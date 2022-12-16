PALMDALE — The South Antelope Valley Emergency Services will be closed for its regular food distribution until Jan. 9, when it will return to its pre-pandemic practices. Since March 2020, the organization has offered its food distribution to those in need through a drive-thru service. For several years prior to that, SAVES clients would receive food and other assistance by “shopping” the shelves and choosing what they want.

