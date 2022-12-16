ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fullerton, CA

247Sports

Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal

USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Lobos defeat league foe Falcons in tourney

ACTON — The Littlerock boys basketball team continued its hot start to the season on Tuesday at the Vasquez Holiday Classic. The Lobos defeated Golden League rival Palmdale 54-48 to advance to the tournament championship game today.
LITTLEROCK, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia

A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

VinFast Expands into Los Angeles, Orange County, With Four New Stores

LOS ANGELES — VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast’s efforts to expand its retail and service system before the delivery of vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
dot.LA

The LAPD Is Spending Millions On Spy Tech to Beef Up Security

Over the past six years, the LAPD spent millions in FEMA funds on automated license plate readers, predictive policing software and other spy tech, according to a new report. Authored by Action Center on Race and Economy (ACRE), the report focused on a counter-terrorism grant program under FEMA known as the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI). First created in 2003, the UASI was designed to help the largest cities beef up their emergency preparedness agencies and prevent acts of domestic terrorism.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Antelope Valley Press

AVC wears down Rio Hondo

LANCASTER — Rio Hondo College led the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team by two points at halftime. The Roadrunners hit a 3-pointer to open the second half giving them a five-point lead. That would prove to be the only 3-pointer Rio Hondo hit the rest of the game as it missed its final nine.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down

With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man wounded in Long Beach stabbing

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed by another man near Junipero Beach in Long Beach. The stabbing was reported at 12:06 a.m. and investigators say it occurred in the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores said.
LONG BEACH, CA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles

Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Motorcyclist critically injured in Long Beach crash

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash...
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

SWAT standoff underway involving person possibly carrying sword

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A tense standoff is underway in the Venice area Monday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect barricading themselves, possibly with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officials did not say if...
LOS ANGELES, CA

