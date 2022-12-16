Read full article on original website
Age-restricted housing map gets OK
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map and Conditional Use Permit for a first-of-its-kind age-restricted gated residential development on 40 acres at the southeast corner of 60th Street West and Avenue K-8. The proposed project, submitted by applicant Pacific Communities Builders Inc./Nelson Chung, would subdivide the property into 208 single-family residential lots with lots for common open space and drainage basins. The residential lots within the subdivision would range from a minimum of 4,250 square feet to a maximum of 8,531 square feet.
vvng.com
City seeks eminent domain to seize property near Hesperia Country Club and Golf Course
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com)— The City of Hesperia is seeking to pass a resolution at its next meeting on December 20, 2022, to start the process of seizing a property near the golf course through eminent domain. The 15.5-acre property is located at Buckthorn Avenue, north of the Hesperia Country...
foxla.com
Cars mangled after Union Pacific freight train derails in Victorville
A Union Pacific train derailed in Victorville on Tuesday morning. About 23 freight cars derailed near Stoddard Wells and Highway 18, confirmed Union Pacific officials. The incident left at least half of the cars completely destroyed and overturned on their side. No injuries were reported and the derailment’s cause remains under investigation. The track was […]
Antelope Valley Press
Input from residents is sought on new mural
PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is asking for residents’ input on the theme for a mural to be painted at the Palmdale Transportation Center, next year, as part of a paint recycling and reuse event. The program is seeking input for a theme that relates to waste...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County: End pepper spray use at juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES — Nearly four years after calling for the elimination of pepper spray at its juvenile halls, a frustrated Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, ordered its Probation Department to develop a plan to phase out its use in select housing units, within 45 days, while ensuring staffers are trained on other de-escalation techniques.
Antelope Valley Press
Cal City set to start search for city manager
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s search for a new, full-time city manager will begin shortly, after the City Council, on Dec. 14, agreed to re-engage, for only the costs of materials, with the recruiter used to hire the previous one. The city has employed Jim Hart as interim...
Antelope Valley Press
Armstrong center hires Flick as its new director
EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center officially has new leadership, as Brad Flick has been named as center director. He has been serving as interim center director, since July, following the retirement of his predecessor, David McBride.
Antelope Valley Press
Edwards increases its health alert level
EDWARDS AFB — With rising cases of COVID-19, as well as flu and other respiratory illnesses, Edwards Air Force Base is returning to a higher health alert level, which includes an imminent indoor mask requirement. Edwards officials, on Monday, returned the base and Air Force Plant 42 to Health...
2-alarm fire burns Monterey Park restaurant building
Firefighters responded to a fire at 700 S. Atlantic Blvd. in Monterey Park just after 9 a.m. Monday.The structure is the site of a restaurant. The fire was declared a 2-alarm fire.Verdugo Fire, San Gabriel, Montebello, Alhambra and L.A. County Fire departments were all assisting with fighting the blaze.
1 Trapped in 2-Vehicle Head-On Traffic Collision
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two vehicles collided head-on in a city of Santa Clarita intersection Sunday afternoon. Santa Clarita Sheriff’s deputies, Los Angeles County Fire Department and Search & Rescue responded to a traffic collision on Railroad Avenue and Drayton Street around 2:44 p.m., Dec. 18, involving two vehicles blocking traffic lanes. One person was reported trapped.
Ferrari Splits in Half in Deadly California Crash
A horrifying car crash in southern California killed one person and split a Ferrari in half on Friday, December 16. Orange County authorities reported that the accident took place in the Silverado area along Santiago Canyon Road and Limestone Canyon around 3:45 pm. Three cars were involved, and the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene.
2urbangirls.com
Traffic collision leaves one dead in LA area
VAN NUYS, Calif. – A two-vehicle crash has left one person dead in the Van Nuys area. LAPD officers responded to the area of 6800 N. Woodley Ave. around 10:47 a.m. The Los Angeles City Fire Department also responded. Two victims were transported to a local hospital where one...
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
tourcounsel.com
Ontario Mills | Shopping mall in Los Angeles, California
If you are in the Los Angeles area you should go to Ontario Mills. This outlet is one of the most visited in the USA as it has stores for all tastes but always with good prices. You can go to the Forever 21 stores, the Coach handbags and accessories...
iPhone emergency service saves California couple
A California couple’s car spun off the road and over a cliff in Angeles National Forest earlier this week. After the accident, they found one of their phones shattered with no cell service, but the iPhone 14 sent their coordinates to rescuers via satellite and helped them text with emergency services. The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department rescued the two, hoisting them out of the canyon.Dec. 17, 2022.
Antelope Valley Press
Supervisors back city homeless emergency declaration
LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support, Tuesday, behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue. The show of cooperation — with Bass appearing...
3 Southern California cities seeing the most growth in the nation
As housing and living costs remain unaffordable for many living in Los Angeles, new data shows plenty of residents are migrating to more affordable locales. A new SmartAsset study shows the migration trend to more affordable cities has created a series of “boomtowns” across America. These cities saw the largest increase in population, income and […]
Antelope Valley Press
Letters from Readers, Dec. 20, 2022
The City of Lancaster approved another 837 single family homes on the valley’s west side. I have one question. Where’s the water coming to support these homes and families?
