Wave 3
LMPD investigates 4 deadly shootings that killed 5 people over the weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville’s Homicide Unit is investigating several homicides since Friday. On Friday, officers responded to the 4500 block of Sunset Circle around 7:20 p.m. and found 19-year-old Eric Williams shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries. Shortly thereafter, officers were...
Wave 3
Police searching for person of interest in Okolona shoplifting incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for an individual accused of stealing from the Academy Sports in the Okolona neighborhood. LMPD shared pictures of a person of interest on Tuesday through its social media pages. The felony theft happened on Dec. 6 at the Academy Sports store...
wdrb.com
15-year-old boy identified as victim in fatal Chickasaw Park shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year-old Louisville boy was shot and killed at Chickasaw Park on Sunday afternoon. Ja'Maury Johnson was identified as the victim of the shooting by the Jefferson County Coroner's office. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a person down in the park just after 4 p.m. on Dec. 18.
Wave 3
Man charged with murder in connection to fiery crash on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a fiery wrong-way crash early Sunday morning on Hurstbourne Parkway. Profirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. Police were called to a multi-vehicle collision...
Wave 3
Person killed in Chickasaw Park identified as a 15-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The person found dead over the weekend in Chickasaw Park has been identified as a Louisville teenager. Ja’Maury Johnson, 15, died of a gunshot wound , according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. Louisville Metro police officers called to the park on Southwestern Parkway...
Wave 3
Coroner identifies 2 men shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men who were shot and killed on Sunday morning in the St. Denis neighborhood have been identified by officials. Edward McClain, 69, and Johnie Davidson Sr., 68 were identified as the two victims who were found dead in the 4500 block of Broadleaf Drive, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
WLKY.com
70-year-old woman brutally attacked during carjacking in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 70-year-old Louisville woman was brutally attacked during a carjacking outside a local restaurant. It was Karen Graham's first day as a part-time DoorDash driver when she stopped to pick up an order at a McDonald's in Jeffersontown when she was attacked. "They came up from...
WHAS 11
Louisville father remembered after tragic crash on Greenbelt Highway
Louisville police said a semi-truck collided with 41-year-old Donald Gregory on the Greenbelt Highway on Dec. 14. His sons talks about what his father meant to him.
WLKY.com
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting Louisville cab driver in 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend decades in prison for shooting a cab driver more than two years ago. Roggerick Miller was sentenced to 30 years without parole by a judge on Monday. "I have no reason to believe their deliberations were anything but appropriate, that they...
Wave 3
Tree cutting accident in Hardin County kills 6-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 6-year-old was killed in a tree-cutting accident in Hardin County over the weekend. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward said officers responded to the Cecilia area on Sunday. Ward said the Hardin Co. coroner opened a death investigation and called what happened “very tragic.”
wdrb.com
Former Eastern High School student killed in wrong-way crash; Man charged with murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police charged a 26-year-old man with murder after a former Eastern High School student was killed in a wrong way crash on Hurstbourne Parkway over the weekend. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, Porfirio Cruz Hernandez is charged with murder,...
Police investigating homicide after man found shot in Chickasaw Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found in Chickasaw Park. According to Metro Police, Second Division officers responded to the park just off Southwestern Parkway around 4 p.m. Sunday. There, they said officers found an adult male “obviously deceased.” In...
wdrb.com
Jeffersonville Police officer urging mindful social media posting after weekend rumor caused alarm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Social media can be a tool for law enforcement. But, at other times, it can cause chaos for them to clean up. It's a place where gossip can spread, and recent rumors online caused such a panic, a Jeffersonville Police officer made a post of his own, calling for people to be more mindful of what they post.
'Horror maniac', beloved father remembered after deadly crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Dec. 14, Louisville Metro Police reported a truck driver went left onto the Greenbelt Highway from Logistics Drive and collided with an oncoming car, killing the driver of that vehicle. The man behind the wheel was Donald Gregory, the father of his only-son Shawn Ray.
LMPD: Man arrested, charged with murder, DUI in fatal wrong-way crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a fatal wrong-way crash that happened over the weekend. Porfirio Cruz Hernandez, 26, was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder, wanton endangerment, driving under the influence and driving without a license. According to...
Wave 3
Woman identified from Algonquin neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The woman who was killed in the Friday evening shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has been identified by the coroner. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Nisanda Marshall, 33, was shot and killed in the 2300 block of West Lee Street. Marshall died from...
WLKY.com
1 person killed in crash with pickup truck driving wrong way on Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after a wrong-way crash in Louisville, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday on Fegenbush Lane at Hurstbourne Parkway. Police say the driver of a pickup truck was going the wrong way on Hurstbourne when the driver struck...
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
953wiki.com
PREVIOUSLY CONVICTED DRUG DEALER SENTENCED TO PRISON FOR HOME DETENTION AND PROBATION VIOLATIONS
SCOTT COUNTY (December 16, 2022) – Kevin Fox of Scottsburg was sentenced to prison for violating the terms and conditions of his home detention and probation. Mr. Fox was originally convicted for Dealing in Methamphetamine, served time in prison for that offense, and was serving a stint on home detention when these new violations occurred.
'Immediate closure' for major ramp on Watterson Expressway on Tuesday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some drivers will need to find an alternate route on the Watterson Expressway on Tuesday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet warns drivers of an "immediate closure" of the I-264 West ramp to I-64 East until around 3 p.m. on Dec. 20. Crews are reportedly replacing an expansion...
