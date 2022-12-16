Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
DA: Officer justified in shooting armed man
LA HABRA — Prosecutors have cleared a La Habra police officer of any criminal wrongdoing in last year’s fatal shooting of a suspect who had shot and wounded another officer outside a police station. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office said, Monday, that La Habra police Officer Abigail...
Antelope Valley Press
Man accused of vandalizing menorah
LOS ANGELES — A Texas man was charged, Tuesday, with felony vandalism with a hate crime allegation for allegedly defacing a large menorah in Beverly Hills — including carving a Nazi symbol into the menorah’s base — on the first night of Hanukkah. No immediate update...
Antelope Valley Press
Two Lancaster brothers arrested in SCV shooting
LANCASTER — Two Lancaster brothers were arrested, Monday, in connection with an October shooting in Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials reported. Issac Clark, 23, was arrested for attempted murder, following an investigation into the Oct. 31 shooting, outside a restaurant in the 23400 block of...
Antelope Valley Press
LA County: End pepper spray use at juvenile halls
LOS ANGELES — Nearly four years after calling for the elimination of pepper spray at its juvenile halls, a frustrated Board of Supervisors, on Tuesday, ordered its Probation Department to develop a plan to phase out its use in select housing units, within 45 days, while ensuring staffers are trained on other de-escalation techniques.
Antelope Valley Press
Facing revamp, SAVES taking short hiatus
PALMDALE — The South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will be closed for its regular food distribution until Jan. 9, when it will return to its pre-pandemic practices. Since March 2020, the organization has offered its food distribution to those in need through a drive-thru service. For several years prior to that, SAVES clients would receive food and other assistance by “shopping” the shelves and choosing what they want.
Antelope Valley Press
LA taps hotel rooms for homeless
LOS ANGELES — The new mayor of Los Angeles, Karen Bass, said, Sunday, her administration will start moving homeless people from tent encampments into hotels and motels through a new program that launches, today. Bass told NBC’s “Meet the Press” host, Chuck Todd, that her plan to move homeless...
Antelope Valley Press
Supervisors back city homeless emergency declaration
LOS ANGELES — The county Board of Supervisors threw its unanimous support, Tuesday, behind Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ emergency declaration on homelessness, adopting a motion calling for county staff to work arm-in-arm with city officials to address the issue. The show of cooperation — with Bass appearing...
Antelope Valley Press
Nonprofit conducts successful toy giveaway event for Kwanzaa
PALMDALE — Nonprofit organization Solé of the CommUNITY’s Kwanzaa toy giveaway was a successful event, CEO/founder Nashon Mitchell said. “We had a great turnout,” she said.
