North America Tethered Drones Market Report 2022: Increasing Demand for Long Operational ISR Drones for Military Applications Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

North American Pump Equipment Market Report 2022: Players Include Sunbelt Rentals, United Rentals, Xylem and Rain for Rent - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "2022 North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The North American Pump Equipment: OEM and Rental Markets is projected to grow over 7.0% in 2022. The market is expected to be driven by increasing oil & gas prices, population and urbanization growth, the consequential increase in residential and non-residential construction activities, and water and wastewater infrastructure expansions and upgrades.
Atopic Dermatitis Global Market Report 2022: Lack of Therapeutic Options for Chronic Hand Eczema Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Atopic Dermatitis Market Size, Share and Trends Analysis by Region, Drug Class (Corticosteroids, Calcineurin Inhibitors, PDE4 Inhibitors, Biologics, Others), Route of Administration (Injectable, Oral, Topical) and Segment Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Global Atopic Dermatitis market size was valued at US$6.8 billion in 2021...
Smart Buildings Global Market Report 2022-2028: Featuring Coppertree Analytics, KMC Controls, Intel, Spacewell & More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Buildings Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global smart buildings market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. The primary factor driving the smart buildings market is adoption of technological advancements in construction of smart buildings as it enables efficient and economical use of resources.
$220.9+ Billion Worldwide Automotive Engineering Services Industry to 2031 - Rising Demand for Emission-Less Transportation Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global automotive engineering services market. The global automotive engineering services market is expected to grow from $199.0 billion...
Global Smart Air Purifier Market 2022 to 2031 - Featuring Dyson Technology, LG Electronics, Sunbeam Products and Whirlpool Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global smart air purifier market. The global smart air purifier market is expected to grow from $6.05 billion...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Global Crypto ATM Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Bitaccess, Coinme, Coinsource, Covault, General Bytes, Genesis Coin, Lamassu, Mainstreet Automaten, & RusBit - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto ATM: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto ATM Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto ATM estimated at US$115.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 53.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology: Including Small Footprint Lightweight Devices, Smart Monitoring and More - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities in AI Edge Inference chips, Wearables, Neural Processing Units, Plastic Processors, GeSi Technology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Microelectronics Technology Opportunity Engine captures innovations related to wearable electronic skin, AI chips, neural processing units, GeSi technology, plastic processors, and NAND SSDs. The Microelectronics Technology...
Global Digital Badges Market Report 2022: Increasing Collaborations between Digital Badges Vendors and Corporates/Institutions - Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027 from $134.3 Million in 2020 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Digital Badges: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Digital Badges Market to Reach $442.5 Million by 2027. The global market for Digital Badges estimated at US$134.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$442.5 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Brain Metastases Drug Pipeline Analysis Report 2022: Comprehensive Insights About 50+ Companies and 50+ Pipeline Drugs - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Brain Metastases - Pipeline Insight, 2022" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This report provides comprehensive insights about 50+ companies and 50+ pipeline drugs in Brain Metastases pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment...
KB Dealz is Offering a Global Collection of Affordable Home, Car, and Phone Accessories with Fast Shipping in the United States
The US-based online store provides a curated collection of high-quality everyday essentials from a range of categories at reasonable prices. Ecommerce stores are the latest trend today with many people patronizing them because of the ease of shopping they provide. People looking for quality products do not need to visit local stores or drive to retail shops as these online platforms offer easy, convenient, and cost-effective shopping. With so many products on the market, consumers have a hard time knowing what is good quality and who to trust.
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Trillion Energy, Silver Bullet Mines, Clean Air Metals, Mullen Group and Psyence Group Discussing Their Latest News
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Trillion Energy, Silver Bullet Mines, Clean Air Metals, Mullen Group and Psyence Group discussing their latest news. The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors...
Global Crypto Asset Management Strategic Business Report 2022 Featuring Altpocket, Amberdata, Anchorage, Bakkt, Binance, Bitgo, Blox, Coinbase, Coinstats, & Cointracker - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Crypto Asset Management: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Crypto Asset Management Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027. The global market for Crypto Asset Management estimated at US$413.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4...
Abrasives Market to Reach US$ 97.7 Bn by 2031, Transparency Market Research, Inc.
WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / An increase in the utilization of various abrasive materials in metal fabrication, transportation, and sandblasting applications is likely to generate significant revenues for vendors in the Abrasives Market. Recent Abrasives Market trends indicate that businesses are adopting good manufacturing practices (GMP) and adhering to OSHA (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) safety guidelines.
Global Wind Turbines Database 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Wind Turbines Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This product is a worldwide database of wind turbines. It includes 1899 entries. For more information about this database visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ehceo6. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221220005405/en/. Contacts. ResearchAndMarkets.com. Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager. For E.S.T Office Hours Call...
Digital World Acquisition Corporation Confirms Extension of Deadline to Complete Initial Business Combination
MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / Digital World Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the "Company") extended the date by which the Company has to complete its initial business combination from December 8th, 2022 to March 8th, 2023 (the "Extension"). The Extension is the second of two four-month extensions permitted under the Company's governing documents.
ITOCO Welcomes Scientist Focused on Developing Carbon Credits
TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / ITOCO INC. (OTC PINK:ITMC). ITOCO Inc. is pleased to welcome Jose Alves as Chief Agronomist. Based in Lisbon, Portugal, Mr. Alves holds a Degree in Biology and a Master's Degree in Agronomic Engineering from the Instituto Superior de Agronomia, Universidade Técnica de Lisboa.
CDK Global Integrates Ford and Lincoln Vehicle Build Data Into Advanced Vehicle Lookup API
API offers enhanced visibility of VIN data and accurate MSRP powered by CDK Neuron. CDK Global Inc., a leading automotive retail software provider, today announced a collaboration with Ford Motor Company to integrate vehicle build data for Ford and Lincoln vehicles with CDK Global’s Neuron Advanced Vehicle Lookup Application Programming Interface (API). Incorporating OEM data helps ensure that information in the API on Ford and Lincoln vehicles is accurate, further enabling a simplified retail experience for consumers.
FarEye Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology
Company included by Gartner as a Representative Vendor in last-mile delivery technology. FarEye today announced inclusion in the first-ever Gartner "Market Guide for Last-mile Delivery Technology Solutions1" report as the one of 18 Representative Vendors. According to Gartner, “... In terms of transportation operations, the global last-mile delivery market size...
TECO 2030 with Consortium Finalizes Agreement for EUR 5 Million in HyEkoTank Project
LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / December 21, 2022 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(OTCQX:TECFF)(ISIN:NO0010887516) is pleased to announce that the Grant Agreement has been signed by the European Union. The grant consists of EUR 5 million in grants under the funding scheme HORIZON EUROPE. The project is planned to start in February 2023.
