ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosamond, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

AVC wears down Rio Hondo

LANCASTER — Rio Hondo College led the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team by two points at halftime. The Roadrunners hit a 3-pointer to open the second half giving them a five-point lead. That would prove to be the only 3-pointer Rio Hondo hit the rest of the game as it missed its final nine.
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

KCSO identifies woman killed when vehicle hit pole

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a woman who died when her vehicle hit a pole on Dec. 11 in southwest Bakersfield. Around 6 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a report of a vehicle that lost control and struck a pole at the intersection of Ming Avenue and Scarlet Oak […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

LA County: End pepper spray use at juvenile halls

LOS ANGELES — Nearly four years after calling for the elimination of pepper spray at its juvenile halls, a frustrated Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, ordered its Probation Department to develop a plan to phase out its use in select housing units, within 45 days, while ensuring staffers are trained on other de-escalation techniques.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Cal City set to start search for city manager

CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s search for a new, full-time city manager will begin shortly, after the City Council, on Dec. 14, agreed to re-engage, for only the costs of materials, with the recruiter used to hire the previous one. The city has employed Jim Hart as interim...
CALIFORNIA CITY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Schools seek Box Tops for Education

The following schools request Box Tops for Education to raise money for supplies and equipment:. • Eastside Elementary School, 6742 East Ave. H, Lancaster, 93535. For details, call 661-946-3907.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Armstrong center hires Flick as its new director

EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center officially has new leadership, as Brad Flick has been named as center director. He has been serving as interim center director, since July, following the retirement of his predecessor, David McBride.
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
KGET

Eight BPD officers fire at man armed with gun in SE Bakersfield

Update: Bakersfield Police Department said a total of eight officers fired their weapons at a suspect reported to have been armed with a gun in southeast Bakersfield. BPD officers were dispatched to a report of a man armed with a handgun near the railroad tracks at Madison Street and East Belle Terrace, according to a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Edwards increases its health alert level

EDWARDS AFB — With rising cases of COVID-19, as well as flu and other respiratory illnesses, Edwards Air Force Base is returning to a higher health alert level, which includes an imminent indoor mask requirement. Edwards officials, on Monday, returned the base and Air Force Plant 42 to Health...
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Lancaster, Santa Clarita, Mt. Wilson

Overnight temperatures are expected to drop significantly in parts of the Southland this week, prompting health officials to issue a cold weather alert for some areas Saturday. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health's cold weather alert was in effect Saturday to Wednesday for Lancaster, Monday and Tuesday for...
LANCASTER, CA
KGET

Man killed by train in NW Bakersfield identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified the man struck and killed by a train off Coffee Road. Arturo Ray Longoria, 60, died of his injuries after he was struck by an Amtrak train on Coffee Frontage Road on Dec. 4, according to coroner’s office. Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad Police is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
knock-la.com

Hemet Rapper Spank Nitti James Takes Over LA Music Scene

A couple weeks ago on a cold winter night, I drove to the R Baron MoneyCorps Music Group’s studios in Hollywood for an interview with Spank Nitti James. Spank has been heating up the Inland Empire and Los Angeles streets since he dropped his debut single “Caucasian” in 2018. The song gained him millions of views and supporters, and he followed up by dropping a mixtape. One of his latest singles, “Dirt On My Jersey” featuring JayLuckk, dropped a month ago.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KGET

Woman found burned, dead on Hwy 99 off-ramp: CHP

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol released an update Tuesday about a dead woman found on the Highway 99 off-ramp on Dec. 17. The highway patrol responded to a report of a “deceased subject on fire,” on the southbound Highway 99 off-ramp at Hosking Avenue, according to a news release. She remains unidentified […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy