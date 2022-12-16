ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays

By Jennifer Blair, BestReviews
 4 days ago

No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out of shopping time before you know it.

If you need gift ideas for items that’ll definitely arrive by the holidays, we’ve gathered some of the best we could find, including a Sony Bluetooth speaker for music lovers, a LEGO set for the kids and a cozy Levi’s unisex beanie . So whether you’re looking for gifts under $25, under $50, or under $100, you’ll find the perfect option for everyone on your list.

Popular gift ideas under $25

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44uKT3_0jkmJ11X00

Sony Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker

This small Bluetooth speaker still delivers big sound, with extra bass that can instantly boost any party. It has a handy carrying strap to make it easy to take on the go and a splashproof design that’s perfect for use at the beach or pool. The rechargeable battery can go six hours between charges, too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKfU1_0jkmJ11X00

Philosophy Festive Frosty Favorites 3-Piece Shower Gel Set

This shower gel set features three winter-inspired scents, including peppermint stick, cinnamon buns and Snow Angel, which captures the scent of freshly fallen snow. The Philosophy shower gels offer a 3-in-1 formula, too, so they can be used as a shower gel, shampoo or bubble bath. They’re also creamy and gentle enough for everyday use.

Sold by Ulta

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JA2hk_0jkmJ11X00

LEGO Classic Creative Suitcase Building Kit

This classic yellow suitcase not only provides a perfect spot to store your children’s LEGOs but also comes with over 200 pieces. They include various options, such as bricks, wheels and other shapes. They’re compatible with all LEGO construction sets for creative building, too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sxOzG_0jkmJ11X00

Numi Organic Tea World of Tea Gift Set

The tea drinker on your list will appreciate this high-quality tea sampler. It includes 45 tea bags with premium organic full-leaf tea in various flavors, including Breakfast Blend, Aged Earl Grey and Jasmine Green. The teas don’t feature artificial flavors; instead, they contain 100% real fruit, flowers and spices.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBpl1_0jkmJ11X00

Levi’s All-Gender Classic Knit Cuffed All-Season Beanie Hat

This comfy beanie has a one-size-fits-all design suitable for both men and women. It’s made of 100% acrylic and offers excellent warmth in cold weather. The stretchable material is also easy to pull down over the ears for protection. You can choose from more than 25 colors.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5Aol_0jkmJ11X00

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Classic Large Tumbler Candle

Help your loved one get in the holiday spirit with this classic candle scented with balsam, cedar wood and juniper berry. It’s made of premium-grade wax that offers a clean, even burn and provides up to 110 hours of burn time. The candle is 100% recyclable, too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9HeE_0jkmJ11X00

Mio Marino Retro Leather Alphabet Keychain

This stylish genuine leather keychain features a metal monogrammed letter in the center. It has three easy clasp key hooks for adding and removing keys, as well as double stitching to improve its durability. It even comes in a designer gift box.

Sold by Macy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v4iag_0jkmJ11X00

Star Wars Music Box

The Star Wars fan on your list will love this fun, mini wooden music box that plays the Star Wars Theme. Each side has artwork of various Star Wars characters, including Yoda, a Storm Trooper and Darth Vader. It also features a hand crank design, so it doesn’t require batteries.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MvyuS_0jkmJ11X00

Glocusent USB Rechargeable Book Light

This LED book light is a perfect gift for the avid reader on your list. It offers five brightness levels and three color modes to make reading as comfortable as possible. The compact design also makes it perfect for travel. The rechargeable battery provides up to 80 hours of reading time, too.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LaMbj_0jkmJ11X00

Betsey Johnson Pearl Critters Owl Drop Earrings

These whimsical owl-shaped earrings have faux pearl and mixed stone accents for a fun, blinged-out look. They feature gold-tone metal and a secure lever back that keeps them in place all day. They also work well day or night.

Sold by Amazon and Macy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXETD_0jkmJ11X00

Fringe Studio 3-Piece Gingerbread Everything Plush Pet Toys

This sweet gingerbread-themed toy set makes the perfect holiday gift for your pet. The small gingerbread-shaped toys are ideal for puppies and small dogs and feature squeakers to keep your pup entertained.

Sold by Macy’s

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10esig_0jkmJ11X00

Isotoner Women’s Cable Knit Gloves with Touchscreen Palm Patches

These stylish cable-knit gloves can keep your loved one’s hands warm all winter. They’re lined with fleece to provide effective insulation against the cold and have a non-slip palm patch to provide an improved grip. The thumb, index and middle fingers are touchscreen-compatible, too, making it easy to use a smartphone or tablet.

Sold by Amazon

Other top gift ideas under $25

Popular gift ideas under $50

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Drm9z_0jkmJ11X00

Elite 3-in-1 Waffle and Sandwich Maker

This handy little appliance will help anyone in a hurry prepare waffles and sandwiches in minutes. It comes with interchangeable waffle and sandwich cooking plates that are easy to remove, replace, and clean. The trim design doesn’t take up much storage space.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iGcao_0jkmJ11X00

Mauve Train Case with Makeup

Not only is this beauty-lovers collection packed with a nice selection of makeup in beautiful colors, but it also comes with an attractive aluminum case that can be reused. Brushes are included for flawless application.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahC8P_0jkmJ11X00

2019 1881 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

What could be a better gift for a wine lover than a flavorful Cabernet? Bottled in Napa Valley, the robust notes of this delicious red wine will have your favorite wine connoisseur guessing that you spent much more than $50 for the bottle.

Sold by Wine Access

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VhZsz_0jkmJ11X00

Sur la table Professional Carbon Steel Wok

Stir fry is just one tasty dish that can be made in a wok. From eggs to fish to vegetables, this wok is built to prepare numerous foods thanks to the durable stainless steel construction that distributes heat evenly for outstanding results.

Sold by Sur la table

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21cN2I_0jkmJ11X00

JLB Go 3 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

The Go 3 Bluetooth speaker is made for music lovers on the go, as it has a compact design and carrying loop. Although small, it delivers impressive sound. The waterproof construction makes it perfect for including on trips to the beach or pool.

Sold by Macy’s and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446kyq_0jkmJ11X00

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush

You can give the gift of a whiter smile with the AquaSonic toothbrush that gently whitens with 40,000 vibrations per minute. It’s an affordable, rechargeable model that offers four operational modes and comes with eight brush heads.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LbCiq_0jkmJ11X00

Keurig K-Cup Pod Carousel

Anyone who loves to brew coffee from K-Cups will appreciate a simple way to store them. This carousel features a tiered design that rotates and will accommodate 36 K-Cups. The attractive design looks nice next to any single-serve coffee machine.

Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eu7nc_0jkmJ11X00

Amazon Basic Enameled Cast Iron Covered Casserole Skillet

The avid home cook will love the possibilities of cooking with an enameled cast iron skillet. Amazon’s model boasts a 3.3-quart capacity with convenient loop-style handles and a lid. It can accommodate temperatures up to 400 degrees F. You have a choice of several stylish colors.

Sold by Amazon

Other top gift ideas under $50

Popular gift ideas under $100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aHQCr_0jkmJ11X00

Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker

A coffee lover will appreciate having the option of brewing a single cup or a full pot with the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer. That’s because one side is a single-serve coffee maker while the other is a classic 12-cup brewing machine.

Sold by Amazon and Home Depot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mutJb_0jkmJ11X00

Dakota Fields Heated Throw Blanket

The combination of soft material and multiple heat settings make this heated blanket a cozy gift. Auto shutoff adds peace of mind during use. It’s also machine-washable in the cold cycle for easy care.

Sold by Wayfair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wzM6_0jkmJ11X00

Classic Gourmet Favorites Gift Basket

Tea, cookies, popcorn, and more – a gourmet gift basket is a present that keeps giving as the recipient indulges in the treats it contains. The best option will include a nice selection of goodies, like the Classic Gourmet Favorites Gift Basket.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14ijtZ_0jkmJ11X00

Sharper Image Acupressure Foot Massager

You can help that special person ease the stress of the day with this foot massager . It offers a combination of heat, vibration, and acupressure to relieve sore, tired feet while providing a relaxing experience.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ARnRj_0jkmJ11X00

Columbia Men’s Hatana Breathe Hiking Shoes

Any guy who spends time venturing off-trail will love this pair of hiking shoes. Their rugged soles are paired with breathable material, so they are ideal for hiking rough terrain in warm weather. They are good looking too, and available in numerous sizes.

Sold by Backcountry and Dick’s Sporting Goods

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CEkNW_0jkmJ11X00

JBL Bar 2.0 All-In-One Soundbar

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to convert a TV into an entertainment hub. The JBL 2.0 soundbar produces theater-quality sound that any audiophile will appreciate. Bluetooth connectivity means there are no wires to get in the way of quality entertainment.

Sold by Amazon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YJ2pA_0jkmJ11X00

Stamina InStride Cycle XL

If you are shopping for someone who wants to stay fit but has limited space, the InStride Cycle XL is the answer. This compact exerciser can be used from any chair as a cycle or can be placed on a table to exercise the upper body.

Sold by Dick’s Sporting Goods and Amazon

Other top gift ideas under $100

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jennifer Blair writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

WBRE

