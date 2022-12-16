Read full article on original website
Motorist shot at while traveling on 10 Freeway in Upland area
A motorist was shot at multiple times while traveling on the 10 Freeway in the Upland area Monday night. A call reporting the incident came in around 11:15 p.m., according to a California Highway Patrol spokesperson. A motorist was apparently fired on while traveling on the westbound 10 Freeway between 4th Street and Mountain Avenue, […]
2urbangirls.com
LA area shooting leaves one dead
SUN VALLEY, Calif. – A 20-year-old man was fatally shot in a department store parking lot in Sun Valley, and authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help to find his killer. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foothill Division responded at 9:58 p.m. Monday to a shots fired...
$25,000 reward offered in the murder of a Los Angeles County man
A $25,000 reward is being offered on Tuesday in the unsolved murder of a man in Pasadena. In November 2020, Ernesto Jimenez, 27, was found shot to death and lying on the sidewalk on the 200 block of Parke Street. Jimenez had left his home after dinner and was walking to Villa Park when he […]
Chilling California bodycam video shows suspect shooting officer before being killed
Authorities in California have released footage showing Matthew-Tuan Ahn Tran opening fire at a La Habra Police Department officer in 2021, before he was shot himself.
Antelope Valley Press
Two Lancaster brothers arrested in SCV shooting
LANCASTER — Two Lancaster brothers were arrested, Monday, in connection with an October shooting in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Issac Clark, 23, was arrested for attempted murder, following an investigation into the Oct. 31 shooting, outside a restaurant in the 23400 block of...
foxla.com
Venice SWAT Standoff: Man arrested after possibly bathing at home he's accused of breaking into
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A man is in handcuffs after he was at the center of a bizarre SWAT standoff in the Venice area of Los Angeles County Monday. The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a suspect, a man possibly armed with a sword, in the 400 block of Santa Clara Avenue around 12:30 p.m. According to FOX 11's crew at the scene, the suspect broke into one of the homes in the area and refused to leave – even after the fact a woman in a cell phone video confronted the suspect about it.
Man dead after shooting in Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley
A man is dead after a shooting in a Kohl's parking lot in Sun Valley, and a search is now underway for the gunman.
KTLA.com
Bodycam video released showing fatal 2021 La Habra police shootout
The Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that an officer with the La Habra Police Department was legally justified in fatally shooting a man outside of the police department in August 2021. The shooting occurred Aug. 6, 2021 after a woman noticed a dark-colored sedan tailgating her on...
foxla.com
Family leaving Christmas party escapes after being chased, shot at in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - A Southern California family is thankful to be alive after a terrifying encounter in Compton over the weekend. Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the family of three became the victims of what they’re calling a "failed attempted robbery" when their vehicle was shot at multiple times shortly after leaving a Christmas party at their church.
orangecountytribune.com
Murder suspect is arrested
A 33-year-old man from Temecula was arrested on Saturday for the murder of a 31-year-old Los Angeles man in Huntington Beach earlier this month. According to Jessica Cuchilla, public information officer for the HBPD, Tyrell Avion Lee was arrested and charged with the killing of Jimmy Sengpaseauth on Dec. 5.
kyma.com
Riverside County authorities seize 18.5 kg of fentanyl
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Riverside County Gang Impact Team (GIT) had seized 18.5 kilograms of fentanyl. According to a press release, the GIT team collaborated with the U.S. Postal Service to investigate the illegal shipping though the U.S. mail. Through the U.S. Postal Service's earlier investigation, the team...
signalscv.com
19-year-old dies in apparent accident at construction site
Medical examiners Monday identified a 19-year-old man who died in what’s believed to be an accident at a construction site in the early morning hours. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office confirmed that Preston Bolder, 19, of Valencia, was pronounced dead at 3:23 a.m. Monday. Santa Clarita Valley...
KTLA.com
Los Angeles shooting suspect arrested in West Virginia
A man accused of shooting two tourists from the United Kingdom in Los Angeles this summer was arrested in West Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia and the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team arrested 25-year-old Brandon Manyo Dixon near Charleston.
Fontana Herald News
Several suspects are arrested for allegedly stealing items from store in San Bernardino
Several suspects were arrested for allegedly stealing items from a store in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The Southern District Resource Team conducted an operation at the Home Depot on Hospitality Lane to combat a recent increase in retail theft, police said in a Facebook post on Dec. 19.
2urbangirls.com
Men arrested on suspicion of burglary, fleeing in U-haul truck
ARCADIA, Calif. – Two men were arrested in Arcadia on suspicion of commercial burglary and attempting to flee in a U-Haul truck, authorities said Sunday. Officers were sent to the 11000 block of Clark Street at about 3 a.m. Saturday regarding an audible alarm, and saw a U-Haul truck leaving the area, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
$9M in cocaine found after man out on bond for murder pulled over for speeding on I-95 in SC, deputies say
Alexander was out of jail on bond on a murder charge out of California, according to deputies.
2urbangirls.com
Temecula man arrested in connection with Huntington Beach murder
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – Huntington Beach police arrested a 33-year- old murder suspect Saturday in the city of Moreno Valley, in Riverside County. Detectives from the HBPD’s Crimes Against Persons Unit took Tyrell Avion Lee of Temecula into custody on Saturday on suspicion of murdering 31- year-old Jimmy Sengpaseauth of Los Angeles, according to the department.
newsantaana.com
DUI driver facing felony charges after his passenger was killed in a crash in Tustin
Anthony James Robles of Rowland Heights, a 28-year-old man, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges related to a DUI crash that happened on the Costa Mesa (55) Freeway, in Tustin, last year. Robles is facing many felony charges including second-degree murder, driving under the influence of alcohol causing injury,...
thedowneypatriot.com
Mother of Warren High principal found safe
FOUNTAIN VALLEY - A 71-year-old woman with dementia, who went missing in Fountain Valley in her husband's car, has been found, authorities said Sunday. The California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department, did not release when or where Linda Jeanne White was located.
KTLA.com
Rideshare drivers in Los Angeles are getting targeted by scammers
Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department are warning rideshare drivers of a scam targeting their bank accounts after customers ask to borrow their phone. According to police, one rideshare driver fell victim to the scam on Oct. 24, after responding to a suspect’s request for a ride in the Hollywood area.
