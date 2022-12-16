FOXBORO – What would it take to bring Julian Edelman out of retirement? A very specific set of circumstances.The former Patriots wide receiver called it a career in 2021, and has been the subject of comeback rumors several times since.On Saturday during an event with 98.5 The Sports Hub, Edelman revealed that he has heard from three teams this season about the possibility of returning to the field. He didn't reveal the teams, but Edelman said there is only one franchise he would be interested in."The situation would have to be in New England, with a New England team that's a contender," Edelman said.So don't expect to see Edelman on the team any time soon. But you never know.

2 DAYS AGO