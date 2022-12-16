Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
Idaho State Journal
Long-cut phones ring again in Ethiopia's Tigray, bring grief
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — For a year and a half, phone calls to people trying to survive one of the world’s worst wars didn’t go through. Now, as phone lines start to be restored to parts of Ethiopia’s Tigray region after a fragile peace deal, some Tigrayans are relieved while others grieve.
Idaho State Journal
A ravaged Quebec coast fights climate change by retreating
PERCE, Quebec (AP) — Against the ravaging seas, Quebec's coastal communities have learned through bitter experience that the way to advance against climate change is to retreat. Over the past decade, civilization has been pulled back from the water's edge where possible along the eastern stretch of the Gaspe...
Idaho State Journal
AP PHOTOS: Sidecar ambulances help moms give birth in India
NARAYANPUR, India (AP) — The motorbike roared as it strained to carry the ambulance sidecar up a steep river bank. The bike's rear tire whirred in place, kicking up water and mud while the sidecar — a hospital bed on wheels, under a white canvas canopy — lolled dangerously. Two health workers, who had been following on foot, tried pushing it, but it didn't budge.
Idaho State Journal
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at U.N. conference
MONTREAL (AP) — Negotiators reached a historic deal at a U.N. biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world’s lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world. The global framework comes on the day the...
Idaho State Journal
Mystery Nevada fossil site could be ancient maternity ward
NEW YORK (AP) — Scientists have uncovered new clues about a curious fossil site in Nevada, a graveyard for dozens of giant marine reptiles. Instead of the site of a massive die-off as suspected, it might have been an ancient maternity ward where the creatures came to give birth.
Comments / 0