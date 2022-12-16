Read full article on original website
Cincinnati weather: Late week storm to bring snow, dangerously cold wind chills
CINCINNATI — Make all of your holiday preparations now!. If you have gifts or groceries to get, complete all important errands by the time Thursday gets here. A major system is expected to impact the Midwest Thursday through Saturday, which will lead to widespread travel headaches headed into the holiday.
Hour by hour: When winter storm is expected to move through Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A major winter storm system is expected to move through Cincinnati Thursday into Friday. Click through to see an hour by hour look of when it's expected to move through. The timing is subject to change as we get closer to Friday.
Major winter storm takes aim at Cincinnati
A major winter storm moves in late week, bringing impacts starting Thursday. A flash freeze is possible as well as life-threatening cold.
WATCH: Crews dig up, move historic train station down the road in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Hundreds of people tuned in to watch the city of Hamilton start to move its historic train station. The city closed part of Martin Luther King Boulevard as the historic building rolled about a thousand feet down the street. The century-old station will eventually settle into...
Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries
CINCINNATI — Crews respond on Ezzard Charles Drive in the West End for reports of an assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Cincinnati mom, TikTok star donates holiday gifts to Mount Healthy students
CINCINNATI — A local mom turned TikTok star is giving back in a major way this holiday season. Cincinnati native Heather Savage, also known as "Savage Mom Life" on the popular social media app, donated 1,300 gifts to students at Mount Healthy North and South schools. Savage partnered with...
Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — Crews respond to West Chester Township for a reported crash with injuries on Cincinnati Dayton Road. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
New breakfast restaurant serving up southern-style cuisine, charm in Kenwood
CINCINNATI — A new breakfast restaurant is bringing Southern-style flair to Cincinnati. The food you’ll find at 6 ‘N The Mornin’ isn’t your typical bacon and eggs platter. The restaurant serves Southern-inspired dishes, including catfish and grits, salmon croquettes, chicken and waffles and red velvet waffles.
Crews are responding to report of structure fire in Cold Spring
COLD SPRING, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of an active structure fire at 13 Chapman Lane in Cold Spring. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to...
Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Taylor Mill Road in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on 18th Street in Newport. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Two lanes are blocked on Interstate 275 in Erlanger due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that was blocking multiple lanes on I-275 in Erlanger has been cleared. Traffic is returning to normal. Delays will continue for a time as the lanes reopen. Delays are expected after a crash blocks two lanes on I-275 in Erlanger, Tuesday morning. Click...
Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Wren Avenue in Fairfield. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Crews responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Kirby Avenue in Northside
CINCINNATI — Crews responding to a crash involving a Metro bus on Kirby Avenue in Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If...
Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Clearcreek Franklin Road in Creek Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so,...
Reports of a crash with injuries on Schwartze Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Schwartze Avenue in Westwood. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Firefighters battle blaze at Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road
CINCINNATI — Firefighters battled a blaze at the Bond Hill Quick Stop on Reading Road, Tuesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Police have closed Reading Road just north of the Norwood Lateral while firefighters worked on extinguishing the fire.
Multi-vehicle crash cleared on north I-75 in Miamisburg
MIAMISBURG, Ohio — UPDATE:. The multi-vehicle crash blocking lanes and causing delays on north I-75 near Austin Boulevard has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash involving multiple vehicles is causing long delays along the interstate in Miamisburg, Tuesday afternoon. According to the Ohio...
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason
MASON, Ohio — Multi-vehicle crash with injuries reported on Snider Road in Mason. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
East I-275 reopen following crash in Boone County
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash that shut down east I-275 between Mineola Pike and I-71/75 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed one side of Interstate 275 in Boone County, Tuesday evening. According to police, eastbound I-275 is closed between...
