With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO