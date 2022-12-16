Here are the 13 applicants to the vacancy on Allentown City Council

Thirteen Allentown residents are vying for the city council seat vacated by former member Josh Siegel.

Siegel was elected state representative in Allentown’s 22nd district last month and resigned Nov. 30. Allentown City Council will appoint a new member to serve the rest of Siegel’s term, which expires at the end of 2023.

Council will hold a meeting Dec. 19 to interview the candidates and appoint the new member. Council members are paid $6,000 a year.

Here are the 13 people who applied, including a former police chief, an Allentown school board member, a local business owner and several lifelong residents of the city, all of whom say serving Allentown residents is their goal.

Luis Acevedo

Acevedo is manager of RJ Walker in Nazareth, a plumbing supply store. Born in New York City, he moved to Allentown 20 years ago, and has worked at RJ Walker for nearly two decades.

He is a board member of Star Community Health, a community health care provider with locations in Allentown and Bethlehem. He also is a a former board member of Lehigh Valley Puerto Rican Culture Preservation Inc., and helps organize the city’s Puerto Rican parade.

Tino Babayan

Babayan is the former owner of J&J Auto Detailing and a longtime Allentown resident. He unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2021, and is on the board of the Allentown Youth Council and Lehigh Valley Legends basketball team.

Babayan said in his application that he will prioritize public safety and push for adequate staffing of the city’s police, fire and emergency medical services departments. Babayan is Syrian-American and resides on the city’s East Side.

Nicholas Bialis

Bialis is a lifelong Allentown resident and 2018 graduate of Muhlenberg College, where he received a bachelor’s in business administration.

He is a parking services events coordinator with Lehigh University and a volunteer mentor with Big Brothers/Big Sisters of the Lehigh Valley. Bialis graduated from Allen High School in 2006 and worked as an officer with the Allentown Parking Authority from 2011 to 2018.

Bialis wants to serve on city council because he believes in “Giving back and in serving others,” he wrote in his application.

Rodney A Bushe II

Bushe is a community engagement specialist with Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and real estate salesperson with Keller Williams Realty.

He has lived in Allentown for over 20 years, according to his application, and is a 2006 graduate from Allen High School and 2018 Muhlenberg College graduate.

Through his job with Promise Neighborhoods, Bushe mentors at-risk youth in Allentown. In his application, Bushe said he is an advocate for people struggling with their mental health.

Timothy Hahn

Hahn is an assistant director of admissions for Kutztown University and has lived in Allentown for a decade. Hahn has been an annual host of Lehigh Valley PRIDE since 2017 and is a volunteer with the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community center in Allentown.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary and special education from East Stroudsburg University, and a master’s in student affairs in higher education and instructional technology from Kutztown University.

Hahn said it is his “personal mission to give my all to the City of Allentown.”

Louis Holzman

Holzman is a director of business development with Altitude Marketing in Emmaus and founder of Queen City Realty in Allentown. He is a founding member of the Allentown Young Professionals and sits on the Allentown Arts Commission and Human Relations Commission.

Holzman grew up in Allentown’s West End, attended Allentown public schools and is a 2015 graduate of West Chester University. Holzman said he would work to make Allentown a more inclusive and integrated community if selected to the vacancy.

Roger MacLean

MacLean is a lifelong Allentown resident, and a former Allentown police officer and city council member. MacLean was first elected to city council in 2015, and was unanimously elected council president in 2018.

He served as acting mayor for around 30 days in March 2018 after former mayor Ed Pawlowski, who faced 54 pay-to-play charges, resigned. He did not seek re-election to city council in 2019.

MacLean was first hired as an Allentown police cadet in 1972 and worked his way up the ranks, eventually serving as the city’s chief of police from 2006 to 2013.

“I believe my forty years of service with the Allentown Police Department, retiring as chief, as well as my previous four years on Allentown city council have proven my desire and ability to be a positive asset to the city,” MacLean wrote in his application.

Marquise Moore

Moore is a supervisor with Paychex Inc., a national payroll and human resources firm, and has lived in Allentown for six years. He grew up in Camden, New Jersey, and holds a bachelor’s of science in accounting from Colorado State University Global Campus.

He is pursuing a bachelor’s in organizational leadership from the University of Arizona Global campus, and expects to graduate in 2023.

He said his time growing up in Camden helped him “understand the challenges” that cities face in serving their residents while balancing the city’s budget.

Santo Napoli

Napoli is owner of men’s clothing store Assembly88 in downtown Allentown and unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2021. He is a member of the Allentown Parking Authority and Blighted Property Review Committee and has served as chair of the downtown Allentown Business Alliance since 2013.

He graduated from Alvernia University in 1994 with a degree in marketing.

If selected to the vacancy, Napoli’s priorities would be improving the city’s housing stock and supporting small businesses, he wrote in his application.

Andrene Brown Nowell

Nowell is the executive director and CEO of the Fine Feather Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides arts-focused summer and after-school programs to Allentown kids. She holds a bachelor’s in criminal justice from the John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and has previously managed retail stores in New York and Pennsylvania.

Nowell said her passion for helping children prompted her to apply for the vacancy, and said she would continue to serve the community if selected.

Michael Skros

Skros is a health and safety specialist with Amazon and 2021 graduate of Millersville University. He is a member of Fair Districts PA and Draw the Lines PA, two citizens groups that pushed against gerrymandering in 2020 and 2021 when state district and congressional maps were redrawn.

Skros said his time engaging the public about legislative redistricting would provide the necessary skills to succeed on council if selected.

Patrick Palmer

Palmer is an Allentown school board director and field director with Turn PA Blue, an organization that aims to elect Democrats in Pennsylvania. He holds a bachelor’s in business management from Kutztown University.

He is a former chairman of the Allentown Human Relations Commission and former member of the Allentown Redevelopment Authority. He unsuccessfully ran for city council in 2021.

Palmer’s application online did not include a written statement of interest. He listed current Council President Cynthia Mota and Siegel as references on his resume.

Mota said she is not endorsing Palmer for the vacancy and did not give Palmer permission to list her as a reference. Palmer’s resume was removed from the city’s website Friday morning.

Sandra Simon

Simon is a retired legal secretary with the law firm Young and Young. She is a graduate of Dieruff High School and Penn State University’s paralegal certificate program.

Simon was born and raised in Allentown and has been a poll worker on Election Day since 1996.

This story has been updated with a comment from City Council President Cynthia Mota.