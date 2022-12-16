Read full article on original website
247Sports
Second USC defensive lineman enters NCAA transfer portal
USC defensive lineman Colin Mobley has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources tell USCfootball.com. Mobley spent two uneventful years with the Trojans, playing 15 total snaps in three career appearances. He enters the transfer portal following his redshirt freshman season. He has three years of eligibility remaining. USC used former...
Army Transfer Running Back Anthony Adkins Commits to UCLA Football
The power back took the 2022 season off, but he is set to make his return to college football when he joins the Bruins in 2023.
Antelope Valley Press
Lobos defeat league foe Falcons in tourney
ACTON — The Littlerock boys basketball team continued its hot start to the season on Tuesday at the Vasquez Holiday Classic. The Lobos defeated Golden League rival Palmdale 54-48 to advance to the tournament championship game today.
spectrumnews1.com
Willie McGinest Jr. arrested in alleged assault at California nightclub
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said. The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a club in West Hollywood and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved,...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
theregistrysocal.com
VinFast Expands into Los Angeles, Orange County, With Four New Stores
LOS ANGELES — VinFast announced the opening of four more VinFast stores in Los Angeles and Orange County. VinFast is bringing into operation its first four service centers to provide electric vehicle maintenance and repair services. The events affirm VinFast’s efforts to expand its retail and service system before the delivery of vehicles to US customers at the end of this year.
Texas A&M LB Transfer Target Commits To USC
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class
foxla.com
2 charged in nationwide 'swatting' spree where criminals allegedly took over Ring doorbells
LOS ANGELES - Two men were indicted in a nationwide "swatting" spree in which the criminals called in fake police complaints, took over Ring doorbell cameras at the homes, livestreamed the responses, and in some cases even mocked law enforcement through the cameras, officials announced Monday. Kya Christian Nelson of...
The LAPD Is Spending Millions On Spy Tech to Beef Up Security
Over the past six years, the LAPD spent millions in FEMA funds on automated license plate readers, predictive policing software and other spy tech, according to a new report. Authored by Action Center on Race and Economy (ACRE), the report focused on a counter-terrorism grant program under FEMA known as the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI). First created in 2003, the UASI was designed to help the largest cities beef up their emergency preparedness agencies and prevent acts of domestic terrorism.
Antelope Valley Press
AVC wears down Rio Hondo
LANCASTER — Rio Hondo College led the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team by two points at halftime. The Roadrunners hit a 3-pointer to open the second half giving them a five-point lead. That would prove to be the only 3-pointer Rio Hondo hit the rest of the game as it missed its final nine.
Bass, Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will give $300 to families in need this holiday season
Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program. A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for […]
KCET
‘It Rained Oil’: Remembering the Explosive 1958 Hancock Refinery Fire in Signal Hill
I'm 9 years old, waiting on a Thursday afternoon for the school day to end. I've lived my whole— short —life in Lakewood, a new suburb incorporated in 1954. There are square miles of the same kind of neighborhood in every direction. I rode my bike to school...
$25,000 reward offered in the murder of a Los Angeles County man
A $25,000 reward is being offered on Tuesday in the unsolved murder of a man in Pasadena. In November 2020, Ernesto Jimenez, 27, was found shot to death and lying on the sidewalk on the 200 block of Parke Street. Jimenez had left his home after dinner and was walking to Villa Park when he […]
Legendary South LA chef asks for donations after his home burns down
With his friendly smile and cheerful attitude, you would never know Keither Garrett, better known as Chef Ocho, just lost most of everything he owned on Sunday."She's like 'Come home now. The house is on fire,'" Garrett recalled. Garrett, the owner of the food truck: All Flavor No Grease, was in South Los Angeles dressed up as Santa Claus and giving out presents to the kids when he got the call. "I didn't even get the chance to hang up," he said. "I let the phone fall down and got home as fast as possible." Garrett said his pregnant girlfriend just got back...
2urbangirls.com
Man wounded in Long Beach stabbing
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man was hospitalized Monday morning after he was stabbed by another man near Junipero Beach in Long Beach. The stabbing was reported at 12:06 a.m. and investigators say it occurred in the 2000 block of East Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores said.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Los Angeles
Some of the most famous spots in the world are accessible to people who live in or travel to Los Angeles, but few are aware of the city’s wealth of other amenities. There are many swimming holes close to the city where you may cool down from the Southern California sun if you want to expand your horizons and try a new body of water. You can even get in a quick workout while exploring Mother Nature’s hidden treasures, in typical Angeleno style!
2urbangirls.com
Motorcyclist critically injured in Long Beach crash
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorcycle rider was critically injured in a crash with a pickup in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The crash was reported at 7:40 a.m. Sunday on Pacific Coast Highway near Molino Avenue, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jose Flores. Details of the crash...
Latina Director in UCLA Film School Says Racism, Harassment Forced Her Out
A Latina is suing the UC Regents, alleging she was forced to resign from her job within the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television in August because she could no longer tolerate an atmosphere of discrimination and harassment allegedly fostered by her boss.
Chilling California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Authorities in California have released footage showing Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran opening fire at a La Habra Police Department officer in 2021, before he was shot himself.
foxla.com
SWAT standoff underway involving person possibly carrying sword
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A tense standoff is underway in the Venice area Monday afternoon. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect barricading themselves, possibly with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. Officials did not say if...
