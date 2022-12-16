Read full article on original website
Related
Antelope Valley Press
Diablo Canyon errors will soon cost most Californians
The benefits to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. from keeping the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant near San Luis Obispo open longer than previously scheduled are now very clear: electricity customers all over California soon will almost certainly be paying the big utility for not producing power. That’s the apparent...
Antelope Valley Press
Edison warns of increase in scammers for holidays
Antelope Valley residents should be wary, during the hectic holiday season when their minds may be filled with festivities, to taken extra care not to be fooled by scammers, who tend to increase their activities during this season, according to Southern California Edison officials. The surge in scamming activity applies...
Antelope Valley Press
Valley educators in three districts gain state honors
PALMDALE — Three Antelope Valley educators from different school districts received statewide honors from the Association of California School Administrators. Westside Union School District Superintendent Regina Rossall is the recipient of the Marcus Foster Memorial Award; Stacy Bryant, formerly of the Palmdale School District received the Robert E. Kelly Award; and Rebecca Cooksey, assistant superintendent of Innovation and Technology Services with the Lancaster School District, the Technology Administrator of the Year award.
Comments / 0