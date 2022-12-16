Read full article on original website
LA County: End pepper spray use at juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES — Nearly four years after calling for the elimination of pepper spray at its juvenile halls, a frustrated Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, ordered its Probation Department to develop a plan to phase out its use in select housing units, within 45 days, while ensuring staffers are trained on other de-escalation techniques.
Input from residents is sought on new mural
PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is asking for residents’ input on the theme for a mural to be painted at the Palmdale Transportation Center, next year, as part of a paint recycling and reuse event. The program is seeking input for a theme that relates to waste...
Cal City set to start search for city manager
CALIFORNIA CITY — The city’s search for a new, full-time city manager will begin shortly, after the City Council, on Dec. 14, agreed to re-engage, for only the costs of materials, with the recruiter used to hire the previous one. The city has employed Jim Hart as interim...
Letters from Readers, Dec. 20, 2022
The City of Lancaster approved another 837 single family homes on the valley’s west side. I have one question. Where’s the water coming to support these homes and families?
AVTA touts giveaway’s success
LANCASTER — The Antelope Valley Transit Authority, in partnership with a team of sponsors, hosted the 2022 Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway, on Saturday. Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys and clothing items were distributed at the AVTA Bus facility in Lancaster.
Nonprofit conducts successful toy giveaway event for Kwanzaa
PALMDALE — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY’s Kwanzaa toy giveaway was a successful event, CEO/founder Nashon Mitchell said. “We had a great turnout,” she said.
Age-restricted housing map gets OK
LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map and Conditional Use Permit for a first-of-its-kind age-restricted gated residential development on 40 acres at the southeast corner of 60th Street West and Avenue K-8. The proposed project, submitted by applicant Pacific Communities Builders Inc./Nelson Chung, would subdivide the property into 208 single-family residential lots with lots for common open space and drainage basins. The residential lots within the subdivision would range from a minimum of 4,250 square feet to a maximum of 8,531 square feet.
Armstrong center hires Flick as its new director
EDWARDS AFB — NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center officially has new leadership, as Brad Flick has been named as center director. He has been serving as interim center director, since July, following the retirement of his predecessor, David McBride.
Edwards increases its health alert level
EDWARDS AFB — With rising cases of COVID-19, as well as flu and other respiratory illnesses, Edwards Air Force Base is returning to a higher health alert level, which includes an imminent indoor mask requirement. Edwards officials, on Monday, returned the base and Air Force Plant 42 to Health...
Two Lancaster brothers arrested in SCV shooting
LANCASTER — Two Lancaster brothers were arrested, Monday, in connection with an October shooting in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Issac Clark, 23, was arrested for attempted murder, following an investigation into the Oct. 31 shooting, outside a restaurant in the 23400 block of...
Spirits beat Burros, boost record to 12-1
LANCASTER — The Paraclete boys basketball team improved to 12-1 on the season with a 57-36 victory over Burroughs (Ridgecrest) on Saturday at Paraclete High School. “We got off to a slow start,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said. “We played solid defense, but we didn’t score well early. We came out swinging at the half and found our mojo scoring wise.”
LA taps hotel rooms for homeless
LOS ANGELES — The new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said, Sunday, her administration will start moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new program that launches, today. Bass told NBC’s “Meet the Press” host, Chuck Todd, that her plan to move homeless...
DA: Officer justified in shooting armed man
LA HABRA — Prosecutors have cleared a La Habra police officer of any criminal wrongdoing in last year’s fatal shooting of a suspect who had shot and wounded another officer outside a police station. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said, Monday, that La Habra police Officer Abigail...
AVC wears down Rio Hondo
LANCASTER — Rio Hondo College led the Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team by two points at halftime. The Roadrunners hit a 3-pointer to open the second half giving them a five-point lead. That would prove to be the only 3-pointer Rio Hondo hit the rest of the game as it missed its final nine.
Freight train derails in Victorville
VICTORVILLE — A freight train carrying iron ore derailed, Tuesday morning, in Victorville, officials said. About 23 cars of the Union Pacific train derailed around 8 a.m., according to the railroad.
