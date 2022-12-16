Reimagining Richmond Terrace: Residents tell NYC they want supermarkets and small businesses

Read full article on original website
O’Henry’s Publick House ‘reimagining and relocating’ its British comfort food concept
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- O’Henry’s Publick House, a restaurant that has been serving traditional British fare in Tompkinsville since 2020, will close its Minthorne Street location by year’s end, “reimagining and relocating” its comfort food concept. “People are more fixated on businesses closing and less...
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
Which is the most popular community for homebuyers on Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- More than 4,000 homes were sold on Staten Island in 2022, with the average sales price measuring in at about $700,000. And while properties were purchased in every corner of the borough, recent data from the Staten Island Board of Realtors (SIBOR) shows that several area hotspots are currently in high demand.
Stretch of 5th Avenue to become permanent pedestrian-friendly zone with mass transit, bike lanes
The proposal includes wider sidewalks, more green spaces and less cars. Roadways would be reserved for mass transit and ridesharing services with a special lane for cyclists.
Cusick secures $2.7 million to replace dangerous, dilapidated doors in Mariner’s Harbor Houses
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Assemblyman Michael Cusick (D-Mid Island) is making good on his promise to replace all of the building entrance doors in the Mariner’s Harbor Houses, increasing safety in the complex. Cusick announced on Tuesday that his office secured $2.7 million through the State and Municipal...
LIRR Grand Central shuttle service to start
The MTA will begin operating limited LIRR shuttle service between Jamaica and Grand Central Madison by the end of the month.
Staten Island speed cameras issued $15M+ in fines in 2022. We break down the top 20.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The speed cameras scattered across Staten Island have been busy this year, issuing hundreds of thousands of violations resulting in millions of dollars in fines. The total number of violations being issued has spiked since the city’s speed cameras switched to 24/7 operation at the beginning...
Source: Employees forced to floor at gunpoint in robbery of smoke shop on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Employees were forced into the basement and made to lie down on the floor at gunpoint by four masked suspects during a terrifying robbery at a smoke shop in Port Richmond, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation. At least one of the...
Yuletide gatherings: Members of the South Beach Civic Association party for the holidays
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — With the holiday countdown underway, and yuletide gatherings all over town, Staten Islanders are spreading the spirit of the season from shore to shore. And the South Beach Civic Association is no exception. Members gathered for their 21st annual Holiday Party in the Crystal Room...
Some MTA service changes coming for NYC riders in 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some changes are coming to the transit system next year. Riders on a number of lines will experience service adjustments, MTA officials said Monday. They’re designed to better reflect post-COVID travel patterns. Both weekend and weekday service will be impacted. “We continually analyze ridership patterns to better serve riders,” New York […]
Best of Staten Island vote results: Here are the top 3 Chinese restaurants chosen by readers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — After a week of contentious voting, we have our winners. Earlier this month, the Advance/SILive.com asked readers to tell us their favorite Chinese restaurant on Staten Island for this final Best of Staten Island 2022 category. They told us about a whopping 62 places that...
An end to gas, oil heat in NYC homes? Statewide energy roadmap phases them out starting in 2025
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York State Climate Action Council on Monday passed a sweeping plan to guide the state’s ambitious climate goals aimed at drastically slashing the state’s emissions in the coming years. The 22-member council, comprised of administration officials, advocates and experts, voted 19-3...
New York City's worst landlords of 2022 called out in annual list
The list is determined by the number of "widespread, unchecked, repeated violations that have led to horrific conditions" at affected properties.
Travis Avenue blocked early in the Tuesday morning rush hour due to crash
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities responded to a crash on Travis Avenue during the Tuesday morning rush hour. The crash was on Travis between Richmond Avenue and Victory Boulevard and a portion of the roadway was blocked off during the emergency response. Large patches of ice were visible on...
Verdict delivered in Conn. heist with Staten Island ties that left jewelry store owner shot dead
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two ex-cons with ties to Staten Island were found guilty by a federal jury this week for their involvement in a 2020 jewelry heist that left one man dead and prompted an FBI investigation. Paul (Tony Pro) Prosano, 62, of Brooklyn, and Thomas Liberatore, 65,...
NYPD: Assault-style rifles recovered in home and luxury car on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Officers seized three assault-style rifles from the home and luxury car of a 25-year-old man in West Brighton as part of an investigation into a prior domestic incident, authorities allege. Yosiah Slok was arrested on Sunday morning after police recovered the weapons inside his home...
Her father loved Christmas. Now Staten Island woman keeps his spirit alive.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When Danielle Messina’s father, Samuel Arbeeny, died after a bout with COVID-19 in a Staten Island nursing home in the spring of 2020, she vowed to keep his spirit alive. For the third straight year, she came through on her promise. Messina and volunteers...
MTA: Vehicle crash causes closure of two lower lanes of Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Delays are reported on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge due to a vehicle crash Tuesday evening. The crash is affecting two lanes of the lower level of the bridge, according to the MTA. The agency sent out an alert at around 7:49 p.m. This is a breaking...
Staten Island woman accused of bilking 4 different government programs during the pandemic
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Authorities claim that a woman, 42, illegally received payments from the federal Paycheck Protection Program and other government assistance plans during the COVID-19 pandemic. Sharise Martin of Norwood Avenue in Clifton was arrested on Nov. 28 for the alleged scams where she received thousands in...
Port Authority toll increases: How much more will Staten Islanders pay in 2023?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- With the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey set to increase tolls on three Staten Island bridges in the coming weeks, borough residents will be met with higher E-ZPass bills in the new year. On Thursday, The Port Authority of New York and New...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
https://www.silive.com
