School leads to arrest of man on drug charges
A Morgantown man has been jailed on drug charges after being found loitering on school property. Thursday afternoon at approximately 5:00, officers responded to Morgantown Elementary School, at 210 Cemetery Street, on the report of a suspicious male, according to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor. Upon arriving at the scene,...
14news.com
Traffic Alert: Hwy 81 South closed due to overturned semi
MCCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Highway 81 South is closed between Revelett Stroud Road and Highway 2226, according to McLean County Sheriff’s Office. They say that closure is due to a crash involving an overturned semi. We are working to learn more about the situation. We will update this...
