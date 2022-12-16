Mississippi teen pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2020 shooting that left one dead, one seriously injured

A Mississippi teen will spend 14 years in prison after pleading guilty to a 2020 shooting that killed one woman and injured another person.

Tucker Morris — who was 16 at the time of the shooting — pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced 20 years in prison, with six years suspended. He will spend 14 years in prison.

In May 2020, McComb police responded to a shooting on Old Liberty Road in McComb.

The officers were reportedly flagged down by witnesses and directed to a location where they found Charles Martin, 32, of Summit, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Nearby officers found LaQusha Brochelle Martin deceased.