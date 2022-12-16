Read full article on original website
NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision
The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime. Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon. Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Julian Edelman on what would bring him out of retirement
FOXBORO – What would it take to bring Julian Edelman out of retirement? A very specific set of circumstances.The former Patriots wide receiver called it a career in 2021, and has been the subject of comeback rumors several times since.On Saturday during an event with 98.5 The Sports Hub, Edelman revealed that he has heard from three teams this season about the possibility of returning to the field. He didn't reveal the teams, but Edelman said there is only one franchise he would be interested in."The situation would have to be in New England, with a New England team that's a contender," Edelman said.So don't expect to see Edelman on the team any time soon. But you never know.
Pat McAfee Predicts Where Tom Brady Will Play Next Year
Could a Tom Brady-Josh McDaniels reunion be in the cards for 2023?. If you ask Pat McAfee, "the writing is on the wall" that Brady ends up with the silver and black next season. “Tom Brady’s about to be a free agent,” the podcast host said on his show recently....
So Much for Bitter Cold for Packers-Rams
It was supposed to be really cold for Monday night's Packers-Rams game at Lambeau Field. Here is the latest forecast.
NBC Sports
How 49ers are impacted by Giants' SNF win over Commanders
With most of the Week 15 action in the books, it's clear the 49ers likely will play an NFC East team in the wild-card round of the playoffs. But which team is still to be determined. After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on "Sunday Night Football," the No....
Cowboys Admit They're Very Concerned About Serious Injury
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch has a long history of neck injuries since coming to the NFL. So when the 26-year-old went down with another one during the game's first series on Sunday, there was obviously concern on the Dallas sideline. “I’m concerned, obviously,” coach Mike McCarthy said after the...
Look: NFL World Feels Bad For Sam Ponder Tonight
Anyone who makes picks on television is going to get called out by fans when they're wrong. That's part of the job, after all. But getting called out by arguably the greatest running back in NFL history?. That's unfortunate. ESPN host Sam Ponder picked the Jets to beat the Lions...
Jaguars Announce Crushing Injury News After Cowboys Win
The Jaguars are still on the prowl for a playoff spot, but those chances took a major blow with their latest injury announcement. Per the NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Jags head coach Doug Pederson revealed that left tackle Cam Robinson suffered a torn meniscus in Sunday's game and will be out for the remainder of the season.
NBC Sports
Penalty on Terry McLaurin is a very bad look for the NFL
As explained in Playmakers, the NFL initially was alarmed by the NBA’s Tim Donaghy scandal. Eventually, the NFL decided that it’s impossible for one official to have enough of an impact on the outcome of a game to create any real concern that what happened to basketball could happen to football.
Olivia Culpo enjoys ‘staycation’ with Christian McCaffrey after 49ers clinch division
It’s been a cozy and celebratory weekend for Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, 30, took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday to give fans a peek at her “staycation” with the 49ers running back, 26, and their adorable dog, Oliver Sprinkles. “Staycation with my favorite boys. How sweet,” Culpo gushed in one post. The trio also posed for a family-like photo, with a pajama-clad Culpo holding Oliver while McCaffrey smiled beside her. “He doesn’t look real here,” the “Culpo Sisters” star said of her beloved pup. Culpo’s getaway with McCaffrey comes just days after the Pro Bowler and his 49ers...
Updated Lions 2023 Draft Order after Rams MNF Loss
The Rams losing continues to aid the Detroit Lions.
Best Arizona Cardinals coaching candidates to replace Kliff Kingsbury in 2023
Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury received a contract extension in March 2022, just weeks after the team’s second-half collapse
ESPN’s Pat McAfee Predicts Surprise Team Will Sign Tom Brady in 2023
Las Vegas hasn’t announced any plans to keep veteran Derek Carr yet.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times
Entering Sunday, Tom Brady was 89-0 when his team led 17-0. Now? Not. So what happened to Brady and the Bucs, as they saw a 17-0 lead become a 34-23 loss? Brady addressed the subject during the latest episode of his Let’s Go! podcast. “Rough day and, man, losing...
Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday
Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
NBC Sports
Five 49ers receive most Pro Bowl fan votes at their positions
Several 49ers players topped Pro Bowl fan voting along with the team, which collectively received the most votes in the NFL. Defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, left tackle Trent Williams, running back Christian McCaffrey and fullback Kyle Juszczyk all received the most fan votes for their respective positions. Voting began Nov. 15 and ended Thursday, with fan votes counting one-third toward determining the final 88 Pro Bowl players. Player and coach votes represent the remaining percentage.
Eagles QB Gardner Minshew gives Mike Leach eulogy
Minshew played two seasons at East Carolina before transferring to Mike Leach's Washington State program for his senior campaign in 2018. Minshew led the NCAA in pass attempts (662) and pass completions (468) that year and paced the Pac-12 in completion percentage (70.2), passing yards (4,779) and passing touchdowns (38) as well.
NBC Sports
Vikings sign Josh Rosen to practice squad
Josh Rosen is getting another NFL opportunity. The Vikings signed Rosen to the practice squad this morning. A quarterback drafted by the Cardinals with the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft, Rosen has never come close to living up to his pre-draft expectations. He lasted just one year in Arizona before he was traded to Miami, then lasted just one year with the Dolphins before he was cut. Since then he has spent time with the Buccaneers, 49ers, Falcons and Browns.
NBC Sports
Shanahan sees greater risk resting healthy 49ers down stretch
SANTA CLARA — Coach Kyle Shanahan is not even thinking about resting some of the team’s top players with the 49ers’ playoff spot secure and three games remaining in the regular season. For now, it’s full steam ahead for the NFC West champs' upcoming games against Washington,...
